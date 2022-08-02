Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez (intercostal) activated Tuesday, hitting seventh

Read on www.numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Gavin Sheets scratched for White Sox Wednesday afternoon
Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Sheets hit a solo dinger in Tuesday's win over the Royals and he was initially lined up for another start Wednesday...
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 14.4% barrel rate and a .355 expected...
Yardbarker
Jose Ramirez Takes Home A Special MLB Honor
At this point, there is little doubt that Jose Ramirez is the face of the Cleveland Guardians. He has been with the franchise for all of his career, he has already signed two extensions (one considered team-friendly and the other one extremely team-friendly) and is a popular player among his teammates and the community.
Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
Jake Cronenworth sitting Thursday for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freehand and the Colorado Rockies. The Padres appear to be giving Cronenworth a breather after five straight starts. Brandon Drury will take over on second base while Wil Myers replaces Cronenworth in the lineup to return to first base and bat sixth. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter.r.
Luis Arraez absent from Twins' lineup Wednesday afternoon
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. The lefty-hitting Arraez made three starts against southpaws in the last five games, but the Twins are taking him out of the order Wednesday afternoon. Jorge Polanco will shift to second base while Byron Buxton (knee) returns to be the designated hitter and leadoff man.
Chicago's Nick Madrigal operating second base on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will man second base after Zach McKinstry was shifted to third, Patrick Wisdom was moved to first, and Frank Schwindel was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Miles Mikolas, our models project...
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
Cardinals starting Yadier Molina behind the plate on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Molina will catch on Thursday night after Andrew Knizner was given the night off in St. Louis. numberFire's models project Molina to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Frank Schwindel finding seat for Cubs Friday afternoon
Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Schwindel went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. Patrick Wisdom will move to first base while Zach McKinstry starts on third and bats seventh.
Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
Brad Miller (neck) starting in Texas' Friday lineup versus White Sox
Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller (neck) is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Miller will start at designated hitter after the veteran spent time on the 10-day injured list with a neck ailment and Elier Hernandez was rested on Friday night. In a matchup versus Chicago's...
Luke Raley batting fifth in Rays' Friday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Raley will man left field after David Peralta was announced as Friday's designated hitter, Brandon Lowe was shifted to second base, and Isaac Paredes was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Bryan Garcia, our models...
Nick Pratto hitting in sixth spot for Royals on Friday
Kansas City Royals first baseman Nick Pratto is starting in Friday's contest against the Boston Red Sox. Pratto will operate first base after Hunter Dozier was moved to third and Bobby Witt Jr. was left on the bench. In a matchup versus Josh Winckowski, our models project Pratto to score...
Maikel Franco finding seat Friday for Nationals
Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is not in the starting lineup on Friday versus right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Philadelphia Phillies. Franco stole his first base of the season in Thursday's loss to the Phillies, but he is just 3-for-27 since the All-Star break and will sit for the second time in three games. Ildemaro Vargas will replace Franco on third base and bat ninth.
Arizona's Emmanuel Rivera resting on Friday night
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Emmanuel Rivera is not starting in Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rivera will take a seat after Josh Rojas was shifted to third, Ketel Marte was aligned at second, Christian Walker was named Friday's designated hitter, and Seth Beer was positioned at first base. Per...
Aledmys Diaz idle Friday for Astros
Houston Astros infielder/outfielder Aledmys Diaz is not in the starting lineup on Friday against right-hander Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians. Yordan Alvarez will play left field in place of Diaz while Trey Mancini starts at designated hitter and bats fifth. Mancini has a $2,700 salary on Friday and numberFire’s...
Milwaukee's Luis Urias operating third base on Friday night
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is batting seventh in Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Urias will start at third base after Michael Brosseau was given the night off versus their division competition. In a matchup against right-hander Robert Duggar, our models project Urias to score 11.2 FanDuel points at...
