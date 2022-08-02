ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospital celebrates caring and compassionate staff

By Anna Marsick
 3 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital is celebrating 15 years of serving the community.

A special lunch was held this Tuesday for its staff as part of the celebration.

In 2007 Mercy Health- St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital opened its doors.  The celebration is focused on the expansion of the hospital’s health care ministry in the Valley.

Its founders first came to the area more than 110 years ago with the goal of providing easy access to high-quality and compassionate care. Now, over a century later, they’re celebrating the work being done in Boardman to help fulfill that mission.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our staff, really. It is the staff that makes this facility what it is. The bricks and mortar are not the hospitals. It’s the staff and their care and compassion, and today, we are celebrating them,” said Genie Aubel, president of St. Elizabeth’s Boardman Hospital.

Since its opening, the hospital has undergone a major expansion, both in its facility and physician network.

Celebrations will take place all week to honor the hospital’s anniversary.

