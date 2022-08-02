Read on www.forestparkreview.com
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store wedding
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
starvedrock.media
Morris Shooting Victim Is Revealed
If you've been following the story of a fatal shooting in Morris, the victim has now been identified. The Grundy County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood was pronounced dead Thursday evening at the Morris Hospital. She was rushed there late Thursday afternoon after being shot inside a home in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris.
wjol.com
Teen in Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Morris Apartment Building
A woman was shot and later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris on Thursday afternoon. The offender stole the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested in Joliet at around 7:30 p.m. on John Street near the Walgreens off of U.S. 52. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is identifying the victim as 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.
Woman, 25, killed in Morris, IL shooting ID'd; 16-year-old charged
A 25-year-old woman from Shorewood has been identified as the woman killed in Morris, Illinois Thursday, and a teenager has been charged with murder.
Stevenson expressway shooting involving off-duty CPD officer leaves woman critically injured
A woman was critically wounded in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night involving an off-duty Chicago police officer, authorities said.
wjol.com
Will County Coroner: Bolingbrook Stabbing Victim Identified
The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Shane P. Conley a 26-year-old male resident of Bolingbrook who was pronounced deceased at The Amita Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook on 8/1/22 @4:19pm. Mr. Conley was a victim of an apparent homicide. The Bolingbrook Police Dept. is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
Hadi Abuatelah supporters protesting at Oak Lawn Police Department Friday, calling for firing of officers involved in beating teen
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Supporters of a teen beaten by Oak Lawn police will hold a rally outside of the police department Friday, calling for the firing of the officers involved.Several activist groups plan to gather in support of 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah.Video shows oak lawn police repeatedly punching the teen, while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest last week. It happened after a traffic stop. Oak Lawn Police last week released dashcam video which shows the teen running. They claim he was reaching for something in a bag as officers tried to arrest him, adding that they found a loaded gun inside that bag.Abuatelah's family has now filed a federal civil suit, accusing Oak Lawn Police of using excessive force.The lawsuit claims three unnamed Oak Lawn police officers of "extreme and outrageous conduct," by repeatedly punching Abuatelah in the body, head, and face, after he'd already been tackled and pinned to the ground.The teen spent almost a week in the hospital. He's still facing charges.Activists are asking prosecutors to drop the charges against the teen, and instead charge the officers who beat him.
Family of Dolton man killed in police pursuit awarded millions after lawsuit
DOLTON, Ill. — It’s been nearly six years since Aja Seats brother John Kyles died following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Dolton officers initiated the chase in the early morning hours of Oct. 9, 2016 after a vehicle went through a stop sign. “The response of Dolton PD to that missed stop […]
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park traffic stop leads to a cache of guns, pot, cash, cops say; 5 charged
Three adults and two juveniles are facing a variety of charges after Chicago police allegedly discovered a cache of guns, armor-piercing bullets, marijuana, and cash during a traffic stop investigation that began in Lincoln Park. Prosecutors said officers stopped a transport van in the 2600 block of North Clark around...
fox29.com
Lollapalooza security guard arrested for allegedly making false mass shooting threat to leave work early
CHICAGO - A security guard who worked Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival last weekend is accused of making fake mass shooting threats to get out of work early. Janya Williams, 18, allegedly sent her supervisor an anonymous message via TextNow Friday afternoon that said, "Mass shooting at 4pm location Lollapalooza. We have 150 targets."
fox32chicago.com
Teen found intoxicated, passed out at Evanston park with loaded handgun
EVANSTON, Ill. - A teen was taken into custody after he was allegedly found intoxicated and in possession of a loaded handgun Monday morning. At about 10:45 a.m., Evanston police responded to a call of a male subject, who was passed out in the Tot Lot located at Clyde-Brummel Park.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
cwbchicago.com
2 men freed after prosecutors reject charges for a shootout that left 4 injured, including a security guard
Cook County prosecutors refused to file any charges following a Monday night shootout that left four men, including an armed security guard, injured in Little Italy, according to sources. Chicago police said two men were exchanging gunfire with a third man in the 1000 block of West 14th Street when...
Brother of two victims charged in Skokie shooting
SKOKIE, Ill. — A man has been charged with attempted first degree murder after a domestic dispute left two people shot in Skokie Monday. Tawar Tawar, 43, made an appearance at a bond hearing Wednesday where his bond was set at $300,000. Police said Tawar entered a residence in the 3900 block of Kirk Street […]
Beloved ‘Funnel Cake Man’ shot and killed in robbery, family says
DOLTON, Ill. — Police are searching for suspects after a father was found shot to death and robbed Tuesday in Dolton. Tavares Davis was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near the corner of Drexel Avenue and 155th Street in Dolton. His family said he was found with no valuables on him, no car keys, no […]
fox32chicago.com
2 wounded, 1 critically, in West Pullman shooting
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in West Pullman Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 12300 block of South Michigan. At about 5:35 p.m., a 38-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were in the street when they were shot by an unknown offender, police said. The 38-year-old was shot...
Alleged Highland Park shooter pleads not guilty on all counts in July 4 parade attack
People hurt in the shooting ranged from 8 to 80 years old, including 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was paralyzed from the waist down when the shooting severed his spine.
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Chicago man charged in Bishop Ford Expressway shooting on Pace bus
Officials said Pace bus shooting stemmed from fight onboard.
cwbchicago.com
Man on bail for attempted murder and two separate gun cases had another gun in a stolen car, prosecutors tell ‘apoplectic’ judge
Prosecutors say a man who was on bail for attempted murder, on bail for a separate gun case, and on bail for yet another gun and stolen motor vehicle case was found with a gun in a stolen car after he drove onto the curb while Chicago police were working a crime scene this week.
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 3 years for setting house on fire, admitting to it during livestream
A North Lawndale man has pleaded guilty to setting an occupied home on fire, a crime he repeatedly admitted to committing while live streaming footage of firefighters battling the blaze. Judge William Hooks sentenced Edward Robinson, 20, to three years in prison for setting the fire while two people were...
