BTC, SOL, ETH as main-cast to July’s strongest report card movie

Will Bitcoin [BTC] along with Ethereum [ETH] 5x this month
Following the long and painful cryptocurrency market downturn in April and June that sent the king coin, Bitcoin, and the leading altcoin, Ethereum chasing terrifying lows, the bulls regained their strength in July. With its price still a far cry from its November 2021 all-time high, Bitcoin grew by over...
Everything Dogecoin holders should know to avoid losing trades
Memecoins have made people millionaires in the past. Yes, that is correct. However, with most meme projects offering no specific utility and tokens’ prices mostly influenced by online comments from popular figures and general market conditions, investors have become increasingly skeptical of long-term investments in these coins. With no...
Does Polkadot’s decentralization offer more incentive than profits
A significant feature of any blockchain is its decentralized nature. The miners and validators in the decentralized world play an important role. Not to forget, the capability of a chain to prevent any attack is of utmost importance. And, Polkadot seems to be leading in that space. Polkadot – the...
Bitcoin: Evaluating if investors are seeing a bear market rally
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency has rallied strongly off the bottom, reaching above the $23k mark. So does this imply the beginning of the bull market?. Well, Glassnode in its latest weekly ‘On Chain’ report on 1 August shed some insight on this narrative. The report assessed if the current market momentum was a vote to the bear market rally.
$2.7b ETH spent on NFT minting- Here’s the detail
Market participants spent 963,227 ETH (approximately $2.7b) on NFT minting on the Ethereum blockchain during H1 (first half of a calendar year) of 2022. The volume of ETH raised circulating to non-entity wallets has decreased from the previously reported 52.3% (11 months ago) to the current 45.7%. Cumulatively, the top...
Cardano’s founder finally breaks silence as ADA goes mooning
Former Ethereum executive and Cardano [ADA] founder, Charles Hoskinson, recently broke his silence on the Vasil hard fork upgrade. Recall that Hoskinson had not made any public comment on this issue since Cardano confirmed there would be a delay. In a video which he named “Some Brief Comments on Vasil,”...
Cardano achieves these two key milestones prior to hard fork
Cardano [ADA] one of the most developed crypto networks reached two important milestones ahead of the much-awaited (delayed) hard fork. The Vasil upgrade would deliver a “massive” performance improvement, at least that’s what the community predicted. Milestones unlocked. ADA holders/communities saw sustained development ahead of the impending...
The DeFi saga of RUNE, LDO, SNX leave investors in awe
THORChain [RUNE], Lido Finance [LDO], and Synthetix [SNX] were the top performers on 3 August as the DeFi ecosystem steered the crypto market back to greens. While others also recovered, the revival of these DeFi tokens was superior. On 3 August, RUNE was 11.51% up. LDO posted 13.46% gains while SNX registered an unprecedented 13.14% hike as per CoinMarketCap.
DeFi Coin Price Prediction 2030, will DEFC’s price hit $2.941?
DeFi Coin’s price prediction for 2030 is only possible because our AI and ML model crunches multiple data points and arrives at these numbers. Below is the DeFi Coin Price Prediction 2030 breakdown from January 2030 to December 2030. YearsAvg PriceLowest PriceHighest Price. January 2030$2.941$2.735$3.147. February 2030$3.012$2.801$3.223. March 2030$3.084$2.867$3.299.
LunaRedClassic: A seamless way for investing and managing NFTs
The rising trends of cryptocurrencies have been phenomenal. According to estimates, in 2021, Bitcoin reached a new all-time high price, attracting people from all around the globe to invest in crypto assets. After leaving such a positive impact on the broader industry, many limitations are acting as bottlenecks in the space.
Polkadot: Is the tempo right for DOT traders to go long
While Polkadot [DOT] ended July strongly, the start of August was on the opposite side. On the last day of the previous month, DOT increased from $8.2 and went as high as $9.11—driving good profits for its short-term investors. However, DOT has reversed to a downward trajectory since 1...
SMARTLend.finance: Secure and audited stablecoin lending platform on BSC
Stake BUSD, USDT, USDC, and DAI and get stable rewards (1.5% per day). SMARTLend is a hybrid ROI DApp project that is built on the Binance Smart Chain Network. The developers behind the project chose the Binance Smart Chain network for its larger audience, cheaper transaction fee, and matured investors. As ROI Dapps are normally a high-risk investment, choosing Binance Smart Chain community-driven network will be beneficial for investors. SmartLend has been audited by multiple companies, and users’ assets are protected.
