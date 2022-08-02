Darrell Meekcom: Man who 'mooned' speed camera cleared of offence

Read on www.bbc.com
Female police officer, 40, will stand trial for mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages
A female police officer will stand trial accused of mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages. PC Joann Jinks, 40, was a serving officer at West Mercia Police at the time the messages were allegedly sent in June 2020. The former officer will stand charged with three counts of...
Father who had a smoke and browsed Facebook while his baby daughter drowned in the bath with the water running is jailed for five years
A father will serve five years behind bars after his nine-month-old daughter drowned in a bath while he smoked a cigarette and browsed Facebook. Daniel James Gallagher pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced for 'negligent killing' after his baby Leah Jayde died at their Hervey Bay home on the central Queensland coast on April 2 last year.
BBC
Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son
A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
BBC
Nitrous oxide: Laughing gas dealer caught with 25,000 cylinders jailed
A man has been jailed for more than two years after he was caught with more than 25,000 cannisters of laughing gas, police said. The drug, also known as nos, comes in small metal vials often seen littering the streets. After Robert Arthur James Russ, 46, of Fern Street, Canton,...
BBC
Agnes Akom: Man, 64, jailed for power tool murder of young woman
A man who murdered a young woman with a power tool inside a converted shipping container and buried her in a north London park has been jailed for life. Neculai Paizan, 64, had denied killing Agnes Akom, 20, but was convicted of murder last week at the Old Bailey. He...
Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants
A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Video shows teens beating officers in confrontation over subway fare evasion, NYPD says
NEW YORK -- Two teenagers were arrested after police said video showed them beating NYPD officers in a subway station over the weekend. Transit officials said it's part of a troubling trend, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday. Cellphone video shows the fight between two NYPD officers and two 16-year-olds. At...
Chilling words of pilot reveal what happened moments before flight instructor Charles Crooks, 23, plunged his death
THE heartbreaking last words of a pilot revealed in a phone recording have what happened in the moments before a 23-year-old flight instructor plunged to his death from their plane. Charles Crooks’ grief-stricken family has been left looking for answers after the 23-year-old mysteriously "jumped" out of a plane without...
americanmilitarynews.com
Homeowner fatally shoots daughter’s ex-boyfriend who broke into their home
A homeowner shot and killed his daughter’s ex-boyfriend after the ex smashed through the front door of his Ohio home on Sunday. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old James Douglas Rayl tried breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home on the 2900 block of North Kuther Road around 11 a.m. in Sydney, Ohio, WDTN reported.
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Man, 29, is convicted of killing stranger, 25, by shoving the charity worker off pier into the sea before saying: 'It was just a bit of fun'
A man has been convicted of killing a stranger by shoving her off a pier and into the sea before claiming 'it was just a bit of fun'. Jacob Foster, 29, shoved charity worker Charmaine O'Donnell off Helensburgh Pier in Argyll and Bute on April 23 last year. Charmaine, 25,...
Watch as road rage driver rams cyclist onto his bonnet while the rider screams in terror
THIS is the shocking moment a road rage driver rams a cyclist onto his bonnet with the rider left screaming in terror. Ahmed Al-Rawi, 55, was caught repeatedly driving into the victim after he clipped them along a road in Swindon, Wiltshire. The unnamed cyclist is repeatedly heard screaming "stop"...
Pictured with the partner accused of her murder: Missing mother Madison Wright, 30, is seen smiling with man, 36, who stands accused of killing her after body was found dumped in park
A 36-year-old man has been pictured smiling with a 'quiet and kind' mother he is accused of murdering. Gary Bennett appeared today at Southend Magistrates Court over the suspected murder of his partner Madison Wright, 30 - a mother-of-one who went missing for ten days. A picture shows the couple...
BBC
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
Man charged in slaying of Indiana cop made a song about killing an officer, investigators say
A man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer, investigators said Monday. Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes, a day after Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday in Madison County, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
Inquiry after 93-year-old man with one leg dies after being Tasered by police
Donald Burgess, who had dementia and had threatened care home staff, died three weeks after incident in Sussex
BBC
Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated
The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
I hired a black car and was then fined £60 for driving a white one
My insurer recently provided me with a hire car from Enterprise after an accident. I soon received a £60 penalty charge notice (PCN) for driving in a bus lane in Aberdeen. Not only can I prove I wasn’t in Scotland, the photo on the PCN shows a completely different car. I’ve appealed against the fine, but Enterprise has already deducted a £35 administration fee for providing Aberdeen council with my details. The local branch can’t help, there’s no phone number for contesting the fee, and my email hasn’t been answered.
CARS・
