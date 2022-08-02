ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, SC

Upstate teacher accused of assaulting 6-year-old student

By Robert Cox
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXqAk_0h2EYXZg00

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teacher at a Greenwood County elementary school was arrested after she reportedly assaulted a six-year-old student.

Central High student loses battle with brain cancer, leaves impact on former teachers

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office the assault which happened on July 22 at Mays Elementary School.

The sheriff’s office report stated that the teacher pulled the seat out from under a student, causing the student to fall and hit his face.

The teacher, Frances Gail Hitt, was charged with third degree assault and battery.

The report stated that school security camera footage showed the incident.

In the report, Hitt told deputies that she could not remember why she removed the chair from under the student.

Columbus Police continuing to investigate 2021 hit-and-run fatality

Greenwood School District 50 said Hitt was placed on administrative leave as of July 22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge teen following shooting outside store in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a teen has been charged following a shooting that left another teen hurt. Deputies said a 17-year-old has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenwood man wanted after skipping trial

John Blauvelt spent years on the run after Cati Blauvelt was found stabbed to death in the cellar of an abandoned home in October 2016. Greenwood police say a man was arrested following an investigation into an early morning shooting in June. Upstate veterinarians warn of highly contagious dog flu...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greenwood County, SC
City
Greenwood, SC
Greenwood County, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Anderson man accused of killing teen pleads guilty

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Anderson who is accused of killing a teen back in 2020 pleaded guilty Wednesday morning. In a hearing, 21-year-old Christian James Elijah Kemp pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Kemp explained he wanted to plead guilty because he didn’t want to put his...
ANDERSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#School Security#Administrative Leave#Violent Crime#Mays Elementary School#Columbus Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.

Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

One person killed in Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Thursday afternoon. Officers said two vehicles were involved in the wreck near Mauldin Road and South Pleasantburg Drive around 1 p.m. One fatality was reported in the crash. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on...
GREENVILLE, SC
WJBF

Augusta woman wanted by RCSO for forgery

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who is wanted for Forgery in the 3rd Degree. The incident happened in 2021 according to authorities. Investigators say Christina Bullard, 39, is also wanted for questioning for other cases. Bullard currently has a warrant on file. If anyone has […]
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Car valued at over $105,000 stolen from Upstate dealership, suspect charged

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect from Alabama was recently charged for a burglary that occurred at a Seneca area car dealership last winter. Deputies said 33-year-old Dexter Sherrod Pearch was charged with one count of Second Degree Burglary and...
WSPA 7News

Several break-ins reported in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said several break-ins were reported Wednesday in the county. Deputies said they responded to multiple residences around the Highway 252 area. Each break-in appeared to be similar in nature according to deputies. Anyone with information should contact the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 446-6000.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy