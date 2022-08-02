GirlsDoPorn operator pleads guilty to sex trafficking

Art Produce: AiR Open House and '116 Drawings of Ketanji Brown Jackson'. Alexander Zimmerman, or Zim, recently received his MFA from SDSU with a series of livestreamed portraiture, primarily of significant figures in social justice and current events. In an exhibition at Art Produce, he further explored this relationship between the internet, activism and his mark-making style of artmaking and performance by gradually livestreaming the works in "116 Drawings of Ketanji Brown Jackson." The finished effect is striking, with all 116 works filling the walls of the gallery, and it can also be viewed from the sidewalk along University Ave. in North Park, day or night. The exhibition closes on Saturday with a reception.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO