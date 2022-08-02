ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Darrell Meekcom: Man who 'mooned' speed camera cleared of offence

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Father who had a smoke and browsed Facebook while his baby daughter drowned in the bath with the water running is jailed for five years

A father will serve five years behind bars after his nine-month-old daughter drowned in a bath while he smoked a cigarette and browsed Facebook. Daniel James Gallagher pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced for 'negligent killing' after his baby Leah Jayde died at their Hervey Bay home on the central Queensland coast on April 2 last year.
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son

A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offence#Mobile#Parkinson S Disease
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
americanmilitarynews.com

Homeowner fatally shoots daughter’s ex-boyfriend who broke into their home

A homeowner shot and killed his daughter’s ex-boyfriend after the ex smashed through the front door of his Ohio home on Sunday. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old James Douglas Rayl tried breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home on the 2900 block of North Kuther Road around 11 a.m. in Sydney, Ohio, WDTN reported.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Daily Mail

Pictured with the partner accused of her murder: Missing mother Madison Wright, 30, is seen smiling with man, 36, who stands accused of killing her after body was found dumped in park

A 36-year-old man has been pictured smiling with a 'quiet and kind' mother he is accused of murdering. Gary Bennett appeared today at Southend Magistrates Court over the suspected murder of his partner Madison Wright, 30 - a mother-of-one who went missing for ten days. A picture shows the couple...
BBC

Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'

A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated

The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Guardian

I hired a black car and was then fined £60 for driving a white one

My insurer recently provided me with a hire car from Enterprise after an accident. I soon received a £60 penalty charge notice (PCN) for driving in a bus lane in Aberdeen. Not only can I prove I wasn’t in Scotland, the photo on the PCN shows a completely different car. I’ve appealed against the fine, but Enterprise has already deducted a £35 administration fee for providing Aberdeen council with my details. The local branch can’t help, there’s no phone number for contesting the fee, and my email hasn’t been answered.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy