New Herbert Hoover High School on track to open fall 2023

New Marshall University facility taking shape
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The newest addition to Marshall University’s campus is starting to take shape. The Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation had its steel beams placed. Marshall University says the center will be 77,000 square feet. It will have a forum, auditorium, computer and...
wchstv.com
Pickleball courts to be added to Shawnee Sports Complex
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Pickleball fans in Kanawha County have some good news coming their way. Officials are set to break ground on eight new, regulation-size pickleball courts Tuesday at the Shawnee Sports Complex, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission. The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m.
wchstv.com
Countdown to Kickoff (No. 6): Herbert Hoover
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Herbert Hoover Huskies are ready to get back on the field after a disappointing end to the 2021 football season. After going 10-0 in the regular season, Herbert Hoover earned the top seed in the 2021 Class AA playoffs only to lose in the first round to the eventual state champion, Fairmont Senior.
Metro News
Charleston High football three-peat to be celebrated at covid-delayed 50th reunion
The glory days of Charleston High School football, which featured three consecutive Class AAA championships from 1968-1970, will be celebrated Friday during a covid-delayed 50th reunion of the program’s three-peat in Class AAA. More than 40 former players and assistant coach Keith Pritt are expected to be on hand...
wchstv.com
Town of Clendenin gives back to Kentucky flood victims
CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WCHS) — On June 23, 2016, the small community of Clendenin was forever changed when torrential rains and flooding swept through town. "When you were driving, you would've been probably ten feet under water, it was crazy," Jeannie and Ronald Evans, owners of Frostbite Dairy Bar, said.
WSAZ
‘Shelter in Place’ order lifted
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A ‘Shelter in Place’ order has been lifted, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. County Manager Jennifer Herrald says a light haze and smell of chlorine was in the air in the area. Dispatchers say it was reported a little after 5 a.m. Thursday.
Fayette County Park pool to stay closed for the rest of the Summer
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Those looking to swim away the heat in Fayette County will need to search for another pool! The Fayette County Parks confirmed today, August 4, 2022, their pool will not be opening at all this season. Wayne Workman, with Fayette County Parks, said when Park services filled their pool for the […]
Metro News
DHHR updates COVID numbers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 3,166 active cases of COVID-19. Wednesday’s dashboard update shows 995 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. There were six additional deaths recorded including the deaths of a 65-year old female from Hardy County, an 86-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Jackson County, a 51-year old male from Mercer County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 85-year old female from Braxton County.
Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
What’s happening with the Jefferson Connector in South Charleston?
A lot of construction is going on in South Charleston. Crews have been working on the Jefferson Connecter for a while now.
wchstv.com
Active shooter training planned at Kanawha Judicial Annex, Sissonville High School
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — There will be a large law enforcement and emergency personnel presence in the coming days at the Kanawha County Judicial Annex and Sissonville High School, but don’t be alarmed. Active shooter training will be taking place at both locations, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s...
WSAZ
Charleston woman's Frontier bill spikes after not returning equipment
Meeks Mountain Trail to host first of its kind run in W.Va. Meeks Mountain Trail to host first of its kind run in W.Va.
Student awarded scholarship named for fallen Charleston PD Patrolman
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Capital High School student has been awarded the Ptlm. Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship, a scholarship named for Patrolman Cassie Johnson, who was killed in the line of duty in 2020. The Charleston Police Department says Kaitlyn Mullins is the recipient of the scholarship. They say Mullins graduated from Capital High […]
Farm and Dairy
Swine influenza detected in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On July 29, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources received multiple reports from the Jackson County Fair of swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever. Samples were collected the same day and submitted to Moorefield Animal Health...
West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2022 Bottle Filling Station Program
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s fourth annual Bottle Filling Station Program. “West Virginia American Water’s Bottle Filling Station Program is our most popular community investment opportunity each year and continues to showcase the need...
wchstv.com
Commissioners issue state of preparedness for Kanawha with adverse weather possible
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County commissioners said they have issued a state of preparedness for the county due to predictions of heavy rain and potentially damaging winds. The state of preparedness announced by commissioners in a news release Thursday comes as the National Weather Service issued a flood...
WDTV
Braxton County West Virginia dealing with flooding
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The flooding in the region continues now in Braxton County. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Residents in the Flatwoods area experienced some serious water. On the Elk Creek River, the Sutton Dam is releasing hundreds of thousands of gallons of water to help alleviate some of the flooding on the other side.
WDTV
Dolly Parton coming to West Virginia for Imagination Library
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Dolly Parton will be coming to West Virginia to celebrate the successful statewide coverage of her Imagination Library. The program provides a high quality, age-appropriate book each month to enrolled children from birth to age five at no cost to families in all 55 counties. The...
wchstv.com
W.Va special needs classroom described as place of 'torture' as judge sentences teacher
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's a story that made headlines and sparked change in West Virginia law when it comes to penalties for teachers abusing students and cameras in special needs classrooms. On Tuesday, a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge sentenced a now former special education teacher to the...
