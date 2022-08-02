ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Yankees steal reliever from Rays thanks to Tampa Bay roster crunch

The New York Yankees improved their bullpen significantly at the 2022 MLB trade deadline by importing Scott Effross of the Cubs and Lou Trivino of the A’s. But did they do enough? Michael King is out for the season, following in Chad Green’s footsteps. Even if Effross slides into an eighth inning role and Trivino shakes off his BABIP, there’s still room for some unknown quantities to grab hold of a roster spot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Boston, MA
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment

The Jackie Bradley Jr. era in Boston is over -- this time likely for good. The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been designated for assignment, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday. That means Bradley is off the 40-man roster, and the Red Sox have seven days to trade the 32-year-old or place him on irrevocable waivers.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Red Sox get Hosmer from Padres; keep Martinez, Bogaerts

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora smiled when talking to reporters before Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros: Baseball’s trade deadline had just passed, and he still had Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez in his lineup. A day after shipping out catcher Christian Vazquez in a...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

5 best performing prospects in the Cleveland Guardians minor leagues

The Cleveland Guardians’ five-best performing prospects. The Cleveland Guardians are flushed with talent in the minor leagues. Considering just how many rookies the team has on its roster right now in major roles, this isn’t surprising to find out that the team is deep like the Grand Canyon. Yet, who are the five most impressive players going right now?
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jd Davis
Person
Darin Ruf
FanSided

FanSided

271K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy