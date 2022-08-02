CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An anonymous gift of $5.75 million to the University of Virginia Cancer Center is going to the fight against rare blood cancers. “There are some very special types of blood tumors that we don’t have treatments for now,” UVA Health CEO Craig Kent said Thursday, August 4. “If you’re one of those individuals that is affected by one of these really rare types of cancer, that there isn’t a lot of therapy that’s available for it.”

