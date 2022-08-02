ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Carter’s Will Launch Products with Lenzing Ecovero This Fall

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWnWJ_0h2EVxnB00

Click here to read the full article.

The latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report from Carter’s Inc., one of the largest branded marketers in North America of apparel for babies and young children, details the company’s plans for upping its use of sustainable materials .

The report also highlights Carter’s approach to the environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues facing the retail industry, the planet and communities. The company said the 2021 CSR report demonstrates its dedication to supporting all families with young children through three key priorities: people, planet and product.

“As the leading company serving families with young children, Carter’s seeks to inspire generations raising the future and we continue to make important advancements to further our progress surrounding our sustainability, community and environmental objectives,” said Antonio Robinson, senior vice president of CSR at Carter’s. “Our annual CSR report serves as a benchmark while reaffirming our continued commitment to driving our business forward, enhancing our community impact and reducing our environmental footprint.”

In product, Carter’s continues to foster expansion of its sustainable product offerings, including prioritizing the growth of its eco-friendly Little Planet brand to be a leading sustainable children’s brand. In 2021, the Little Planet brand also introduced products made from recycled polyester products.

Carter’s primary fabrics for apparel are cotton and polyester, and the retailer said in the report that it has committed to securing those from sustainable sources by 2030. It defines a sustainable fiber or material as one with better environmental outcomes and impacts when compared to those made under conventional production.

Robinson told Sourcing Journal that the near-term focus is on Better Cotton and GOTS -certified cotton and the company has expanded its network of vendors to source GOTS-certified cotton for its apparel.

“We began using Better Cotton in 2021 and are on track to procure 10 percent of 2022 consumption as Better Cotton,” Robinson said. “While we continue to participate in Better Cotton to provide benefits to farmers as well as to the environment, we are also exploring other initiatives to ensure we meet our 2030 goals.”

The CSR report noted that as a significant user of cotton, Carter’s believes it is important that this fiber is produced in ways that support positive environmental, social and economic outcomes where reasonably possible.

“More than 2.7 million cotton farmers globally have benefited from Better Cotton field training,” it said. “Better Cotton methods provide benefits to farmers, as well as to the environment, with participating farmers able to use fewer pesticides and less water while seeing higher yields and profits.”

The company said one way to ensure high quality is by evaluating and committing to third-party certifications. The company uses the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification label, which it anticipates will appear on much its 0-24 months baby apparel and sleepwear by the end of 2022.

By the end of 2023, the plan is for Carter’s and OshKosh playwear products and most apparel to be Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified.

The CSR reported cites Little Planet as the Carter’s brand that leads the way in sustainable innovation, helping the company develop practices from which other brands can learn. It includes mostly organic cotton, certified by GOTS, a global textile processing standard for organic fibers, making the brand already largely compliant with the 2030 sustainable cotton goal.

Launched in 2021, Little Planet includes a wide assortment of baby apparel and accessories, sleepwear and gift bundles. In 2022, the brand introduced sustainable products in several new categories, including swimwear, sheets and wearable blankets made with sustainable materials.

“Currently, we leverage GOTS exclusively for our Little Planet brand and we are committed to continuing to grow Little Planet to become the most sustainable children’s clothing brand,” Robinson said.

The company said as it evolves its fiber portfolio strategy for directly sourced apparel, it will be transitioning away from conventionally produced fibers and assessing opportunities to increase use of qualified sustainable fibers, such as verified recycled polyester, such as Repreve that meet the Global Recycling Standard, and ones that have substantiated reduced environmental impacts, including Lenzing Ecovero .

“While we have used Repreve for our SkipHop brand, the recycled polyester materials in Little Planet that are sourced by Carter’s are made from materials that are verified to meet the ISO definition of recycled,” Robinson said. “Both pre-consumer and post-consumer material is accepted. We are in the process of laying out our roadmap to meet our 2030 objective and will continue to evaluate branded fibers, as well as various third-party certification schemes of recycled input and chain of custody.”

“As we evolve our fiber portfolio strategy for our directly sourced apparel, we will be transitioning away from conventionally produced fibers and assessing opportunities to increase our use of qualified sustainable fibers, including sourcing substantiated reduced environmental impacts such as Lenzing Ecovero, which we will be launching this fall,” he added.

Carter’s also launched a recycled e-commerce poly bag for Little Planet in 2021 that reduces use of virgin plastic and has since been adopted for use by all Carter’s brands. Last year, the company also introduced a cardboard hanger to reduce its plastic consumption. This year, Little Planet is piloting a hybrid hanger from Sourcing Solutions International made of recycled cardboard with a recycled plastic hook that contains substantially less plastic than hangers utilized throughout the industry.

In people, Carter’s said in 2021, it positively impacted 2 million children and families, investing $10 million in community initiatives. The company has pledged to improve the well-being of at least 10 million families by 2030.

In addition to nearly doubling racial and ethnic diversity at the vice president levels, Carter’s has committed to developing a supplier diversity program to support communities of color.

For planet, the company is focused on reducing environmental impact, improving sustainability practices and the pledging to achieve Net-Zero emissions by 2040.

In the near term, Carter’s has received validation for science-based reduction targets that include committing to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50 percent by 2030 from a 2019 base year. As part of this goal, Carter’s will also engage suppliers covering 77 percent of spend for purchased goods and services to set science-based targets of their own by 2027.

Carter’s Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, which are sold in department stores, national chains and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through nearly 1,000 company-operated stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico and online at carters.com, oshkosh.com, cartersoshkosh.ca and carters.com.mx.

More from Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Dick’s Sporting Goods Enters the Metaverse, Alice + Olivia Taps Amperity

Click here to read the full article. The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Labeling Clarks USA/TPP Retail Clarks USA has appointed TPP Retail to replicate the rollout of the specialist labeling solution already introduced across the footwear retailer’s U.K., Ireland and European stores. As part of the company’s transformation under new ownership, Clarks sought the support of TPP Retail to improve in-store processes across its 114 U.S. stores. Deploying the Label IQ application, the U.K.-based footwear retailer delivered an in-store labeling system designed to mobilize store colleagues, with the company saying that the app...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Vans Owner Sees Retailers Getting Cautious, Consumers Getting ‘Choiceful’

Click here to read the full article. VF Corp. still has work to do at Vans, while The North Face remains a bright spot in the first quarter. Sourcing and supply chain issues are improving, although softening consumer spending has some retailers pulling back on their open-to-buy. In a Nutshell: Chief financial officer Matt Puckett told Wall Street analysts in the company’s first-quarter conference call that the Timberland owner is seeing some retailers become increasingly cautious. “The consumer remains solid at the higher end, but the value end has been more impacted and we have seen certain retailers begin to take a...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Dollar Tree Fined $1.23 Million Over 300+ Safety Violations

Click here to read the full article. Safety problems continue to  mount at one of the country’s largest discount retailers. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) said Monday that Dollar Tree Inc. continues to expose employees to injury risk by “flagrantly ignoring workplace safety regulations,” this time with hazardous conditions found at two Ohio locations in Maple Heights and Columbus. Since 2017, DOL’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and state OSHA programs have conducted more than 500 inspections at Family Dollar and Dollar Tree locations under the Dollar Tree Inc. corporate umbrella and found more than 300 violations. During these inspections,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Robinson
The Associated Press

Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Charts Course for More Retail Spaces, Product Innovation, and Added Support to Build up the Future Skilled Trades Workforce

BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, is adding more power to the retailer-and-manufacturing company’s 40-plus year history through bold moves and innovation. Now two years into his role as CEO, Krishna is driving forward a focus of more retail spaces and embracing the brand’s innovative roots to develop battery-powered professional-grade equipment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005254/en/ Suresh Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap

Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carters#Sustainable Products#Eco#Organic Cotton#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Will Launch Products#Carter S Inc#Csr
Sourcing Journal

Ashley Sleep Targets Bed-in-a-Box Shoppers

Click here to read the full article. Ashley is the latest name to bank on the bed-in-a-box business model and court consumers seeking convenient ways to purchase a new mattress. As 62 percent of consumers say they’d consider purchasing a mattress online, according to Statista, the home furnishings chain relaunched Ashley Sleep in July with three lines—Essentials, Gruve and Align. The Essentials line starts at $200 and is made with body contouring coils, firm support foam, cooling gel infused memory foam and plush support foam. Gruve offers the option of delivery or same-day take-home from the store, with cooling technology and infused with...
ECONOMY
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Reusable Silicone Bags That Look Just Like Stasher Pouches & They’re Perfect for Back-to-School

Click here to read the full article. Did you know that the average family in the United States uses 500 single-use disposable zip-top bags a year? Every time we pull one of those bags out of the box, we admittedly shudder knowing it will end up in a landfill somewhere. Rinsing and reusing the bag is possible, but the bags never seem to get quite clean enough, or end up breaking when we start scrubbing. Luckily, there’s an easier way, and it’s better for the environment too. We’re talking about silicone reusable storage bags. Though in the past options have...
SHOPPING
WWD

Glossier Lays Off Employees Following Shift in Strategy

Layoffs have ensued at Glossier as it refocuses its distribution strategy. The brand, a previous direct-to-consumer darling that unveiled a retail partnership with Sephora last week, has laid off an unknown number of employees as it streamlines to meet the needs of its omnichannel strategy under freshly minted chief executive officer Kyle Leahy.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Gildan’s 20% Sales Bump Says Activewear Isn’t Over

Click here to read the full article. Gildan’s net earnings increased 8 percent to $158 million in the second quarter, while diluted EPS rose 15 percent to 85 cents. In a Nutshell: Gildan Activewear Inc. on Thursday reported its operating margin of 19.4 percent and adjusted operating margin of 19.6 percent in the second quarter were each “only down 30 basis points from last year in a continued environment of inflationary cost pressure.” The company said as it moves into the second half of the year, “while we have seen some slowing, we believe the recovery of large events and travel and...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Fast Company

Need help recycling beauty products? Check out this unlikely source

Plastic packaging is responsible for almost half of the world’s plastic waste. It’s particularly flagrant in the personal care and beauty industry, which globally produces 120 billion units of packaging per year. The bottles and packs themselves scarcely contain recycling instructions, and they end up in landfills, oceans, and our bloodstreams.
SKIN CARE
Sourcing Journal

Up Close: In Conversation with Stibo Systems’ Miriam Molino Sánchez

Click here to read the full article. Up Close is Sourcing Journal’s regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company’s latest moves. In this Q&A, Miriam Molino Sánchez, head of global retail practice at master data management platform Stibo Systems, discusses weighing the sustainable impact of choices and how her company is making data more accessible and actionable. Name: Miriam Molino Sánchez Title: Head of global retail practice Company: Stibo Systems Tell us about your company’s latest product introduction: More companies are aiming to introduce cloud-based data management to get data on the fly and...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Germany’s Orsay Gears Up for Growth

Click here to read the full article. During its heyday, Orsay ran more than 600 stores across Europe. But after running into trouble during the pandemic and then Russia’s war on Ukraine, the German low-cost fashion brand started shutting down stores and e-commerce. Now, the brand is on the upswing after Gordon Brothers’ brands division on Wednesday said it acquired Orsay’s brand, intellectual property and archives. “We have been following the Orsay story for years and have always been impressed with the brand’s powerful connection with consumers,” Tobias Nanda, Gordon Brothers’ president, brands division, said, adding, “The Orsay brand has succeeded across...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

ORTA Launched the First Regenerative Cotton Denim NFT: The Blueskyer

Click here to read the full article. ORTA has debuted an NFT for the denim industry, showcasing a retro-futuristic design of denim utility wear made of 100 percent regenerative cotton. Called The Blueskyer NFT, the digital display represents a “blue sky” vision of conscious consumption combined with regenerative agriculture to start creating the future we want to live in today. True to its climate-positive mission, the ORTA Blueskyer NFT is minted by Tezos, an energy-efficient proof-of-stake blockchain. The platform produces an average carbon footprint equivalent to only 17 people after 50 million annual transactions, according to a life cycle assessment (LCA) of...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Email Open Rates Key to Converting ‘Lost’ and ‘At-Risk’ Shoppers

Click here to read the full article. Although retailers often play to their most loyal consumers, it may be wiser to engage those that are keeping up with the conversation but just haven’t purchased from them yet. One report from e-commerce marketing platform provider Bluecore suggests that “lost” and “at-risk” buyers present a massive opportunity for retailers to drive revenue beyond what they get from their most active buyers. “Lost” buyers are defined by the report as those who have a high probability of never purchasing from a retailer again, while “at-risk” buyers have deviated from their typical shopping cycle and might...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Carter’s Expects 80% ‘On-Time’ Deliveries This Fall

Click here to read the full article. Carter’s had a tough second quarter as sales decreased 6.1 percent to $700.7 million on net income of $37 million, missing Wall Street forecasts as the company says it struggled to keep up with last year’s stimulus-supported spending. In a Nutshell: Due to the performance and ongoing headwinds including gas prices and inflation, Carter’s downgraded its full-year outlook for 2022. The baby and children’s apparel retailer is anticipating net sales of approximately $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion; which would be a 7.7 percent to 5.5 percent reduction from last year’s $3.48 billion. The company initially...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy