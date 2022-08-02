Elections official blasts Lake County GOP for sending 'shameful' email spreading misinformation

Read on www.wesh.com
Lake County Supervisor of Elections calls out groups he says lied to voters
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Supervisor of Elections slammed two organizations, he said sent false information to thousands of voters. “They should be ashamed of their scurrilous conduct and apologize to the voters,” said Lake County’s Supervisor of Elections Alan Hayes. During Tuesday’s press conference,...
WCJB
Marion County Commission district 4 race features three republican candidates
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s primary election is just over two weeks away. On the ballot in Marion County are three Republicans vying for the county commission district four seat. First on the ballot is general contractor Keith Poole. On his campaign website, he describes himself as an “American...
Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended
"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
Lake County officials: Emails sent encouraging voters NOT to vote by mail causes confusion
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County’s supervisor of elections said at least 4,000 voters received false voter information from two organizations. The Republican Party of Lake County and Florida4America.org sent out emails to Republican voters who requested an absentee ballot and listed their e-mail addresses. The email encourages...
villages-news.com
State panel dismisses ethics complaint filed by Villager against Sumter commissioner
An ethics complaint against Sumter County Commissioner Roberta Ulrich was dismissed at a meeting late last month of the Florida Commission on Ethics. Filed about two months ago by Villager Gilbert Windsor, the complaint was among 11 dismissed at the commission’s July 22 meeting for “legal sufficiency.”. The...
orangeobserver.com
Candidate Q&A: Jerry Demings, Orange County Mayor
City/town of residence: Unincorporated West Orange County. Family: Wife: Congresswoman Val Demings; three adult children; five grandchildren. Qualifications: Current Mayor, former Orange County Sheriff, former Deputy County Administrator, former Orlando police chief, former accountant and tax preparer, completed real estate school, former adjunct college instructor. What are the key differences...
fox35orlando.com
Andrew Warren: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends State Attorney of Hillsborough County
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren, who represents Florida's 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County. The governor said he is suspending Warren, an elected official, saying Warren thinks he’s above the law and has been "picking and choosing" what laws to enforce, citing the state's 15-week abortion ban as the most recent example.
More questionable use of county resources by Zalak to support his election campaign
In a new public service video being shared to Marion County government’s 63,000 Facebook followers, County Commissioner Carl Zalak is seen standing alongside Sheriff Billy Woods talking about ways to keep kids safe from online predators. While no one would doubt the importance of the message, the timing of...
WESH
Florida attorney general candidates spar on gun violence at Orlando debate
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday night, the three Democrats vying to be the next Florida attorney general squared off at a debate at Barry University. They took jabs at each other, but their main target was the Republican party. "We have to recognize we have a wealth of info on...
Another PAC attack mailer hits mailboxes
Local voters are receiving a direct mail piece from a political action committee aimed at county commission candidate Rachel Sams. Sams is running in the Aug. 23 Republican primary for the District 4 county commission seat against incumbent Carl Zalak and Keith Poole. There are also two write-in candidates in this race.
WCJB
Two candidates face off for the Marion County School Board District two seat
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don Browning who was appointed the Marion County School Board district two seat last summer by the governor announced he won’t be running for reelection. So candidates Lori Conrad who’s a veteran teacher and business owner will face Joseph Suranni who’s currently a student services...
orlandoweekly.com
Orange County Public Schools counters rumors about Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
As the school year begins in Florida, Orange County Public Schools is countering rumors about what is restricted under Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" law. The law, which took effect July 1, bars classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in certain grades. Following the passage of the bill, a viral social media post mischaracterized what was prohibited under the bill. The post claimed that LGBTQ teachers were barred from having a photo of their spouse on their desk or speaking of their partners.
wlrn.org
State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition
State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: City dismisses Camp Wewa's manager
Gary Fuchs, the first manager of Apopka's Camp Wewa, has been dismissed by the City according to a post on Fuchs' Facebook page, and confirmed by Parks and Recreation Director Radley Williams. "So, once again the proverbial cat is out of the bag so I wanted to make the following...
floridapolitics.com
State to halt plans for Northern Turnpike Extension
'Why do we have to fix the problems when they’re not ours to begin with?'. The state is putting the brakes on the Northern Turnpike Extension, concluding that it makes better sense to make improvements to Interstate 75 than build a new corridor through rural communities. The news, first...
Bay News 9
Orlando investigates report of city staffer blocking access to women's clinic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials are investigating allegations that one of the city's parking employees used an official vehicle to intentionally block access to a women’s clinic where abortions are performed, stopping patients and a doctor from entering. What You Need To Know. A city of Orlando employee...
WESH
Seminole County schools focus on student support, safety ahead of new academic year
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The back-to-school countdown is on, with most students in Central Florida returning to class on Aug. 10. That includes Seminole County, which is, like many, still looking for staff. There was a little pat on the back from Seminole County’s superintendent of schools. "Despite...
WESH
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Marion County Friday afternoon. The warning expired at 4 p.m.
villages-news.com
Villagers worried about security and traffic as new development proposed in their backyard
Changes for four proposed housing projects along Powell Road and County Road 462 were endorsed Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and-or zoning changes for Turkey Run, Wildwood Landing Phase 2, Townhomes at Powell and the Villas at Wildwood. The Wildwood City Commission could take final action on the recommendations later this month.
WESH
Central Florida school districts implement safety measures, guardians for upcoming academic year
Fla. — In May, the school year ended in such a heavy way, with the attack on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Questions about the safety of our schools naturally resurfaced in that aftermath. Florida tried to make the classroom a safer place in 2018 post-Parkland by...
