Rabbit hemorrhagic disease confirmed in death of 2 Lane County domestic rabbits

OSU: Releasing non-native fish to control mosquitoes doesn’t work
Oregon State University is warning people against releasing non-native fish into waterways this summer as a way to manage the increased number of mosquitoes.
kbnd.com
At Least Seven Apparent Drownings In 12-Day Span
BEND, OR -- More than half a dozen people have died on Oregon waterways in just the past two weeks. The most recent apparent drowning was in Cottage Grove Lake, in Lane County. A 75-year-old man went into the water while boating Tuesday and didn’t resurface. Ashley Massey, with...
KTVZ
Fire restrictions go into effect Friday on Willamette National Forest
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fire restrictions will go into effect on the Willamette National Forest beginning Friday. Except in designated campgrounds, all campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, or any other fires will be prohibited. Restrictions will also go into effect for chainsaws, generators, and smoking. The recent heat...
kezi.com
Answering the call for help; 911 dispatchers needed in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Local 911 dispatchers are putting out a call for help, looking for more people to join their team. Both the Springfield Police Department and Central Lane 911 Center have openings for this extremely important position. Shannon Seulement has been a 911 dispatcher for the Springfield Police...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4
The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
thelundreport.org
Free Healthy Oregon Project Offers Early Cancer Detection To All
PORTLAND — Fitness coach LaTosha Wilson was having coffee with a student in 2020 when she learned about the Healthy Oregon Project, a research project to help inform participants about whether they are at a higher risk for developing cancer — and help promote scientific research. Wilson said...
New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon
A fast-growing new wildfire in rugged, hard-to-access terrain on the Willamette National Forest 18 miles east of Oakridge was growing fast -- 500 acres at last report -- and sending smoke over the mountains and into the Bend area Wednesday afternoon, Central Oregon fire officials confirmed. The post New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
oregontoday.net
Drowning Fern Ridge, Lane Co., Aug. 3
Monday afternoon at about 3:55pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a swimmer at Fern Ridge Reservoir had gone underwater and not resurfaced. The swimmer was last seen about 30 feet off of the bank at the Richardson Park day-use swimming area. Deputies were on scene within about 15 minutes. Divers from the Lane County Sheriff volunteer dive team also responded and began searching the area in the water where the victim had last been seen. The victim was located deceased under the surface of the water just prior to 7:00pm. He was not wearing a life jacket. The identity of the victim, a 17 year old male, is being withheld at this time.
yachatsnews.com
Iconic beachfront motel Deane’s Oceanfront Lodge gets new owners — and soon a new name and bit of a makeover
Glen and Katherine Aukstikalnis were driving down Highway 101 in November 2009 looking a rental house to buy. Instead, three miles north of Yachats they saw a “For Sale” sign on Deane’s Oceanside Lodge. The 19-room oceanfront motor lodge had sat empty for a year after its...
nbc16.com
Lane County firefighters battle Miller Road Fire
MAUPIN, Ore. — Firefighters from Lane County are now helping battle the growing Miller Road fire in Wasco County. Lane Fire Defense Board Chief Chad Minter says firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire, McKenzie Fire and Rescue, Coburg Fire, South Lane Fire and Rescue and Siuslaw Fire and Rescue left from Leaburg early Wednesday morning.
natureworldnews.com
Oregon: Santiam, McKenzie Canyons Reopen to Welcome Campers Two Years After Wildfire Closure
East of Salem and Eugene in the Willamette National Forest, a sizable area of public land that was previously shut down by wildfires, which included the 2020 Labor Day fires, has reopened. People will be able to camp at some locations, hike trails, and visit popular locations that have been...
KVAL
Oregon DHS asks public for help in finding baby boy who may be at risk
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing baby boy who it says may be at risk. Kanon Zee is with his parents Kara Zee and Jonathan Darian, DHS says. According to the state, the baby’s parents are...
WWEEK
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Aug. 5
Thursday morning at approximately 1:05am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000blk of Cloverdale Rd. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. Deputies quickly arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures including CPR. Medics arrived and also attempted to revive him, but the victim did not survive. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An extensive area search was conducted however the suspect was not immediately located. He was identified as 42 year old Brandon Travis Lamb. Later in the morning detectives from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Springfield Police Department tracked Lamb to an apartment complex near 1st St. and F St. in Springfield. He was found in a vehicle in the parking lot and taken into custody without incident. Lamb will be lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the Second Degree. This case is still under active investigation.
Lebanon-Express
Headed for 10K: More people calling Sweet Home 'home'
Sweet Home’s population is growing and speculated to reach 10,000 people, as residents search for affordability and a small town atmosphere. Bordering the Willamette National Forest and Foster Lake, Sweet Home’s basin-like valley has a history tied to logging. But with the closure of the saw mills, and jobs lost, a lot of residents left in the 1980s, according to records provided by the Sweet Home genealogical society.
kezi.com
Body of missing person recovered in Cottage Grove Lake
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A deceased person has been recovered from Cottage Grove Lake. An official with the Lane County Sheriff's Office confirmed on the morning of August 3 that a body was located in the water at Cottage Grove Lake. According to the official, the identity of the body has been confirmed to be that of Harry McIntire, 75, who went missing on July 24.
kezi.com
Teen dead after drowning in Fern Ridge Reservoir
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after drowning in the Fern Ridge reservoir near the Richardson Park recreation area, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The initial call came in around 3:45 p.m. on Monday and LCSO deputies were on the scene within 15 minutes. Search and...
klcc.org
With just over 73% of Lane County residents vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials say "we can do better"
Lane Transit District is teaming up with Public Health to boost the county's COVID-19 vaccination rate. Health care professionals will be at the Springfield Bus Station Thursday, from 10am to noon, to give free vaccines. Lane County spokesperson Devon Ashbridge explained why. “We’re hovering right around a 73 percent mark...
oregontoday.net
Department of Revenue Gresham office emergency closure today due to broken water line Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council …
Notable Document Award for the 2022 Advisory Report: Oregon Can Do More to Mitigate the Alarming Risk of Domestic Terrorism and Violent Extremist Attacks. EO 22-15 builds on recommendations from the Racial Justice Council’s Procurement and Contracting Equity Workgroup. Flags to fly at half-staff from now until midnight Thursday,...
yachatsnews.com
As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths
The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
