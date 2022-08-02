$650,000 in donations to double Abingdon dental clinic's capacity

Read on heraldcourier.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VADOC continues canceling visitation for CovidWatchful EyeVirginia State
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-citiesJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Related
heraldcourier.com
Ballad collects diapers and wipes to aid Kentucky neighbors
In the wake of historic flooding that ravaged 13 counties in Eastern Kentucky last week, the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network will support recovery efforts with a community-wide drive to collect diapers and baby wipes for affected families. Donations will benefit survivors of the flooding, which has displaced hundreds...
heraldcourier.com
Region has seen 19 COVID deaths in recent days
The region’s COVID-19 summer surge continues with more than 3,200 new cases, 19 deaths and more than 150 people hospitalized. New cases rose 14% across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties to 2,256 from July 24 to July 30, the most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Health. Eight of those 10 counties registered increases over the prior week, with Sullivan County reporting more than 600 new cases, or nearly 100 more than the previous week. Washington County Tennessee recorded the region’s largest jump with 446 new cases – 63.7 per day – or 121 more than the prior week.
heraldcourier.com
Former delegate Joe Johnson passes away at age 90
Longtime Southwest Virginia lawmaker Joe Johnson died Friday following a lifetime of service. He was 90. A native of Washington County, Virginia, Johnson served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1966 to 1970 and then again from 1990 to 2014. Upon his return to politics, Johnson’s lone contested race was for the former 6th District seat in November 1989. After redistricting, he was then unopposed in 11 consecutive elections to represent the 4th District, which includes the town of Abingdon and Washington County. He was an attorney whose practice was based in Abingdon.
heraldcourier.com
Tudor, Perrigan to lead United Way campaign
Bristol’s two leaders in education have joined forces to co-chair the 2022 United Way campaign. Dr. Annette Tudor, director of schools for Bristol Tennessee City Schools and Dr. Keith Perrigan, superintendent for Bristol Virginia Public Schools were announced as the campaign co-chairs Thursday. “We are so excited to have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
Bristol's YMCA 're-energized' by $800,000 renovation
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Dawn Roller has been an instructor at the YMCA of Bristol for 15 years, but she’s never seen the Y like it is today – fresh off an $800,000 renovation that is breathing new life into the Bristol community hub. “I think even the...
heraldcourier.com
School Board member questions council over $100K taken from budget
BRISTOL, Tenn. – A Bristol Tennessee School Board member wants the city to return $100,000 to the school system’s budget after it was removed in June. City School Board member Jill Harrison addressed the Bristol Tennessee City Council Tuesday expressing clear frustration over an apparent lack of communication between the two bodies on budgeting. In delivering a lengthy school board liaison report, Harrison addressed the city’s amending of $100,000 out of the school system’s budget.
heraldcourier.com
Water tank repairs may mean a 4% increase in water rates for Bluff City residents
The Bluff City Tennessee Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday to delay discussion over the first reading of its town budget due to shared concerns from council members over a proposed 4% increase in the city’s water rates. The vote from Bluff City's Town Council to delay...
heraldcourier.com
City Council approves financing for 158-unit development
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee City Council voted in favor of authorizing additional financing for the development of 158 single-family residences and townhomes Tuesday. Landstar Partners, LLC, the developer of The Overlook project, was previously approved $1.7 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF), but due to escalating costs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Gas prices down by close to 90 cents per gallon off June's peak
Gas prices continue dropping nationwide with Tennessee now ranked fifth lowest in the US. while Virginia ranks 18th, according to AAA. Tennessee’s statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas dropped to $3.73 on Wednesday – down 15 cents per gallon compared to one week ago – average pump prices locally are between six to 10 cents higher, AAA reported.
heraldcourier.com
Bluff City Town Council is looking to fill two seats following resignations
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bluff City, Tennessee Town Council, accepted the resignations of Mayor Richard Bowling and Alderman Eric Ward during its meeting Tuesday leaving the five-member board two members short. Bowling, who served in the position for seven months, was at Tuesday's meeting. He explained he was resigning...
heraldcourier.com
Blasting to close State Route 93 at county line Monday at noon
Motorists traveling on State Route 93 at the Sullivan/Washington County line should be aware of road construction activities that will have an effect on traffic. Beginning noon Monday, August 8, State Route 93 will be temporarily closed in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway) as crews perform blasting operations.
heraldcourier.com
Abingdon’s Arts Depot to exhibit works from 10 Appalachian artists
Abingdon’s Arts Depot is slated to showcase 10 Appalachian artists from EAT/ART, an exhibition space that started in a dining room. In the earliest stages of the pandemic, Johnson City-based Jocelyn Mathewes hungered for a way to support her art and that of her fellow Appalachian artists when every gallery space, convention, or show shuttered.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
SHORT TAKES | Jim Lauderdale set to return to BR&RR on Sept. 11 at 2:15 p.m.
Doug Gray saddled up to celebrate 50 years of the Marshall Tucker Band this year. Gray gallops aboard the Marshall Tucker Band to The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia Saturday, Aug. 6. With more hits to sing than John Wayne had horses to ride, lead singer Gray stands as one of the few Southern rock stalwarts remaining from its 1970s heyday.
heraldcourier.com
Bristol home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Now is your opportunity to own a secluded home in The Virginian. Sited on approximately 3.84 acres at the end of a cul-de-sac this stately home offers quality throughout. Upon entering the foyer you'll be greeted with soaring ceilings welcoming you into the great room. The open concept leads you from the great room into a massive chefs kitchen, equipped with new top of the line appliances, oversized island great for entertaining and beautiful maple kitchen cabinetry. The master suite is located on the main level and features a sitting room/office with a gas fireplace and a wonderful master bath with s fantastic closet, double vanities and separate tub and shower. Also on this level you'll find the laundry room, half bath, wonderful screened in porch and deck. Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms (don't forget to check out the hidden closet in one) and a Jack and Jill Bath. There is also a ton of closet space. On the lower level prepare to be amazed. The den offers a gas fireplace and surround sound. The guest suite features natural light and a full bath. There is also a half bath and tons of storage. The golf cart garage is also located on this level. The home features a circular drive for all of your vehicles and is perfect for your guests. This one won't last long, so make an appointment today.
heraldcourier.com
Blevins joins State Liners; sudden downpour washes out baseball again
BRISTOL, Va. – Less than three months after playing in the state baseball tournament, Brayden Blevins will suit up for the Bristol State Liners. The recent Tennessee High graduate has joined his hometown Appalachian League club, but his debut with the team was delayed. The State Liners (13-34) had...
heraldcourier.com
Venable wins reelection with more than 66% of the vote
Incumbent County Mayor Richard Venable won another term in office in the Sullivan County General Election Thursday with more than 66% of the vote. Venable defeated his closest independent challenger by more than 3,000 votes finishing with 66.26% of the vote over independent Val Edwards who had 25.25% of the total followed by independent candidate Bobby Weaver who garnered 8.49% of the total.
heraldcourier.com
Sullivan County voters go to the polls Thursday
Four Sullivan County Commission seats in two districts will be determined Thursday in a county general election that also includes state and federal primaries. Commissioner Sam Jones seeks reelection in the two-seat District 7 with opposition from Travis Ward and Lori Love, the sole Democratic nominee on the county’s general election ballot. Two seats are also up for grabs in District 9 as Republicans Joe Carr and Joe McMurray vie with Randall Bowers, an independent candidate.
heraldcourier.com
Bright spot: Tennessee High grad Blevins pitches well in debut for State Liners; Bristol splits twinbill
BRISTOL, Va. – The first pitch Brayden Blevins threw as a member of the Bristol State Liners bounced in front of the plate and resulted in a run-scoring wild pitch. It was not a harbinger of things to come in his Appalachian League debut as the recent Tennessee High graduate tossed 1 1/3 impressive innings of relief in Bristol’s 11-3 loss to the Elizabethton River Riders on Wednesday in the opening game of a doubleheader at DeVault Stadium.
heraldcourier.com
WATCH NOW: Truck Series leader Smith draws rave reviews from Carrier
Zane Smith received an education in grassroots racing last year - Southwest Virginia style. Following a visit to the Abingdon race shop of Highlands Motorsports, the 23-year-old native of Huntington Beach, California, dropped by the historic headquarters of the Henderson Motorsports NASCAR Truck Series team. Smith made a positive impression...
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High freshman sets school record
Tennessee High freshman Fairyn Meares tied the school record in the pole vault at the AAU National Track Championships in Greensboro, N.C., according to THS assistant track coach Tom Murrell. Meares vaulted 3.20m/10’-6” to finish 9th out of a field of 37 in the 15-16 age group. She...
Comments / 0