New Herbert Hoover High School on track to open fall 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 3,166 active cases of COVID-19. Wednesday’s dashboard update shows 995 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. There were six additional deaths recorded including the deaths of a 65-year old female from Hardy County, an 86-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Jackson County, a 51-year old male from Mercer County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 85-year old female from Braxton County.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO