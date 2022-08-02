Twins get another pitcher, Tyler Mahle, before MLB trade deadline

Sota Graphics’ Carter Austad teams with Twins for shirt giveaway 00:41

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have traded for another pitcher ahead of the MLB's Tuesday trade deadline.

On Tuesday afternoon, the team announced that it has acquired right handed pitcher Tyler Mahle, 27, from the Cincinnati Reds.

In exchange for Mahle, the team sent three prospects to the Reds: second baseman Spencer Steer, third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand and left handed pitcher Steve Hajjar.

Tyler Mahle (Photo Credit: Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

It's been a busy day for the Twins. Earlier in the day, the team traded four minor leaguers for All-Star Orioles closer Jorge López .

López, 29, was named an All-Star for the first time this season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 01: Jorge Lopez #48 of the Baltimore Orioles delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning of the game at Target Field on July 1, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Orioles 3-2. David Berding / Getty Images

In just over 48 innings pitched, he's logged an ERA of 1.68 and notched 19 saves. His career ERA is 5.51. Notably, the Twins earned two consecutive walk-off wins against López just last month.