William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
numberfire.com
Gavin Sheets scratched for White Sox Wednesday afternoon
Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Sheets hit a solo dinger in Tuesday's win over the Royals and he was initially lined up for another start Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 14.4% barrel rate and a .355 expected...
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
Josh Bell batting fourth for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bell will make his Padres debut at first base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Wil Myers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bell for...
numberfire.com
Jake Cronenworth sitting Thursday for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freehand and the Colorado Rockies. The Padres appear to be giving Cronenworth a breather after five straight starts. Brandon Drury will take over on second base while Wil Myers replaces Cronenworth in the lineup to return to first base and bat sixth. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter.r.
numberfire.com
Luis Arraez absent from Twins' lineup Wednesday afternoon
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. The lefty-hitting Arraez made three starts against southpaws in the last five games, but the Twins are taking him out of the order Wednesday afternoon. Jorge Polanco will shift to second base while Byron Buxton (knee) returns to be the designated hitter and leadoff man.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Nick Madrigal operating second base on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will man second base after Zach McKinstry was shifted to third, Patrick Wisdom was moved to first, and Frank Schwindel was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Miles Mikolas, our models project...
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
numberfire.com
Cardinals starting Yadier Molina behind the plate on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Molina will catch on Thursday night after Andrew Knizner was given the night off in St. Louis. numberFire's models project Molina to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
numberfire.com
Frank Schwindel finding seat for Cubs Friday afternoon
Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Schwindel went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. Patrick Wisdom will move to first base while Zach McKinstry starts on third and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Cincinnati's Jake Fraley sitting on Friday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is not starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Fraley will rest versus Cincinnati's rivals after Albert Almora Jr. was shifted to left field and Nick Senzel was left on the bench. According to Baseball Savant on 42 batted balls this season, Fraley has...
numberfire.com
Kyle Farmer batting third for Reds on Friday
Cincinnati Reds utility-man Kyle Farmer is starting in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Farmer will operate third base after Donovan Solano was chosen as Cincinnati's designated hitter and Mike Moustakas was kept on the bench. numberFire's models project Farmer to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
White Sox's Seby Zavala handling catching duties on Friday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Zavala will catch on Friday night after Yasmani Grandal was named Chicago's designated hitter, Luis Robert was shifted to center field, and A.J. Pollock was given the night off. In a matchup against right-hander...
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon sitting for Astros against Guardians
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is not in the starting lineup on Friday against right-hander Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians. Dubon will move to the dugout after starting the past two games. Jake Meyers will replace Dubon in center field and hit eighth. Meyers has a $2,400 salary on...
numberfire.com
Kyle Tycker (illness) absent from Astros' lineup again Friday
Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker (illness) is not in the starting lineup on Friday against right-hander Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians. Tucker was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to an illness and he will remain out a day later. Chas McCormick will make another start in right field and hit seventh.
numberfire.com
Boston's Yolmer Sanchez operating second base on Friday
Boston Red Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will take over second base after Christian Arroyo was sent to the bench on Friday night. In a matchup against right-hander Zack Greinke, our models project Sanchez to score 6.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Red Sox starting Reese McGuire at catcher on Friday night
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. McGuire will start behind the plate after Kevin Plawecki was benched in Kansas City. numberFire's models project McGuire to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
