NBC 29 News
ACPS getting rid of its virtual school, expanding online courses available
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fully virtual learning will not be an option for students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County this academic year. Albemarle Co. Public Schools had been planning on limiting who could enroll in its virtual school, but says families weren’t too interested. “We’ve actually had so...
cbs19news
High-speed fiber broadband to be more accessible in 13 counties
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Making high-speed fiber broadband more accessible is a focus of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission. A new project, which is set to start later this month, will connect thousands of people with high-speed Internet in the area. The technology uses a fiber-optic cable,...
NBC 29 News
Potter’s Craft Cider expands production in Woolen Mills
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A big part of Potter’s Craft Cidery will be relocating and expanding to somewhere a little closer to downtown Charlottesville. Potter’s new location here in Woolen Mills is bringing jobs, tourism, and a lot more apples to Albemarle County. It’s expanding to meet growing out-of-state demand.
Charlottesville introduces 5-cent plastic bag tax
Funds collected by the nickel tax would fund environmental cleanup efforts as well as litter and pollution mitigation.
NBC 29 News
UVA Cancer Center receives $5.75M donation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An anonymous gift of $5.75 million to the University of Virginia Cancer Center is going to the fight against rare blood cancers. “There are some very special types of blood tumors that we don’t have treatments for now,” UVA Health CEO Craig Kent said Thursday, August 4. “If you’re one of those individuals that is affected by one of these really rare types of cancer, that there isn’t a lot of therapy that’s available for it.”
NBC 29 News
Louisa County changing solar regulations
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Monday, August 1, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors met to respond to the concerns of citizens surrounding solar power. There, they outlined the new regulations being implemented, and how they will change the area. “This affects everybody in Louisa County, increases the quality...
NBC 29 News
Buckingham County making efforts to improve COVID-19 rates
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Buckingham County is on the list of Virginia cities and counties with the highest COVID-19 rates. The county is ranked number five out of a list of 50. The localities on it are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 people. The Buckingham County Health Department says it is making efforts to bring that number down and get vaccinations rolling.
cardinalnews.org
University of Lynchburg to launch program for people 50 and older; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help change that. Help fund us. * * *. Lynchburg to launch program for those 50 and older. The University of Lynchburg is...
NBC 29 News
New recycling program lets people reprocess their mattress
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Van der Linde Recycling has a new program for mattresses, box springs, carpet, and carpet padding. Roughly 40 million mattresses and box springs end up in landfills each year. About 75% of mattresses are recyclable. “This is important for our community because landfill space is...
wmra.org
Dominion Energy rebuilding high voltage transmission line
Dominion Energy is in the midst of rebuilding the transmission line that runs through Rockingham and Augusta counties. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. As the StarCraft video game told us a few years back, Dominion "must construct additional pylons." This high voltage transmission line carries electricity from a power plant in West Virginia – the biggest coal-fueled plant in their grid – to a substation in Augusta County, Virginia. Dominion is in the process of replacing the giant metal structures that hold up the power lines. The original structures date back to 1965.
NBC 29 News
Climate action planning listening session
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville hosted the virtual climate action plan listening session Thursday, August 4. The first of two sessions scheduled for August were created to allow people to open up climate conversations. These sessions include representatives from organizations who prioritize communities heavily impacted by climate change. “One is...
jmu.edu
Tomorrow: Large-scale emergency drill
Harrisonburg, Virginia — Local public safety entities and James Madison University will hold a large-scale emergency drill on Wednesday, August 3 in the vicinity of Godwin Hall and the Village Area. The exercise will begin around 8 a.m. and last through lunchtime. Members of the campus and local communities...
wfxrtv.com
FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
NBC 29 News
Virginia Career Works Center presents USPS job fair on August 4th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The postal service is holding a job fair on August 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Virginia Career Works Center on Glenwood Station Lane. The post office is looking for rural and city mail carriers. “There are employers that are looking. I know...
NBC 29 News
LCPS is fully staffed with bus drivers ahead of the school year
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - While many school districts are struggling to hire bus drivers, one in central Virginia is not. Louisa County Public Schools says it is has 135 drivers, making it fully staffed. Superintendent Doug Straley says the county focused on a social media push to hire drivers,...
NBC 29 News
CFD ready to save more lives with new technology
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some new grant money could help the Charlottesville Fire Department save even more lives. The CFD received $64,000 from a community development block grant for new medical devices. The money is funding four CPR chest compression assist devices. This will help improve cardiac arrest patient care...
cbs19news
Saying goodbye to Rose Hill Market
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s the end of an era in the Rose Hill neighborhood of Charlottesville. The Rose Hill Market closed its doors for good this past weekend. It was in business for more than 30 years. Friends and loyal customers stopped by to say goodbye to...
WSET
How Virginia's gas prices compare to the rest of the U.S.
(WSET) — Gas prices in the state of Virginia have been dropping over the last month and we rank right in the middle when compared to the rest of the US. The state average dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since April. In Lynchburg, prices average...
NBC 29 News
Returning alumna is making history as UVA’s new dean of the School of Education and Human Development
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s new dean of the School of Education and Human Development is making history. Stephanie Rowley is the first African-American and first woman to lead the department. She also earned her masters and doctorate at UVA. “I’ve just been so warmly welcomed...
Plans for large-scale e-commerce center stirs controversy in Goochland
After a lengthy discourse with the public, the Goochland Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday night to move forward with plans to allow a 250,000-square-foot e-commerce center to be built at a site along Ashland Road, near Rockville's Truck Supply Co.
