ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rome, NY
City
West Leyden, NY
localsyr.com

Christopher Block: Behind bars again

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick confirms that Christopher Block, who is a convicted rapist and kidnapper, is being held at the Justice Center on a parole violation. According to Fitzpatrick, Block is on parole violation due to drug use, failure to maintain his GPS monitor, and...
WKTV

Vehicle stolen from New Hartford found in Norwich

The Chenango County Sheriff's Office found a vehicle reported stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in Norwich. Trio allegedly found driving stolen vehicle in town of Norwich. The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office found a car stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in the town...
NORWICH, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County woman accused of acting in manner injurious to a child, according to State Police

FLOYD- A local woman is faced with an accusation stemming from reports of a domestic dispute earlier this week, authorities say. Maggie L. White-Swanson, 33, of Holland Patent, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen), shortly after 10:00 a.m. Thursday. She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (under 17).
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Romesentinel.com

Drug possession, trespassing charged in Madison County, deputies say

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the following recent arrests:. • Robert M. Mothersell, 51, of Syracuse, was charged in Lenox on July 29 with third, fifth and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree use of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and several additional vehicle and traffic violations.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Hannaford#Police#Rome City Court
Lite 98.7

Syracuse Police Set Record Straight on Why Girl Was Really Doing Push Ups

Don't believe everything you read. Syracuse Police are setting the record straight on why a little girl was really seen doing pushups. Detectives Kittell and Holmes, along with the Gang Violence Task Force, conducted a routine traffic stop on Cannon Street in Syracuse during a street operations detail. Near the end, the detectives were approached by a little girl who lives close by.
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

New Hartford man arrested for weapon & drug possession

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York Mills Police Department has reported that a New Hartford man has been arrested for weapons and controlled substances charges after a traffic stop on August 2nd. Around 1:45 pm on Tuesday, an officer with the New York Mills Police Department...
NEW YORK MILLS, NY
Romesentinel.com

Trespass charged at Rome car lot, police say

ROME — A Rome man is accused of trespassing on a motor vehicle lot on South Jay Street, leading to an investigation into the possible theft of catalytic converters, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Louis Schipano, 38, of Rome, was spotted walking along South George Street...
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

Body pulled from Black River

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - First responders pulled a body from the Black River in Watertown Thursday evening. A team in a rescue boat pulled the body from the water near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds around 7:30 p.m. Police said it appears to be that of an older male. Multiple...
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Romesentinel.com

Weapon, drug charges follow traffic stop

A 34-year-old man was found with a loaded handgun and a quantity of drugs following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon, according to the New York Mills Police Department. Police said Richard A. Rodriguez, of New Hartford, was pulled over for an improper left turn in New York Mills at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Once stopped, police said they learned that Rodriguez was driving on a revoked license, and had a warrant out for his arrest from the Town of New Hartford.
NEW YORK MILLS, NY
Lite 98.7

Two Injured in Crash on State Route 49 in Rome

Two people are being treated for injuries following a two-car crash in Rome, New York. Police say the incident took place at approximately 9:30am on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 on State Route 49. According to a written release from the New York State Police 86-year-old Kenneth J. Ingerham of Clinton,...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Robbery arrest in Frankfort after store stickup, police say

FRANKFORT — A 49-year-old man robbed Frankfort Valley Auto Sales at gunpoint early Monday morning, and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to help track him through the woods, according to the Frankfort Town Police Department. Police said Timothy E. Horner, of Herkimer, entered the auto shop on Acme Road...
FRANKFORT, NY
localsyr.com

Two people taken to hospital after car crash in Rome

(WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, a two-car crash occurred on Rte 49 on Wednesday, August 3, at 9:39 a.m. 86-year-old, Kenneth J. Ingerham from Clinton, N.Y., was driving eastbound on Rte 49 when he started to pass a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by 31-year-old, Ismael C. Velez of Rome.
ROME, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy