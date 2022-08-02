ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning strike near White House kills three people

Three people, including an elderly couple celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary, were pronounced dead Friday after being struck by lightning in a park near the White House. The couple had been high school sweethearts and were in the capital to mark their wedding anniversary, their niece Michelle McNett told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
WASHINGTON, DC

