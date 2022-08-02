A 34-year-old man was found with a loaded handgun and a quantity of drugs following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon, according to the New York Mills Police Department. Police said Richard A. Rodriguez, of New Hartford, was pulled over for an improper left turn in New York Mills at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Once stopped, police said they learned that Rodriguez was driving on a revoked license, and had a warrant out for his arrest from the Town of New Hartford.

NEW YORK MILLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO