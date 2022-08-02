Chip sealing in Mitchell for Wednesday, August 3rd

Read on mitchellnow.com
kingsburyjournal.com
Wandermore wraps up South Dakota wandering
On April 29, Seth Varner and his friend Jack McGonigal visited De Smet, Iroquois, Lake Preston, Badger, Erwin, Hetland and Arlington. Their goal was to visit and document all 310 incorporated towns in South Dakota. They met that goal on July 23, ending their journey in Yankton. The Journal reported...
Grasshoppers take over South Dakota corn field
As farmers hope for rain, there is another threat they may be dealing with. At first glance it might look like hail damage, but it's actually from grasshoppers.
dakotanewsnow.com
Brown County searching for temporary homes for detained juveniles
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brown County State’s Attorney’s office is asking residents to open up their homes to youth in the court system. The Court Resource Home program is a pilot program taking place in Brown, Codington and Davison County that asks residents to provide a temporary home to low-risk juvenile offenders.
KELOLAND TV
Extreme drought affects farmers in SE South Dakota
UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Farmers continue to hope for moisture to alleviate drought conditions for their crops, but Tuesday’s heat isn’t helping. Take a look at this graphic from the U.S. Drought Monitor. While a lot of the state is dry, the area that really catches your attention is the red in Southeastern including Union, Clay and Yankton Counties.
gonomad.com
Drive-In Movie Theaters Are Alive and Well in South Dakota
The Joys of South Dakota’s Drive-in Movie Theaters. A light breeze stirred the air around in the sky, helping me cool down as the sun went down. Excitement was gushing out of me as I waited patiently for it to become dark enough for the movie to begin at the drive-in movie theater.
This Just In: Lady A Cancels Show At South Dakota State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair in Huron is known for bringing some of the biggest acts to headline its Grandstand stage. Powerhouse country music group Lady A was set to perform on Sunday, September 4th. Unfortunately, this highly-anticipated show is cancelled along with the remainder of Lady A's Request Line Tour.
mitchellnow.com
“WINNY” THE KITTEN”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Winny was found in a window well and is now ready for a new home. She is around 8 weeks old and is a sweet female. Winny loves attention and is very playful. To set up a time to meet Winny, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
mitchellnow.com
“MASON” THE CAT! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Mason was picked up as a stray and is ready for a new family. He is a neutered male Long haired cat who likes attention. Mason is very sweet and loves to play. He really loves people and is very active. To set up a time to meet Mason, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
South Dakota’s Best I-90 Pit Stops on the Way to Sturgis
Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?
drgnews.com
Cattlemen’s Club, Mad Mary’s in Flandreau among 3 finalists in Beef Industry Council “Claim Your Steak” competition
Steakhouses with a Pierre connection are two of the three finalists in the Sturgis Beef Throwdown Claim Your Steak Competition. During the month of June, the South Dakota Beef Industry Council asked the public to nominate their favorite place to enjoy a steak. The top three nominees are:. Mad Mary’s...
KELOLAND TV
Parker parents share loss of son to fentanyl poisoning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 46 people have died from overdose, mostly fentanyl poisoning, in the Sioux Falls area from January of 2021 through May of this year. 29-year-old Alex Koller was among them, but Alex is much more than a statistic. He was an athlete, a talented musician and had a winning personality. His parents are sharing the story of his tragic death in order to raise awareness about the prevalence and danger of fentanyl.
mitchellnow.com
“HUNTER THE CAT”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Hunter was abandoned by his owner and is ready for a new home. He is an adult neutered male cat who loves attention. Hunter is playful and loves cat toys. To set up a time to meet Hunter, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
mitchellnow.com
First two human West Nile Virus detections of 2022 reported in Minnehaha and Spink counties
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed South Dakota’s first two human West Nile virus (WNV) detections of the 2022 season, in residents of Minnehaha and Spink Counties. South Dakota has reported more than 2,681 human cases and 47 deaths since WNV was first reported in 2002.
KELOLAND TV
Janitor’s invention; fatal crash; Sturgis preps
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One man is behind bars and another man is hurt following a shooting in central Sioux Falls. Police say it happened Saturday morning in the area of 11th and Summit. Authorities say a car drove into the neighborhood and fired a gun over 20 times.
mitchellnow.com
One dead and five injured in two-vehicle crash southwest of Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, S.D. – One person died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon southwest of Woonsocket. Names of the six people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was westbound on 230th...
KELOLAND TV
Fentanyl deaths rise, while life-saving tool remains illegal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The overdose epidemic has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. More deaths are being attributed to fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid that is cut into all street drugs because it’s cheap and easy to get. But a small amount can be deadly. In...
mitchellnow.com
mitchellnow.com
Canova Gang 3, Tabor Bluebirds 2
Mitchell — Seventeen-year-old Riley Rothschadl was stellar in his first career Class B state amateur game. The senior-to-be at Bon Homme High School pitched 6 2/3 innings and struck out nine — including the final batter he faced — before Legion baseball rules restricted the Tabor pick-up player from continuing on the mound.
South Dakota authorities investigating fatal crash
Authorities in Turner County say one person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash Monday evening.
kingsburyjournal.com
Apartment fire leads to drug arrest
On Thurs., July 28 at around 2 p.m., Lake Preston Fire and Lake Preston Ambulance were called to an apartment fire at 100 2nd St NE in Lake Preston. It was reported that citizens used fire extinguishers to help contain the fire until the fire department arrived and was able to quickly put it out.
