Forest Park, IL

Morris Shooting Victim Is Revealed

If you've been following the story of a fatal shooting in Morris, the victim has now been identified. The Grundy County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood was pronounced dead Thursday evening at the Morris Hospital. She was rushed there late Thursday afternoon after being shot inside a home in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris.
MORRIS, IL
wjol.com

Teen in Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Morris Apartment Building

A woman was shot and later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris on Thursday afternoon. The offender stole the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested in Joliet at around 7:30 p.m. on John Street near the Walgreens off of U.S. 52. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is identifying the victim as 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.
MORRIS, IL
wjol.com

Will County Coroner: Bolingbrook Stabbing Victim Identified

The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Shane P. Conley a 26-year-old male resident of Bolingbrook who was pronounced deceased at The Amita Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook on 8/1/22 @4:19pm. Mr. Conley was a victim of an apparent homicide. The Bolingbrook Police Dept. is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Hadi Abuatelah supporters protesting at Oak Lawn Police Department Friday, calling for firing of officers involved in beating teen

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Supporters of a teen beaten by Oak Lawn police will hold a rally outside of the police department Friday, calling for the firing of the officers involved.Several activist groups plan to gather in support of 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah.Video shows oak lawn police repeatedly punching the teen, while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest last week. It happened after a traffic stop. Oak Lawn Police last week released dashcam video which shows the teen running. They claim he was reaching for something in a bag as officers tried to arrest him, adding that they found a loaded gun inside that bag.Abuatelah's family has now filed a federal civil suit, accusing Oak Lawn Police of using excessive force.The lawsuit claims three unnamed Oak Lawn police officers of "extreme and outrageous conduct," by repeatedly punching Abuatelah in the body, head, and face, after he'd already been tackled and pinned to the ground.The teen spent almost a week in the hospital. He's still facing charges.Activists are asking prosecutors to drop the charges against the teen, and instead charge the officers who beat him.
OAK LAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police

CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Brother of two victims charged in Skokie shooting

SKOKIE, Ill. — A man has been charged with attempted first degree murder after a domestic dispute left two people shot in Skokie Monday. Tawar Tawar, 43, made an appearance at a bond hearing Wednesday where his bond was set at $300,000. Police said Tawar entered a residence in the 3900 block of Kirk Street […]
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 wounded, 1 critically, in West Pullman shooting

CHICAGO - Two people were shot in West Pullman Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 12300 block of South Michigan. At about 5:35 p.m., a 38-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were in the street when they were shot by an unknown offender, police said. The 38-year-old was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL

