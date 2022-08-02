Health officials looking for community input about local health concerns

Read on www.wktv.com
WKTV
State audit finds budget issues with Utica Harbor Point Development Corporation
The New York State Comptroller’s Office conducted an audit of the Utica Harbor Point Development Corporation in July and found that the board of directors and officials did not establish realistic budgets and failed to review reports to monitor finances. The corporation was created to manage development projects and...
Romesentinel.com
Community offers input on fate of hospital buildings
UTICA — As construction continues on the Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica, the fate of the other area hospitals still remain unknown. According to Mohawk Valley Health System's website, both St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare will shut down upon completion of the new downtown hospital, citing convenience and quality of care by merging services into one hospital.
WKTV
Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers standing on city street corners amid ongoing complaints from residents and business owners. According to the city, panhandlers can be removed from private property, but not from public spaces as long as they’re not interfering...
WKTV
Local counties awarded millions in grant funding to improve emergency communications
Local counties are receiving more than $1.5 million each to improve emergency communications through two state grant programs. The funding aims to enhance communications between public safety agencies through updated equipment purchases and training exercises. The state allocated $90 million through the Statewide Interoperable Communications grant program and $10 million...
COVID Cases Down, Hospitalizations & Deaths Up in So. Tier
With school just around the corner, local health officials are keeping a close eye on the infection trends for COVID-19. Recently, there had been a drop in overall new cases but the number of serious illness requiring hospitalization and deaths in the Southern Tier have been up as the new variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread.
WKTV
WKTV
UPD offering mock physical agility testing to help potential recruits
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Police Department is taking extra steps to help boost applications by offering mock physical agility testing and using a donation to waive the fee for the next several people who apply. Thanks to a donation from Mastrovito Hyundai, UPD is waiving the application fee...
WKTV
Herkimer County Hunger Coalition collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims
HERKIMER, N.Y. – The Herkimer County Hunger Coalition is collecting donations for victims of the deadly floods in Kentucky last month. According to the latest reports, 33 adults and four children were killed during the floods. More than 400 people also had to be rescued by helicopter or boat.
WKTV
Little Falls superintendent appointed to SUNY Poly college council
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – Superintendent of Little Falls City School District, Dr. Keith Levatino, has been appointed to the SUNY Polytechnic Institute council. The college’s council consists of 10 members currently led by Chairwoman RoAnn Destito. Each SUNY campus has a council with 9 members appointed by the...
WKTV
The House of the Good Shepherd awarded $1 million to expand services
UTICA, N.Y. – Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-83, was in Utica Tuesday to award $1 million to the House of the Good Shepherd to make building renovations and expand services to better serve children and families in the area. The organization provides treatment, education and support services for troubled...
WKTV
WKTV
Madison County ADA resigns following drug overdoses at his home in Nelson
NELSON, N.Y. – A Madison County assistant district attorney has resigned after emergency responders were called to his home for reported drug overdoses on July 30. Madison County sheriff’s deputies were called to Bradley Moses’ home on Tuscarora Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of two people who were unconscious and unresponsive due to a suspected overdose.
cnyhomepage.com
Beech Leaf Disease discovered in Herkimer County
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Beech Leaf disease has been discovered in over 30 counties in New York State, including the Herkimer County Town of Salisbury. Department of Environmental Conservation’s Supervising Forester Scott Healy explains how this infects the trees. “It’s associated with a Nematoad, and affects American...
Binghamton Neighborhood Overwhelmed by “Garbage Garage”
A neighborhood on the border of the City of Binghamton and Town of Dickinson has been overrun with rats, wet sewage and a horrible smell thanks to a vacant property on the block. Melissa Burns, a neighbor directly adjacent to the vacant property, has been fighting an uphill battle to...
WKTV
More than 2,200 without power in Otsego County following storms
More than 2,200 were without power in Otsego County Thursday evening after thunderstorms made their way through the region in the afternoon. According to New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) more than 660 outages have been reported in Cooperstown and more than 500 in both Hartwick and Laurens.
Animal Cruelty? Popular Attraction Canceled at Upstate NY County Fair
Animal rights activists say an annual event at an Upstate NY County Fair is animal abuse. What do you think?. A popular attraction at one of New York State's longest-running state fairs will be retired after animal rights activists protested the event. July 31st was the last day of the...
cnycentral.com
Confusion over when eligible New Yorkers will get their homeowner tax rebate check
We're tracking the one-time homeowner tax rebate credit checks being sent out to eligible New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the perk just before the June primary election, and the state's Department of Taxation and Finance says about 2.5 million people qualify. The department's website says you qualify based on...
Romesentinel.com
Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair
MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
WKTV
National Night Out brings police, community together
UTICA, NY - Law enforcement agencies across the country hosted a National Night Out Tuesday evening. Including one right here in Utica. The Utica Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, joined forces to host the event at the Parkway Rec Center. It gives residents an opportunity to get a close up look at some of the tools officers use to not only combat crime, but also aid in search and rescue operations.
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: July 26-August 3
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people in connection with an alleged arson in the Town of Delhi. 34-year-old Amanda Nodine is facing felony and misdemeanor charges including violating an order of protection and setting a fire that damaged property. Separately, Nodine’s alleged co-conspirator, Chance Byington, 25, is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to the case.
