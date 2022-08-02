Read on njmonthly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Italianissimo is back open with a brighter, sleeker look
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In June, chef Franco Ortega announced his South Beach restaurant would be closing for renovations. True to his word, Italianissimo officially reopened this week. He threw a grand opening party to mark the event with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. “It was nothing big or crazy....
ocscanner.news
MANAHAWKIN: MANA”hop”KIN CRAFT BEER AND MUSIC FESTIVAL
The Stafford Township Local PBA #297 will be hosting the Manahopkin Craft Beer and Music Festival on Saturday August 06, 2022 at the Manahawkin Lake Park from 12:00PM to 9:00PM. This year will feature two tasting sessions (1) 12 to 4, and (2) 5 to 9, featuring over 50 craft...
Wow! Watch dolphins swim with paddleboarders in Shrewsbury River
Mike Schulze says it was a "once in a lifetime" experience. He was in a group of paddleboarders who often take to the Shrewsbury River to enjoy the sunrise and the sounds of nature. On Sunday, they were joined by a small pod of dolphins. The dolphins playfully swam alongside...
Clearwater Festival will fill two stages with music on banks of the Navesink River
The free New Jersey Clearwater Festival will return from the coronavirus pandemic with live music on the banks of the Navesink River in Red Bank on Aug. 6 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and on Aug. 7 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). In addition to music, the 47th annual event will feature environmental information, food and free sailboat rides.
tworivertimes.com
For Pet’s Sake; Red Bank Veterinary Hospital is Moving
TINTON FALLS – Red Bank Veterinary Hospital (RBVH) is relocating to a spacious commercial building, leaving its longtime location in Tinton Falls, but moving “right down the block,” according to John Anastasio, DVM, the facility’s medical director. The hospital has leased a commercial property at 100...
ahherald.com
Horse Sculptures Grace the Streets of Freehold
FREEHOLD – The Half Mile of Horses Art Walk which opened this week along Main St is as artistically unique as it is a tribute to the history of horseracing and breeding industries in this section of Monmouth County. The unique parade of sculptured horses each designed and painted...
Del-Ponte’s in Bradley Beach is a Great Stop at the Jersey Shore for Dinner and Dessert
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ – What’s better than a nicely crafted coal-fired pizza at a picturesque...
12 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
New Jersey Monthly
The Best Food Events in New Jersey This August
August 1-31 August is National Rum Month, and the Shannon Rose is embracing the spirit at both of its Garden State locations. From August 1-31, guests can enjoy tiki cocktails, rum fishbowls and special tropical cuisine. Open daily at 11 am. 1200 NJ-17, Ramsey; 201-962-7602. 98 Kingsland Road, Clifton; 973-284-0200.
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
My View of the Amazing Kites at Kite Fest at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
It is a truly amazing festival and it's happening today (8/2/22) at Jenkinson's Boardwalk in beautiful Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. This is one event this summer you do not want to miss on the beach. The event is Kite Fest and it's happening today (8/2/22) from 11 am to...
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New Jersey
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. Whole Foods Market, a grocery store chain specializing in healthy and organic food, opened a new store location last week in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.
Closed historic New Jersey inn gets new life with a big renovation
Head into Stockton, NJ and you’ll notice an old out dated historic building that looks like it could use a little TLC. The main building that looks like an old inn is the iconic Stockton Inn. The Stockton Inn was built in 1832 to replace an inn from the...
The Most Delicious Grilled Cheese in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
Just the other night my wife made what might be the best grilled cheese sandwich I have ever had, it was absolutely delicious and made for a great summer meal. We combined the grilled cheese sandwich with a salad and it made for a great dinner. What made her grilled...
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Parts Of Lakewood Now Designated As Drought Areas
Despite the recent rainfall in Lakewood, the northern part of town is now officially in a drought zone, according to the latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center. According to the map, several counties in Central Jersey, including the tip Ocean County, are now experiencing a “moderate drought,” while...
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
Shaking, shivering, shoveling: Brutal winter in store for NYC, according to Farmers’ Almanac
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get ready to bundle up. This winter season in New York City will be filled with plenty of shaking, shivering and shoveling, according to the Farmers’ Almanac 2022-2023 Winter Outlook. This year, with extreme summer weather conditions broiling the country, and the growing concern...
