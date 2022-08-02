Silicon Valley Power Launches EV Charging Assistance Program for Multifamily Housing, Schools

Read on www.sanjoseinside.com
Industrial development booming in Morgan Hill, changing its country charm
MORGAN HILL -- Morgan Hill, once boasting of its quiet country charm, is changing rapidly. On the north end of Butterfield Avenue in Morgan Hill, buildings and opportunities are sprouting like the fruit trees once did a century ago. "Right behind me is Butterfield 5, five buildings, 410,000 square feet of R and D space. Across the street is MBK, 389 new housing units," said Morgan Hill's Economic Development Director Mathew Mahood.It's all part of a plan to grow jobs in what is still mostly a bedroom community. "Candidly, more than 70% of our workforce leaves Morgan Hill and...
Silicon Valley sees slight uptick in unemployment
The Silicon Valley unemployment rate went up in June—but experts say it’s not a cause for concern. A report by Joint Venture Silicon Valley shows unemployment rates increased by 0.4% in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties between May and June. Unemployment is currently at 2.2%, or approximately 32,300 people—9,200 in San Mateo County and 23,100 in Santa Clara County.
Silicon Valley
Cupertino apartment complex is grabbed by big Bay Area developer
CUPERTINO — A Cupertino apartment complex near one of Apple’s long-time major office hubs has been bought by one of the Bay Area’s biggest housing developers. Prometheus Real Estate Group, acting through an affiliate, has bought the McClellan Terrace apartment complex in Cupertino, according to documents filed on Aug. 4 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
Gilroy Dispatch
Council rejects electric building mandate
The Gilroy City Council moved forward with a plan Aug. 1 to require more electric vehicle charging capabilities in new housing projects, but declined to mandate that all new buildings go fully electric. The council voted 5-2 to direct staff to draft an updated ordinance for future consideration, with Councilmembers...
KTVU FOX 2
Daly City school district provides affordable rent in response to teacher shortages
Daly City school district provides affordable rent in response to teacher shortages. The cost of living in the Bay Area continues to price many people out, including teachers. A school district in Daly City is among a handful of locations across the country to find innovative ways to attract and retain teachers. One way is to provide affordable housing.
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
pajaronian.com
Report: Santa Cruz-Watsonville is 2nd least affordable place to live in U.S.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—There are many things that Santa Cruz County residents can boast about the place they live, including the astounding natural beauty and proximity to the coast. But there is one aspect that will likely not be found on a tourism brochure, and will likely come as no...
rtands.com
Palo Alto, Calif., wants grade separation for high-speed rail project, but authority is not listening
Residents in Palo Alto, Calif., have been waiting long enough for high-speed rail, and if plans go accordingly motorists will be waiting for high-speed rail long into the future. That’s because the California High-Speed Rail Authority is not including any grade separation. A recently released environmental analysis on the high-speed...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County
A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
Residents file lawsuit against San Jose over construction of new Whole Foods
The city of San Jose is facing a lawsuit from a group of residents following proposed plans to build a new Whole Foods. The Citizens for Inclusive Development is alleging that San Jose is in violation of the California Environmental Quality Act.
UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park
San Jose may pause plans to construct tiny homes in the north part of the city, following fervent backlash from neighbors. On Wednesday, the city’s Rules and Open Government Committee unanimously approved potentially stopping plans for homeless housing at a park on Noble Avenue. The full San Jose City Council will weigh the decision at... The post UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park appeared first on San José Spotlight.
santaclaranews.org
Orientation Tonight and Drawing Next Week for 194 Affordable Apartments in Santa Clara’s Tasman East
New affordable apartments will be available in Santa Clara’s Tasman East to households making between $59,000 and $91,020 annually. Tonight at 6 p.m., the City and HouseKeys will host an orientation for St. Anton Tasman Properties. To register for the Zoom webinar go to this site. Next week, there...
EDD puts wrong name on Bay Area man's unemployment claim
"Honestly, I was scared because, you know, the first thing that came to my mind was, did I just get my identity stolen?" Ma said when he saw another person's name on his unemployment benefits account.
Ravenswood school district staff make their case for workforce housing
Gerardo Garcia's workday is not yet done after he shuts the door of his seventh grade science classroom at Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School in East Palo Alto. For the last six years, he's spent two to three hours driving for Uber in the evenings. Garcia, like many school staffers...
Silicon Valley
Hundreds of apartments might replace West Oakland warehouse site
OAKLAND — Hundreds of homes could replace a sixty-year-old warehouse in West Oakland on a site that’s around the corner from a busy BART station, plans on file with city officials show. The potential development could bring about 420 residential units to a property at 1357 5th St....
Report on Bay Area’s racial-economic divide finds some Black residents living in persistent poverty
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the...
Teachers in high demand across the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - Although it's still summer, the new school year is quickly approaching, with several Bay Area schools desperately in need of more teachers.The chairs are empty and so are the basketball courts but in a few weeks, if not mere days - school will be back in session. The question for many districts is - will there be enough teachers? "We are super committed to a teacher being in every classroom on the first day," says Kristin Bijur, Head of Human Resources for SFUSD. School starts in San Francisco in two weeks and the district is short...
Silicon Valley
Cutting-edge battery maker leases Fremont site to fuel big expansion
FREMONT — A maker of batteries that use cutting-edge technology has leased a Fremont building that could enable the company to dramatically expand its Bay Area footprint. EnerVenue has rented a building totaling 64,400 square feet at 3500 Gateway Blvd. in Fremont, the company said. “We’ve seen incredible growth...
rwcpulse.com
Redwood City’s housing element rejected by state after being first in the county to submit
Redwood City’s draft housing element has been rejected by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) three months after it was submitted to the agency. In a letter dated July 8, the state, which provided over 10 pages of required revisions, asked the city to provide more...
kalw.org
Former employees protest alleged mistreatment at major San Jose food plant
The protest this week came as the popular and mostly organic food company shut down its San Jose plant. All employees, more than 300 total, had their jobs cut. Company workers have complained about mistreatment on the job in the past, including dangerous working conditions and intimidation by superiors. UNITE...
