San Diego, CA

Padres obtain Juan Soto from Nationals in blockbuster deal

By BERNIE WILSON, STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Columbia Missourian
 3 days ago
Larry Brown Sports

Juan Soto has message for opposing pitchers

Juan Soto and Josh Bell spoke with the San Diego media on Wednesday after being introduced as the newly-acquired members of the Padres. During the press conference, Soto was asked to share his thoughts on being part of a stacked lineup that includes Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in addition to him and Bell.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

How Juan Soto fared in his Padres debut

Juan Soto got the most attention in his first game as a San Diego Padre on Wednesday night, but it was another brand new Padre who got the biggest hit. After walking in his first at-bat in San Diego, Soto came in to score on a bases-loaded walk three batters later.
SAN DIEGO, CA
960 The Ref

Juan Soto promises to bring 'good vibes,' winning to Padres

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Juan Soto arrived at Petco Park promising to bring “good vibes” to the San Diego Padres and issuing a warning to opposing teams. The acquisition of the 23-year-old generational talent in perhaps the biggest deadline deal ever energized the Padres and their long-suffering fans, and there's more to come.
SAN DIEGO, CA

