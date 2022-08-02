ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Flash flood watch issued for parts of Trinity and Siskiyou counties Tuesday

By Miranda Angel
KTVL
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ktvl.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

Air quality advisory lifted for Jackson and Klamath counties

JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES — Blue skies have returned to Southern Oregon following a weekend shrouded by the haze from the fires in Siskiyou County and lightning fires in Jackson County. Improved smoke conditions and a favorable weekend weather forecast have prompted the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 11:56 a.m.: Information on the Known Fires and Interviews] Lightning Storm Peppers Northern Humboldt, Multiple Fires Reported

Throughout the early morning hours today (August 5), lightning flashed in northern Humboldt–particularly near Willow Creek and Hoopa. Basho Watson Parks, a member of the Willow Creek Fire Safe Council, has been up since early this morning reporting on the resulting fires on the Willow Creek, CA Bulletin Board on Facebook.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
Trinity County, CA
Government
Siskiyou County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Trinity County, CA
City
Trinity Center, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mud flows prompt evacuation warnings in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY - Mudflows near the Lava Fire burn scar in Siskiyou County have prompted evacuation warnings. Rain storms Tuesday evening caused mud and water to rush down the hill just north of Whitney Creek. The fast moving-water was filled with trees and other debris. Highway 97 was closed Tuesday...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#The River Complex
kymkemp.com

Gunshot Victim Traveling West Along Hwy 299 Assisted by Several Local Agencies

A gunshot victim traveling in a car on Hwy 299 was located and taken to the hospital late this morning. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[J]ust after 11 a.m. today, the Sheriff’s Office received the report of a blue sedan traveling through the Willow Creek area carrying a possible gunshot victim.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KDRV

Evacuation downgrades in Fort Jones

FORT JONES, Calif. – Some residents will now be able to return home. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is decreasing four zones to an evacuation warning. The zones that have changed are located west of Fort Jones, and it includes SIS-2004-A, SIS-1233-A, SIS-2001-A, and SIS-1316-A. While residents are able to return, police say that you should still be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.
FORT JONES, CA
KDRV

New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
HAPPY CAMP, CA
kymkemp.com

Fatal Collision Between a Motorcycle and a Big Rig on Hwy 299

A motorcyclist died after a collision between a Peterbilt logging truck and a motorcycle on Hwy 299 just east of Hwy 3 in Trinity County about 3:18 p.m. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, this is a fatal crash. Dispatch relayed about 3:21 p.m. on the CHP page...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy