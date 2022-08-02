Flooding causes headaches in Meigs County, Ohio

Read on wchstv.com
Related
meigsindypress.com
July 2022 Meigs Grand Jury Returns Indictments
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on July 13, 2022 the Meigs County Grand Jury returned twenty-two indictments. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. Christopher Caldwell, 40, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, was indicted for...
wchstv.com
Unsettled weather forecast into the weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Some of us managed to hold on to another dry day Thursday while others had a quick downpour. But "quick" is important, as it meant rainfall totals came in under 1 inch in most locations. As of midnight, rain has ended locally with storms heading...
wchstv.com
Town of Clendenin gives back to Kentucky flood victims
CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WCHS) — On June 23, 2016, the small community of Clendenin was forever changed when torrential rains and flooding swept through town. "When you were driving, you would've been probably ten feet under water, it was crazy," Jeannie and Ronald Evans, owners of Frostbite Dairy Bar, said.
wchstv.com
Putnam sheriff calls on Gov. Justice to help tackle abandoned and junk car issue
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County's sheriff is calling on Gov. Jim Justice to step in and help tackle an issue the sheriff has said he is cracking down on - junk cars littering the county's roads and yards. The governor responded in a statement Friday that the matter is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
The Bark, dog friendly bar in Charleston, is closing, business announces
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Bark, a dog friendly bar in Charleston, will be closing. In a post on The Bark’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Brannon Carrier said he greatly enjoyed working with animals and meeting lots of people but decided that the bar business and late nights were not for him.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Three arrested in Meigs County drug trafficking investigation
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies reported making three arrests Friday after investigating drug trafficking operations at a Middleport, Ohio apartment complex. Willie Causey, 40, of Middleport has been charged with possession of heroin and tampering with evidence. Austin Billingsley, 21, of Athens was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Stacy Jacks, 44, of Middleport was apprehended on an active indictment for drug possession, according to a news release from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Car on Interstate 64 in Cabell County struck by bullet near where 3-year-old was sitting
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police are investigating after a bullet struck the rear side door of a car near where a 3-year-old boy was sitting. The incident was reported about 9:35 a.m. Friday on Interstate 64 East in Cabell County between mile markers 12 and 12.5, State Police said.
wchstv.com
Deputies seek public assistance in finding missing Sissonville man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies in Kanawha County are asking for help to locate a missing person. Wayne Scarff, 59, of Sissonville was reported missing on Tuesday by a relative who last contacted him in early July, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Man dies in ATV crash in Mason County, sheriff says
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mason County’s sheriff said a man died early morning in an ATV crash. Sheriff Corey Miller said the wreck occurred on Lieving Road in Letart. It happened about 1:30 a.m. The name of the man who was killed has not been released.
wchstv.com
Firefighters battle fire at Nitro Supermarket
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters responded to a fire at Nitro Supermarket. The blaze started about 10:45 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers said the store was closed at the time of the fire, but smoke was reported coming from the roof of the building. No word on what caused the fire.
wchstv.com
Eyewitness News reporter attacked while covering story about abandoned cars
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A recent announcement by Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton about cracking down on abandoned cars is producing an emotional response from residents in the county, including from one man who attacked veteran Eyewitness News Reporter Bob Aaron while covering the story. In a recent Facebook...
wchstv.com
Golden Alert canceled in Boyd County after man reported missing found safe
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9:55 a.m. 8/03/22. A Golden Alert in Boyd County was canceled after a 90-year-old man was located, emergency officials said. Harold Sexton was found safe, he Ashland/Boyd County/Catlettsburg Office of Emergency Management reported. ORIGINAL STORY. Emergency officials said a Golden Alert has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchstv.com
Multifest set to get underway in Charleston this weekend; road closures announced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — City officials in Charleston have announced multiple road closures this weekend for Multifest. The summer staple, which celebrates the diversity of the capital city, is set to run from Friday through Sunday, according to a news release from the city. From 8:30 a.m. Thursday through...
wchstv.com
W.Va special needs classroom described as place of 'torture' as judge sentences teacher
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's a story that made headlines and sparked change in West Virginia law when it comes to penalties for teachers abusing students and cameras in special needs classrooms. On Tuesday, a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge sentenced a now former special education teacher to the...
wchstv.com
Rain gives way to heat
After another active morning (this time for the northern half of the viewing area instead of the Coalfields) with a stripe of 2 to locally 4" of rain that caused flooding in parts of Meigs, Jackson and Braxton counties, the weather calmed down in the afternoon and evening aside from a few spotty showers.
wchstv.com
Woman charged in double fatal I-77 crash pleads not guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman who was indicted in a double fatal crash on Interstate 77 in February pleaded not guilty on Friday, court officials said. Edriene D. Sutton, 24, of Charleston is accused of driving a vehicle while under the influence and striking another vehicle on the interstate about 3 a.m. on Feb. 26, police said. She is charged with DUI causing death.
wchstv.com
Woman arrested on charges after crash injures Kanawha deputy, sheriff's office says
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman has been charged in connection with a crash that injured a Kanawha County deputy. Rebecca Copley, 38, of Charleston was arrested following a two-vehicle wreck that occurred about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of MacCorkle Avenue near the Sheetz in South Charleston, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Mom-and-pop restaurants strive to stay affordable despite inflation
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — On the heels of the emotional and economic rollercoaster caused by the pandemic, now inflation is dishing-up more challenges for independent restaurant owners in Utah. The cost of basic ingredients has gone up significantly and now mom and pop restaurant owners are walking a fine...
wchstv.com
Police release name of man shot in the head; five detained as investigation continues
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:18 p.m. 8/5/22. Charleston police said five people were detained close to a shooting scene on the West Side on Friday afternoon after a man was shot in the head. James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston was found about 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of...
Comments / 0