Alleged Drug Dealer, Parolee Arrested in Utica
UTICA, NY – On Wednesday, the Utica Police Department announced they had arrested a suspected...
3 charged after burglary in Norwich
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office responded to a trespass in progress report and found Aaron Gabriel, 41, Jennifer Pollock, 37, and Tami Gray, 33 on the property.
Police Investigating After Man Smashed in Head with Glass Bottle
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica are investigating after a man was assaulted with a...
Utica Woman Arrested, Accused of Cashing Fraudulent Check Worth $13K
A Utica woman is under arrest following an investigation into an identity theft case. The victim in the case had contacted the Utica Police Department and notified investigators that a check belonging to the victim had been, allegedly, fraudulently signed and cashed. The check was written in an amount that...
localsyr.com
Christopher Block: Behind bars again
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick confirms that Christopher Block, who is a convicted rapist and kidnapper, is being held at the Justice Center on a parole violation. According to Fitzpatrick, Block is on parole violation due to drug use, failure to maintain his GPS monitor, and...
WKTV
Vehicle stolen from New Hartford found in Norwich
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office found a vehicle reported stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in Norwich. Trio allegedly found driving stolen vehicle in town of Norwich. The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office found a car stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in the town...
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County woman accused of acting in manner injurious to a child, according to State Police
FLOYD- A local woman is faced with an accusation stemming from reports of a domestic dispute earlier this week, authorities say. Maggie L. White-Swanson, 33, of Holland Patent, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen), shortly after 10:00 a.m. Thursday. She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (under 17).
Romesentinel.com
Drug possession, trespassing charged in Madison County, deputies say
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the following recent arrests:. • Robert M. Mothersell, 51, of Syracuse, was charged in Lenox on July 29 with third, fifth and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree use of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and several additional vehicle and traffic violations.
Syracuse Police Set Record Straight on Why Girl Was Really Doing Push Ups
Don't believe everything you read. Syracuse Police are setting the record straight on why a little girl was really seen doing pushups. Detectives Kittell and Holmes, along with the Gang Violence Task Force, conducted a routine traffic stop on Cannon Street in Syracuse during a street operations detail. Near the end, the detectives were approached by a little girl who lives close by.
informnny.com
New Hartford man arrested for weapon & drug possession
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York Mills Police Department has reported that a New Hartford man has been arrested for weapons and controlled substances charges after a traffic stop on August 2nd. Around 1:45 pm on Tuesday, an officer with the New York Mills Police Department...
Romesentinel.com
Trespass charged at Rome car lot, police say
ROME — A Rome man is accused of trespassing on a motor vehicle lot on South Jay Street, leading to an investigation into the possible theft of catalytic converters, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Louis Schipano, 38, of Rome, was spotted walking along South George Street...
wwnytv.com
Body pulled from Black River
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - First responders pulled a body from the Black River in Watertown Thursday evening. A team in a rescue boat pulled the body from the water near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds around 7:30 p.m. Police said it appears to be that of an older male. Multiple...
Romesentinel.com
Weapon, drug charges follow traffic stop
A 34-year-old man was found with a loaded handgun and a quantity of drugs following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon, according to the New York Mills Police Department. Police said Richard A. Rodriguez, of New Hartford, was pulled over for an improper left turn in New York Mills at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Once stopped, police said they learned that Rodriguez was driving on a revoked license, and had a warrant out for his arrest from the Town of New Hartford.
Two Injured in Crash on State Route 49 in Rome
Two people are being treated for injuries following a two-car crash in Rome, New York. Police say the incident took place at approximately 9:30am on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 on State Route 49. According to a written release from the New York State Police 86-year-old Kenneth J. Ingerham of Clinton,...
WKTV
Utica police arrest suspect accused of shooting man in legs on Neilson Street
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following an investigation into a shooting that happened about two weeks ago. The Major Crimes Unit started investigating after a man was shot in the legs on Neilson Street on July 23. Following the shooting, investigators identified 23-year-old Idris Brown...
WKTV
Rome police searching for runaway teen suspected of stealing parents' vehicle
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who is suspected of stealing her parents' vehicle after running away from home last week. Chloe Wall has been reported missing in the past, most recently in February after sneaking out of her home. She was found safe a month later.
Romesentinel.com
Robbery arrest in Frankfort after store stickup, police say
FRANKFORT — A 49-year-old man robbed Frankfort Valley Auto Sales at gunpoint early Monday morning, and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to help track him through the woods, according to the Frankfort Town Police Department. Police said Timothy E. Horner, of Herkimer, entered the auto shop on Acme Road...
Large police presence on Erie Blvd East after crash involving police car; street closed
Syracuse, N.Y. — Emergency vehicles rushed to Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse Friday after a police patrol car was involved in a crash just before noon. Around 11:27 a.m., the patrol car and another vehicle crashed at the intersection of Erie Boulevard East and Walnut Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse apartment fire leaves mother and daughter and other residents left without a home
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse firefighters responded to an apartment fire Thursday afternoon that left over a dozen residents displaced after a fire ripped through a three-story building at Clarendon Heights Apartments on 1500 Ivy Ridge Road. "As soon as the firefighters opened up the doors at the fire station,...
localsyr.com
Two people taken to hospital after car crash in Rome
(WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, a two-car crash occurred on Rte 49 on Wednesday, August 3, at 9:39 a.m. 86-year-old, Kenneth J. Ingerham from Clinton, N.Y., was driving eastbound on Rte 49 when he started to pass a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by 31-year-old, Ismael C. Velez of Rome.
