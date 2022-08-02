This tunnel will ease some distance between Salt Lake airport’s concourses. Here’s when it opens

Anyone driving into Salt Lake City has seen the huge, empty rail yards that cut through the center of the city and form a deep divide between the east and west sides. Getting off of I-15 in your car, you may notice the sea of train tracks is typically sparsely populated by freight trains, which is partially because the railroad that owns most of it, Union Pacific, mostly uses other yards for its business in the valley these days.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO