Pilot dead after crop duster nosedives on I-49

CHENEYVILLE, La. ( KLFY )— A crop duster crash along Interstate 49 this afternoon has claimed the life of the pilot, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.

The crash occurred on the northbound exit ramp at Exit 56 in Rapides Parish. Witnesses told state troopers that they saw the plane turn and nose dive to the ground at around noon on Tuesday.

No further information has been released on the crash. WGNO will continue to provide updates as they become available.

