SMR pilot program with Blue Water Area Transit to end this fall

Read on www.voicenews.com
Related
The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here
Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 arrested on St. Clair River after crossing from Canada to Michigan near ‘known smuggling route’
ALGONAC, Mich. – Officials said border patrol agents arrested three people when they tried to cross the St. Clair River from Canada into Michigan. The boat they were on was noticed by border patrol officials on Tuesday (Aug. 2) at 3 a.m. on the St. Clair River near Algonac.
State lawmaker calls for shutdown of Wixom auto supplier after cancer-causing chemicals leak into Huron River
As officials continue to test and assess waters in and around the Huron River, an Ann Arbor lawmaker is calling for the closure of a Oakland County company responsible for a dangerous chemical spill.
Voice News
Marine City Area Fire Authority open house aims to promote safety
The Marine City Area Fire Authority will host its annual open house, with activities geared toward families to promote fire prevention, on Aug. 13. The event, which is for people of all ages, will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marine City Fire Department, located at 200 S. Parker St.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wixom plant reportedly spills hexavalent chromium into portion of Huron River
As the extreme heat comes to metro Detroit on Wednesday, state regulators are telling people in several counties to avoid parts of the Huron River after a chemical spill in Wixom on Monday.
deadlinedetroit.com
Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte
Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
Voice News
Richmond AUD building slated to reopen by fall
Richmond’s AUD building could be back in the business of serving the community come this fall. “The city is planning on a public grand opening event early this fall,” Richmond City Manager Jon Moore said. “Details have not been formalized.”. A community survey for the AUD was...
The Oakland Press
Thousands remain without power in Macomb, Oakland counties
Thousands of homes and businesses in Macomb and Oakland counties are without power tonight after a series of thunderstorms rumbled through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, more than 27,000 customers were waiting for power to be restored throughout the metro Detroit area, especially scattered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Downed trees among the storm damage in hard-hit Livonia
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - All across southeastern Michigan residents were dealing with downed trees, wires or flooding on the highways after bands of strong thunderstorms rolled through Wednesday. Severe storms brought down this huge tree in Livonia covering Jamison street in the Castle Gardens subdivision. Martin Kreska came home...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
Officials urge residents to avoid Huron River after hexavalent chromium spill
Officials are urging residents in Monroe, Oakland, Livingston, Wayne, and Washtenaw counties to avoid the Huron River ...
fox2detroit.com
Human smuggling attempt stopped on St. Clair River after 3 approach Michigan on boat
ALGONAC, Mich.( FOX 2) - Three people were arrested early Tuesday after Border Patrol agents stopped a human smuggling attempt near Algonac. According to authorities, agents watching a camera system saw a vessel that had just crossed the international in an area known for smuggling around 3 a.m. Agents contacted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice News
Richmond City Council authorizes purchase of new fire engine
The latest in firefighting equipment is coming to the Richmond Volunteer Fire Department next spring, as on Aug. 1 the Richmond City Council authorized the purchase of a new fire engine. During a regular city meeting, the council approved waiving the purchasing ordinance requirements and authorizing the city manager and...
Arab American News
Disappointing low voter turnout in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN – Despite the abundance of electoral benefits for Dearborn and Dearborn Heights residents during the primaries held on Tuesday, polling stations in both cities witnessed a noticeable low voter turnout, compared to the last midterm primary election four years ago. While the turnout for the primary election in...
Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit
The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
Voice News
Blue Water SandFest to return to Port Huron
Blue Water SandFest, a sand sculpting festival, will return to the Fort Gratiot Light Station County Park in Port Huron from Aug. 5 to 7. The weekend will include solo, doubles and amateur sand sculpting contests, live music, free sand sculpting lessons and demonstrations, Quick Sand Speed Sculpting Shows, a large kids sand box “kids zone,” festival food, a beer garden, a cornhole tournament, a craft show and tours.
How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention
Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Mainstreet Memories Car Show & 1927 Model T Assembly
The 6th Annual Mainstreet Memories Car Show took place on Saturday, July 30th 2022, which resulted in a huge turnout with dozens of classic and unique cars!. Watch the Canadian “Model T” Assembly Team put together a 1927 Model T in less than 10 minutes!. For more information...
Voice News
Rockin’ The Rivers concert series kicks off in Port Huron
The Port Huron Parks and Recreation Department’s free Rockin’ The Rivers concert series kicks off at 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at Kiefer Park in downtown Port Huron. For 12 years the Rockin’ The Rivers concerts have been providing free music entertainment to the community, bringing old and new sounds to the banks of the St. Clair River for all ages to enjoy.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marine City election worker dismissed after 19 years
Clerk sites speaking out at meeting and social media posts. As a lifelong resident of Marine City, Barb Watson, 76, loves her hometown and has even stepped forward to serve as an election worker, including holding the title of Precinct Chairperson, for nearly two decades. When she received a voicemail...
Comments / 0