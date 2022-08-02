Read on www.numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 14.4% barrel rate and a .355 expected...
Luis Arraez absent from Twins' lineup Wednesday afternoon
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. The lefty-hitting Arraez made three starts against southpaws in the last five games, but the Twins are taking him out of the order Wednesday afternoon. Jorge Polanco will shift to second base while Byron Buxton (knee) returns to be the designated hitter and leadoff man.
Jake Cronenworth sitting Thursday for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freehand and the Colorado Rockies. The Padres appear to be giving Cronenworth a breather after five straight starts. Brandon Drury will take over on second base while Wil Myers replaces Cronenworth in the lineup to return to first base and bat sixth. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter.r.
Gavin Sheets scratched for White Sox Wednesday afternoon
Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Sheets hit a solo dinger in Tuesday's win over the Royals and he was initially lined up for another start Wednesday...
Chicago's Nick Madrigal operating second base on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will man second base after Zach McKinstry was shifted to third, Patrick Wisdom was moved to first, and Frank Schwindel was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Miles Mikolas, our models project...
Tigers starting Akil Baddoo in left field on Friday night
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Baddoo will take over in left field after Victor Reyes was picked as Friday's designated hitter and Miguel Cabrera was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Corey Kluber, our models project Baddoo to score...
Cardinals starting Yadier Molina behind the plate on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Molina will catch on Thursday night after Andrew Knizner was given the night off in St. Louis. numberFire's models project Molina to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
James McCann catching for Mets on Thursday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves. McCann will catch for right-hander Carlos Carrasco on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Tomas Nido moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCann for 5.3 FanDuel points...
Frank Schwindel finding seat for Cubs Friday afternoon
Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Schwindel went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. Patrick Wisdom will move to first base while Zach McKinstry starts on third and bats seventh.
Seth Beer taking over first base for Diamondbacks on Friday
Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Seth Beer is batting seventh in Friday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Beer will man first base after Christian Walker was announced as Friday's designated hitter, Ketel Marte was moved to second, Josh Rojas was aligned at third, and Emmanuel Rivera was benched. In a matchup...
Arizona's Emmanuel Rivera resting on Friday night
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Emmanuel Rivera is not starting in Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rivera will take a seat after Josh Rojas was shifted to third, Ketel Marte was aligned at second, Christian Walker was named Friday's designated hitter, and Seth Beer was positioned at first base. Per...
Red Sox starting Reese McGuire at catcher on Friday night
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. McGuire will start behind the plate after Kevin Plawecki was benched in Kansas City. numberFire's models project McGuire to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Mike Moustakas out of Cincinnati's Friday lineup versus Brewers
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas is not starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas was given a breather after Donovan Solano was named Cincinnati's designated hitter and Kyle Farmer was aligned at third base. Per Baseball Savant on 159 batted balls this season, Moustakas has recorded a...
Willi Castro hitting sixth in Tigers' Friday lineup
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting in Friday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Castro will operate second base after Jonathan Schoop was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Castro to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Luke Raley batting fifth in Rays' Friday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Raley will man left field after David Peralta was announced as Friday's designated hitter, Brandon Lowe was shifted to second base, and Isaac Paredes was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Bryan Garcia, our models...
Rangers' Josh Smith taking over third base on Friday
Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Smith will man the hot corner after Ezequiel Duran was benched versus White Sox's right-hander Dylan Cease. numberFire's models project Smith to score 6.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
