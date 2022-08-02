ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands, NJ

ocscanner.news

MANAHAWKIN: MANA”hop”KIN CRAFT BEER AND MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Stafford Township Local PBA #297 will be hosting the Manahopkin Craft Beer and Music Festival on Saturday August 06, 2022 at the Manahawkin Lake Park from 12:00PM to 9:00PM. This year will feature two tasting sessions (1) 12 to 4, and (2) 5 to 9, featuring over 50 craft...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
tworivertimes.com

For Pet’s Sake; Red Bank Veterinary Hospital is Moving

TINTON FALLS – Red Bank Veterinary Hospital (RBVH) is relocating to a spacious commercial building, leaving its longtime location in Tinton Falls, but moving “right down the block,” according to John Anastasio, DVM, the facility’s medical director. The hospital has leased a commercial property at 100...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
ahherald.com

Horse Sculptures Grace the Streets of Freehold

FREEHOLD – The Half Mile of Horses Art Walk which opened this week along Main St is as artistically unique as it is a tribute to the history of horseracing and breeding industries in this section of Monmouth County. The unique parade of sculptured horses each designed and painted...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

The Best Food Events in New Jersey This August

August 1-31 August is National Rum Month, and the Shannon Rose is embracing the spirit at both of its Garden State locations. From August 1-31, guests can enjoy tiki cocktails, rum fishbowls and special tropical cuisine. Open daily at 11 am. 1200 NJ-17, Ramsey; 201-962-7602. 98 Kingsland Road, Clifton; 973-284-0200.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Parts Of Lakewood Now Designated As Drought Areas

Despite the recent rainfall in Lakewood, the northern part of town is now officially in a drought zone, according to the latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center. According to the map, several counties in Central Jersey, including the tip Ocean County, are now experiencing a “moderate drought,” while...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

