Demi Lovato Reveals Overdose Details

Related
Demi Lovato is now going by both she/her and they/them pronouns. Here's why ...
For some, gender expression is an ongoing conversation and is a constantly evolving experience. For singer Demi Lovato, embracing her feminine side led the former Disney child star to adopt using she/her pronouns again after going only by they/them (for a nonbinary identity) for the last year. Here's why she chose to update her pronouns ...
Demi Lovato Changes Pronouns
The entertainer told fans that they now identify as nonbinary and will be changing their pronouns to they/them.
wegotthiscovered.com
Demi Lovato is using she/her pronouns again, claiming ‘nobody’s perfect’
It seems like Demi Lovato has done some self-reflection on her identity, which is perfectly OK, and re-adopted she/her pronouns after previously going by exclusively they/them. During her interview on the Sprout podcast, the gender-fluid singer said that she’s a “fluid person” and just felt “human” rather than categorizing her...
Demi Lovato Appears to Call Out Ex Wilmer Valderrama in Her New Song
Demi Lovato—who uses both they/them and she/her pronouns—is currently getting ready to release her next album, Holy Fvck, and the just-released lyrics from her song “29” certainly seem to call out her ex Wilmer Valderrama. The song, the sixth track on her upcoming album, was previewed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Trevor Noah Has Best Explanation Yet For What Just Happened To Alex Jones' Face
The "Daily Show" host spots "one of the funniest moments" of Jones' defamation trial.
Demi Lovato Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Dating 29-Year-Old Wilmer Valderrama As A Teenager In Scathing New Song
Demi Lovato – who recently confirmed that she will now also be using she/her pronouns in addition to they/them – didn’t hold back when it came to talking about ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in her new song “29,” taken from her upcoming new album “Holy Fvck” which is out on August 19th.
How Teresa Giudice feels about ‘RHONJ’ alum Dina Manzo skipping her wedding
Dina Manzo will not be attending Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas in August, Page Six can confirm. However, the bride-to-be has “no issue” with the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum and is “OK with it,” a source exclusively tells us. “Teresa respects Dina’s wishes and looks forward to celebrating with her in the future,” an insider says. “They remain as close as ever.” There has been speculation online recently about whether a rumored rift between Manzo’s husband, David Cantin, and Ruelas is to blame for the former reality star’s expected absence at the upcoming nuptials. However, our source says the rumors are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monica Lewinsky Wonders If Beyoncé Can Remove Her Name From 2013 Song
The singer name-checked Lewinsky in her song "Partition," but the former White House intern is hoping Beyoncé will consider a rewrite.
See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Show Her Vocal Skills
Watch: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey has inherited mom and dad's love of music. Need proof? The 20-year-old shared a video of her playing the piano and singing along to Pat Benatar's hit "Fire and Ice" to Instagram Aug. 1.
Chaka Khan Is Still Upset Over Kanye West Sampling Her 1984 Hit, ‘Through The Fire’
In a recent interview, the 10-time Grammy-award-winning singer said she didn’t expect to sound like a “chipmunk” once she heard his completed song.
Audrina Patridge details end of friendship with ‘controlling’ Lauren Conrad
The rest was still unwritten … until now. Audrina Patridge details the end of her friendship with fellow “Hills” alum Lauren Conrad in her new memoir, “Choices: To the Hills and Back Again.”. “Unfortunately, one connection that didn’t last was my relationship with Lauren, who doesn’t...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kelly Dodd Says Erika Jayne “Shouldn’t Even Be On” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Season 11 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills focused on the legal downfall of Erika Jayne. Now season 12 seems to be focused on her personal downfall. Her central storyline is about how she has been drinking too much. She even admitted that she has mixed pills with alcohol. There is no doubt that Erika […] The post Kelly Dodd Says Erika Jayne “Shouldn’t Even Be On” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
People
Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Photo of Son Jackson, 5, Hugging Baby Brother Josiah, 3 Months
On Wednesday, Tori Roloff posted a heartwarming photo on Instagram of her two little boys embracing and posing for the camera together. In the sweet shot, big brother Jackson Kyle, 5, holds his baby sibling Josiah Luke, 3 months, upright for the picture and sweetly rests his cheek on Josiah's head. Tori and husband Zach Roloff share their two boys plus daughter Lilah Ray, 2.
Stephen Colbert Taunts Dr. Oz’s ‘Garden State Ass’ Over Embarrassing Campaign
Oz is being badly out-trolled by John Fetterman in the Pennsylvania Senate race.
Jon Bon Jovi’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Rocker’s 3 Sons & 1 Daughter
Jon Bon Jovi, real name John Francis Bongiovi Jr., needs no introduction. But here’s a brief one anyway: the rocker, 60, is a singer-songwriter, philanthropist, and actor best known as the front man of the famed rock band Bon Jovi, which formed in 1983. While the musician is most revered for belting out “Livin’ On a Prayer” and making appearances in films like Young Guns II, Jon Bon Jovi also boasts two other notable gigs: husband and father.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim Kardashian Shares Picture Of Stomach Tightening Treatment: "Painful But Worth It"
It's no secret Kim Kardashian's look is a crucial part of her brand. She recently modeled in lingerie in her company SKIMS' romance campaign. She often discusses skin care and promotes her skincare line Kim Exfoliator. Now, she's giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of the ways she maintains her physique.
John Legend Says Kanye's Support Of Trump Ruined Their Friendship
The singer said both the rapper's support of Trump and his presidential run became "too much for us to sustain our friendship."
Popculture
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Rocks Baby Bump at 'DWTS' Co-Star's Wedding
Jenna Johnson accessorized her wedding guest dress with a growing baby bump as the expectant dancer celebrated fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong's marriage to Brylee Ivers. Sharing photos from the happy day to Instagram, Johnson, who is expecting her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, gushed over getting to see her "little brother" tie the knot.
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
HuffPost
111K+
Followers
6K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.https://www.huffpost.com/
Comments / 0