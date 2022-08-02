GirlsDoPorn operator pleads guilty to sex trafficking

Read on www.kpbs.org
KPBS
San Diego police complete investigation into rape allegations against SDSU football players, forward case to DA's office
The San Diego Police Department announced Thursday that it had completed its 10-month investigation into the reported gang rape of a teenage girl, allegedly by members of the San Diego State football team. Police say no arrests have been made in the "very complex" case but that they had submitted...
KPBS
Residents urge judge to reject SVP placement in Borrego Springs
Residents of the rural community of Borrego Springs urged a judge Friday to reject placing a 79- year-old man classified as a sexually violent predator into a home in their neighborhood. The proposal by state hospital officials is to place Douglas Badger into a home at 1619 Zuni Trail, where...
KPBS
Man sentenced to life without parole for Navy corpsman's 2018 Oceanside murder
A man who gunned down a female Navy corpsman at an Oceanside apartment complex nearly four years ago was sentenced Friday to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Eduardo Arriola, 29, was convicted by a Vista jury earlier this year of first-degree murder, plus a special circumstance allegation of...
KPBS
Girl sentenced following assault, hate crime convictions in Lakeside stabbing
A 15-year-old Lakeside girl convicted for an attack on a woman that led to an allegedly racially-motivated stabbing of the victim's daughter was ordered Wednesday to be committed to an urban camp for juvenile offenders. The defendant, whose name was withheld because she is a minor, was found guilty of...
KPBS
Woman who accused San Diego State football players of rape speaks out
Editor's Note: The following story includes a description of a sexual assault, which some readers may find disturbing. It was supposed to be a Halloween party. But it ended up changing a young woman's life. She said she was raped by members of the San Diego State University football team.
KPBS
San Diegans affected by jail deaths demand change
Social justice advocates stood shoulder to shoulder Tuesday in front of the state courthouse, to demand action inside San Diego County jail. One of them was Gina Burns with Moms Against Torture. "Here I am going through the same thing my mother went through," said Burns. She said her brother...
KPBS
Hospitalizations down but COVID activity remains high in San Diego County
COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported Friday, even as hospitalizations are on a slow decline. Patients in county hospitals with COVID-19 declined by eight to 420 in the latest state data, down from a summer peak of 465 on July 22. Those with coronavirus in intensive care units decreased by six to 47 and the number of available hospital beds also declined by 15 to 246.
KPBS
Kitten allegedly thrown from car in Carmel Mountain Ranch
The San Diego Humane Society asked for the public's help Wednesday in a felony animal cruelty investigation after an orange kitten allegedly was thrown from a car window in the Carmel Mountain Ranch community. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the SDHS, which added that the cat...
KPBS
Construction of border barriers halted at Friendship Park in San Diego
Border officials announced on Thursday that the construction of two border barriers at the binational Friendship Park along the U.S.-Mexico border will be halted amid public concerns over the project. According to Customs and Border Protection, construction at the park in southwestern San Diego will be paused "to engage with...
KPBS
San Diego community college students get federal help for free textbooks
This summer, inflation has raised prices on just about everything, including school textbooks. But, many San Diego community college students are now getting some relief. KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez tells us why. This summer, inflation has raised prices on just about everything including school textbooks. Thousands of San Diego...
KPBS
San Diego’s mayor talks housing
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria talks about the city's updated climate action plan and housing and homelessness in the city. In other news, border officials are pressing pause on construction at Friendship Park. Plus, monkeypox cases in San Diego County are on the rise.
KPBS
SDSU football coach addresses rape allegations, says he won't 'tolerate' behavior
San Diego State football is about to embark on its 100th season, but allegations of rape by football players are casting a shadow over the program. Today, the school’s head coach addressed the allegations just as fall camp starts. San Diego State football is about to embark on its...
KPBS
UC San Diego, Rady Children's Hospital join national long-COVID-19 study
Researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine and Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego have joined a nationwide study intended to better understand the long-term impact of COVID-19, it was announced Friday. The $1.15 billion, four-year study, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, is called the Researching COVID to Enhance...
KPBS
Goats try to prevent wildfires in San Diego, one bite at a time
Goat grazing for fire abatement isn't a new idea. But it is a new program for San Diego Gas & Electric. Last month, the energy company kicked off a goat grazing pilot program in Oceanside. “One of the last things we want at SDG&E is for our infrastructure to ever...
KPBS
Addressing mental health crisis
Millions of dollars are being allocated to help fight a mental health crisis in San Diego County. In other news, the young woman who reported being sexually assaulted by members of the SDSU football team speaks out. Plus, the San Diego City Council approves a revision of its climate action plan.
KPBS
Biden's COVID-19 'rebound' case throws isolation guidelines into question
A COVID-19 omicron-specific vaccine could be here as soon as next month. KPBS Health Reporter Matt Hoffman says some experts are urging people not to wait if they haven’t gotten vaccinated or boosted. President Joe Biden's rebound case of COVID-19 is raising questions about the Centers for Disease Control...
KPBS
San Diego City buys land to expand Mission Trails Regional Park conservation area
San Diego recently acquired 25 acres of land to add to the preserved wildlife areas within Mission Trails Regional Park, it was announced Thursday. The sale is part of the Multiple Species Conservation Program and is intended to protect the Diegan Coastal Sage Scrub and some native grassland habitats on the land. According to a release from the city, staff also believe there is a high potential the federally endangered California Gnatcatcher bird is present on the property.
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: sculpture, Paris, '116 Drawings' and more
Art Produce: AiR Open House and '116 Drawings of Ketanji Brown Jackson'. Alexander Zimmerman, or Zim, recently received his MFA from SDSU with a series of livestreamed portraiture, primarily of significant figures in social justice and current events. In an exhibition at Art Produce, he further explored this relationship between the internet, activism and his mark-making style of artmaking and performance by gradually livestreaming the works in "116 Drawings of Ketanji Brown Jackson." The finished effect is striking, with all 116 works filling the walls of the gallery, and it can also be viewed from the sidewalk along University Ave. in North Park, day or night. The exhibition closes on Saturday with a reception.
KPBS
San Diego updates climate action plan
The city of San Diego took a step toward reclaiming its leadership on climate issues, by voting to pass a major update of its Climate Action Plan on Tuesday. “The window to reverse the dangerous trends of climate change is rapidly closing, and this moment demands aggressive action,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria told the council.
KPBS
Sewage-contaminated water doesn't keep some beachgoers out of the ocean
Signs next to the Imperial Beach Pier warn people to stay out of the water. But people were swimming in the ocean anyway. According to the county, beach closures occur when water-testing results show bacterial levels that exceed state health standards and can cause illness. The high levels of bacteria can be caused by sewage releases or cross-border flow.
