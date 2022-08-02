Flash flood watch issued for parts of Trinity and Siskiyou counties Tuesday

FORT JONES, Calif. – Some residents will now be able to return home. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is decreasing four zones to an evacuation warning. The zones that have changed are located west of Fort Jones, and it includes SIS-2004-A, SIS-1233-A, SIS-2001-A, and SIS-1316-A. While residents are able to return, police say that you should still be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.

FORT JONES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO