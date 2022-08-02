Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-05 14:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Las Animas County through 345 PM MDT At 311 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sugarite Canyon State Park, or 9 miles southeast of Trinidad, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Las Animas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

