‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade
A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TRADE: Boston Red Sox And San Diego Padres Make A Deal For A Former All-Star
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Boston Red Sox are acquiring Eric Hosmer from the San Diego Padres.
Gio was initially 'completely pissed off' after Mets trade deadline
Gio explained that he was initially “completely pissed off” about the Mets lack of moves at the trade deadline, but he has since calmed down.
Braves Trade For Veteran Closer: Fans React
The Atlanta Braves are reportedly acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in a last-minute trade before the 2022 deadline. The Braves are sending veteran right hander Jesse Chavez and third-year lefty Tucker Davidson to LA in exchange for Iglesias. The MLB world took to Twitter to...
Brian Cashman breaks down Yankees' Harrison Bader-Jordan Montgomery trade
“(Bader) is a really talented kid, local kid, and it’s hard to get your hands on someone of that caliber – and it takes something to get something,” Cashman said of the deal.
Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies
Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
Franmil Reyes Optioned To Minors, Guardians Activate Oscar Gonzalez
The Guardians made roster moves before tonight's game that included optioning Franmil Reyes and activating Oscar Gonzalez from the IL.
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 14.4% barrel rate and a .355 expected...
Jose Ramirez Takes Home A Special MLB Honor
At this point, there is little doubt that Jose Ramirez is the face of the Cleveland Guardians. He has been with the franchise for all of his career, he has already signed two extensions (one considered team-friendly and the other one extremely team-friendly) and is a popular player among his teammates and the community.
Gavin Sheets scratched for White Sox Wednesday afternoon
Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Sheets hit a solo dinger in Tuesday's win over the Royals and he was initially lined up for another start Wednesday...
Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline
Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
BREAKING TRADE: Phillies Get Former All-Star From Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies have traded for Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard was an All-Star for the New York Mets.
Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
Luis Arraez absent from Twins' lineup Wednesday afternoon
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. The lefty-hitting Arraez made three starts against southpaws in the last five games, but the Twins are taking him out of the order Wednesday afternoon. Jorge Polanco will shift to second base while Byron Buxton (knee) returns to be the designated hitter and leadoff man.
Jake Cronenworth sitting Thursday for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freehand and the Colorado Rockies. The Padres appear to be giving Cronenworth a breather after five straight starts. Brandon Drury will take over on second base while Wil Myers replaces Cronenworth in the lineup to return to first base and bat sixth. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter.r.
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
Chicago's Nick Madrigal operating second base on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will man second base after Zach McKinstry was shifted to third, Patrick Wisdom was moved to first, and Frank Schwindel was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Miles Mikolas, our models project...
