Inside the effort to help thousands of N.H. residents hold onto Medicaid coverage when pandemic protections end

Read on www.nhpr.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State can’t deliver new dental benefits to adults on Medicaid without more dentists
The state’s victory this year in finally getting lawmaker approval to provide nearly 85,000 adults on Medicaid basic dental benefits will be short-lived if it can’t find more dentists like Chris and Derek Blackwelder. The two are among the approximately 16 percent of New Hampshire dentists who take Medicaid, a percentage some oral health advocates […] The post State can’t deliver new dental benefits to adults on Medicaid without more dentists appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire's largest cities on track to have most deadly opioid overdoses in years
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire’s largest cities are on track to see the most opioid deaths in years. From January through July, Manchester had 37 suspected opioid deaths. It's on track to have the highest number of opioid deaths since 2017. Nashua saw 29 suspected opioid deaths —...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire food pantries struggle with rising costs, growing demand
CONCORD, N.H. — Food pantries serving hungry New Hampshire residents are having to do more with less during times of high inflation. At the Friendly Kitchen in Concord, no one is ever turned away, and workers said more people have been coming through their doors recently. >> How to...
NHPR
As September deadline looms, N.H. officials repurpose housing funds for rent relief
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. Flush with federal cash after a series of stimulus packages, New Hampshire officials have spent more than a year building up housing programs to stave off evictions and help homeless people in the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 8 new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — In their weekly report, New Hampshire health officials reported eight deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week. Seven deaths were announced in last week's report. There have been 2,633 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Health officials reported...
Abortion in Massachusetts: After having an abortion in the ‘80s, she vowed to never be faced with that choice again
This story is part of a series inviting those who have gotten abortions in Massachusetts to share their experiences in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Others who wish to participate can email HMorrison@masslive.com. __________
nhbr.com
YDC survivor, attorneys criticize state compensation plan
The lead plaintiff in the civil lawsuit against the state for physical, sexual and emotional abuse he and hundreds of others suffered as children in state custody spoke out as part of a second letter to Attorney General John Formella this week criticizing the proposed process for compensating victims. David...
Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.
“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHPR
Climate activists call on state officials to invest in renewable energy, divest from fossil fuels
In response to recent electricity rate hikes, climate activists and organizers are demanding state officials expand New Hampshire’s renewable energy resources. The advocates met outside the State House Thursday at a press conference organized by the climate justice nonprofit, 350 NH Action. “A transition to renewable energy is no...
WMTW
Which Maine governor spent more on public education, Janet Mills or Paul LePage?
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Democratic Governor Janet Mills considers fully funding Maine's Pre-K through 12th grade public schools one of her top achievements in office, but her Republican opponent and predecessor, says he did so first. Who is correct?. In March, following her visit to South Portland elementary school,...
laconiadailysun.com
Gunstock’s donation to Sununu campaign raises questions
GILFORD — A $500 donation check to Gov. Chris Sununu's campaign from Gunstock Mountain Resort was released late last Wednesday evening, along with a statement by Rep. Mike Sylvia, chair of the Belknap County Delegation. Though a small amount, the donation raises questions about how Gunstock makes political donations and whether it ought to.
Appeals court tosses former UMass students’ lawsuit challenging COVID vaccine mandates
A federal appeals court dismissed a lawsuit on Thursday brought by two former students of the University of Massachusetts campuses in Boston and Lowell claiming that vaccine mandates were unconstitutional. The appeal arose from a 2021 lawsuit by then-students Hunter Harris of UMass Lowell and Cora Cluett of UMass Boston...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Hospitals in New Hampshire implement recruitment programs in effort to hire more staff
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hospitals across the Granite State and nationwide are struggling to recruit and retain staff and are doing everything they can to implement programs and keep people on board. “It's a general sense of were calling it a bit of restlessness within our own organization and what...
laconiadailysun.com
Cheshire Medical reaches settlement with state, keeps pharmacy permit with restrictions
Cheshire Medical Center reached a settlement with the N.H. Board of Pharmacy late last week, allowing the Keene hospital to keep its pharmacy permit with various restrictions, including regular audits of its controlled substances, and pay up to $235,000 in fines and fees. The Dartmouth Health affiliate's pharmacy permit was...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Attorney General Healey urges appeals court involving transgender boy suing concerning bathroom use
BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general in filing a brief in support of a 13-year-old transgender boy who is suing his school district for banning him from using the boys’ bathrooms. According to the announcement, the boy is from...
10 Sure Signs Your Neighbor is New Hampshire’s Mega Millions Winner
A new millionaire lives among us, New Hampshire. It happened on Friday, July 29, when a customer in Salem hit pay dirt at a Market Basket, according to Seacoast Current. The jackpot ticket sold just outside of Chicago was worth a whopping $1.28 billion. Anyone else hoping it winds up...
thecentersquare.com
Report: Hard to find rentals in New Hampshire's tight housing market
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's rental housing market is tightening with a new report showing median prices continuing to skyrocket amid a lack of inventory. The report, released by New Hampshire Housing, says the median cost of a two-bedroom apartment in the Granite State has risen to $1,584 a month – a nearly 6% increase over the previous year.
Officials: Deaths of Women, two children in N.H. ruled homicides
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — The deaths of a woman and her two sons have been ruled homicides by New Hampshire’s Chief Medical Examiner, according to a release issued by the N.H. Attorney General’s office, Thursday evening. Officials were called to a home on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield, N.H.,...
New Hampshire fugitive Peter Curtis may be in Massachusetts, U.S. Marshals ask for assistance
New Hampshire authorities are asking for the public’s help locating Peter Curtis, a fugitive wanted in connection to kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and a narcotics-related probation violation. Curtis may be in Massachusetts, according to U.S. Marshals. Curtis, 34, of Maine, is wanted in connection to a...
This New England State is Now the Hottest Real Estate Market in the Country
Oh, you're going to love this. Well, maybe. Realtor continually releases a list of the top 20 hottest housing markets in the United States.. Realtor defines a "market" as a metropolitan area as a city with suburbs, outlying towns, and neighborhoods. Now are you ready for this? According to House...
Comments / 0