Read on www.everythinglubbock.com
Related
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci said.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Lightning strike near White House kills three people
Three people, including an elderly couple celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary, were pronounced dead Friday after being struck by lightning in a park near the White House. The couple had been high school sweethearts and were in the capital to mark their wedding anniversary, their niece Michelle McNett told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Comments / 0