Record-Herald
What’s happening at Carnegie Library?
Carnegie Public Library celebrated Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program with “Party in the Park!” on Thursday, July 28. At this event, children listened to an ocean-themed story, participated in several activities and crafts, and chose balloon animals created by Mr. Bugaboo! Summer Reading began sign-ups began in May, with more than 45 programs offered in June and July. Each year, Carnegie Public Library offers free programs and a reading challenge for children, families, and adults of all ages.
spectrumnews1.com
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
Record-Herald
Three generations win big in demo derby
Three generations of the Penwell family took part in the Demolition Derby on Saturday, July 23 at the Fayette County Fair. The three family members included 11-year-old Kam Penwell, Tony Penwell, Kam’s father, and Billy Penwell, Tony’s father. The three ended up taking the top three places in this event, with Kam placing first, Tony placing second, and Billy placing third.
Record-Herald
Commission on Aging lunch & activities
The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Aug. 8-12 is as follows:. Sausage, egg & cheese casserole, hash browns, biscuit/muffin, warm fruit, juice. Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce/diced tomatoes, fruit. WEDNESDAY. Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit. THURSDAY.
dayton.com
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle offers fun, educational opportunities
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle is continuing to evolve as the owner is creating more opportunities to entertain and educate visitors. “We are creating more things to do to promote agritourism,” said Edgar (Ed) C. Evans, owner of the ranch. “Agritourism is big on our list because we enjoy teaching children and some adults that don’t know what farming is all about.”
Record-Herald
Americanism test winners honored
Members of the American Legion Post 25 in Washington C.H. recently held a dinner to recognize the young women and men from Fayette County who took part in Buckeye Boys and Buckeye Girls State. Also on hand on the evening of July 6 were three of the six winners of...
Record-Herald
Rotary visits Red Collar Pet Foods
Tuesday’s Washington Court House Rotary Club meeting was hosted by Red Collar Pet Foods. Box lunches were provided by Capuana’s. Rotary members learned about Red Collar’s history, quality controls, goals, safety and plans for the future. They were also given a tour of the facility. Rotary members thanked Red Collar for being a wonderful host and for all it does for Fayette County. Red Collar Pet Foods is a leading private label and national brand contract manufacturer of pet food and treats for some of the best-known national pet brands. The business has been proudly producing high-quality, wholesome, and balanced dry pet food in Fayette County since 1990.
Record-Herald
sciotopost.com
New Business – Mod Pizza in Lancaster
Lancaster – Residents have a new option for lunch and Dinner as MOD Pizza will open soon in Lancaster, a different way to enjoy pizza. MOD is short for Made-On-Demand, the fast fire pizza shop allows customers to completely customize their pizza experience. Choose from 9 individually sized classic pizzas, as-is or customized with over 40 toppings and 8 finishing sauces. Get any combination you want, always for one price. The pizza place also offers salads the same way. Choose from 4 individually sized classic salads, as-is or customized from the greens up with over 40 toppings and dressings. Get any combination you want, always for one price.
Record-Herald
Summer vegetables draw patrons to the Farmers Market
It’s been more than a month since the summer solstice, marking the beginning of summer. Summer fruits and vegetables are drawing patrons to the Fayette County Farmers Market in droves; sweet corn, green beans, tomatoes and cucumbers are in demand, as are the blackberries and (non-local) peaches. It’s a...
Record-Herald
Battle stations: Bands ready to roll
WILMINGTON — Downtown Wilmington is ready to rock yet again. Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties have joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands this Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the...
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
Chicken owners at the Greene County Fair take birds home after some perish in excessive heat
XENIA — At least a half-dozen chickens at the Greene County Fair died in Wednesday’s excessive heat and that prompted fair officials to ask “a few owners” of chickens and rabbits to take their animals home. “Due to the extreme heat conditions in our barns, some...
Times Gazette
Dog pound, jail county topics
A contractor was selected to complete work on a problem grease trap in the kitchen of the Highland County Justice Center, bids were opened for interior work for the county’s dog pound, and it was agreed to vacate an alley on Lakeview Drive in Paint Township during Wednesday’s Highland County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Horse escapes track after incident at Greene County Fair
The horse found an open gate on the east end of the track and escaped at a high speed. Bystanders reported that the horse eventually stopped next to a dumpster and tree line and control was regained.
Record-Herald
Area family has welcomed generations of new members at Adena
CHILLICOTHE, OH – If there’s anybody who recognizes the benefit of a hospital that provides high-quality perinatal care, it’s Melody Rose. The 65-year-old Jackson resident is part a multi-generational tradition in her family of bringing new life into the world with the help of Adena physicians. “I...
Commissioners on trick-or-treat, dogs and jail
PORTSMOUTH—Scioto County Commissioners met on Thursday to discuss a packed agenda and to hear citizen concerns regarding various community development projects. Commissioners expressed at the top of the meeting that several residents had reached out to inquire about trick-or-treat times for the county. “This is likely the most important...
614now.com
This Columbus restaurant has been at the Ohio State Fair since 1914, making it the event’s oldest food stand
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Follow-up at Raintree Village Mobile Home Park
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The last time 13abc visited Raintree Mobile Home Park in Washington Township, residents were complaining about abandoned trailers that were eyesores and attracting rodents. Well, unfortunately, much has not changed since that visit. One resident complained about three vacant trailers on Walnut Lane. Only one...
wnewsj.com
Public meets first responders at local National Night Out ‘til 8:00 tonight
WILMINGTON — Members of the Wilmington Police Department and Fire Department and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office are hosting National Night out 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wal-Mart in Wilmington. Kids and adults get to mingle with and learn from our first responders as part of the nationwide event.
