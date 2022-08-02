Limited supply of monkeypox vaccines now available at Columbus health department

A limited supply of monkeypox vaccines are now available in Columbus, the health department announced Tuesday.

Monkeypox is a rare disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, but milder and rarely fatal. Georgia is reporting 430 cases of monkeypox as of Aug. 1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The health department will be providing a two-dose vaccine that should be administered 28 days apart, stated the West Central Health District spokesperson Pamela Kirkland.

Because of the current outbreak and the limited availability of the vaccine, only men who have sex with men and who have had two or more partners in the last 14 days will be eligible to receive the vaccine, Kirkland told the Ledger-Enquirer.

The vaccines will be available at no cost to the public, according to the health department’s news release. Those who would like to get vaccinated against monkeypox must make an appointment by either registering online or calling 833-337-1749.

Monkeypox can be spread by:

Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids

Respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact, kissing, cuddling and sexual contact

Touching items previously touched by the infectious rash or bodily fluids

People who are not symptomatic cannot spread the monkeypox virus, according to the health department. But those who do contract the virus are infectious from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed.

Anyone who tested positive for monkeypox should isolate at home and follow CDC guidance for prevention, according to the health department. People suffering from monkeypox should avoid close skin-to-skin contact with others and should not share eating utensils or cups. Residents should not handle or touch bedding, towels or clothing of someone with monkeypox.

Those with more questions about monkeypox and the vaccine should contact their healthcare provider or visit the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website for more information.