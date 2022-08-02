ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Becky Lynch Says She Held Two Titles Better Than Roman Reigns Because She Showed Up To Work

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Shinsuke Nakamura Says He Will Be Resurrected After Being 'Killed'

Shinsuke Nakamura vows to return. "Half of Nakamura" was found in the WWE Performance Center with Bayley coming to the rescure to resuscitate him. Nakamura took to social media to say someone "killed" him, but he will be resurrected. Nakamura last wrestled on the July 22 epsidoe of WWE SmackDown,...
WWE
Fightful

CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'

CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
WWE
Fightful

Report: Vince McMahon Removed From WWE Internal Roster, 'Wrestling' And 'Wrestler' No Longer 'Dirty'

More fallout from Vince McMahon's retirement. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Vince McMahon is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster. McMahon had reportedly been listed internally as a talent alongside other talents who were not assigned to an official brand but would make occasional appearances and were signed to WWE deals such as The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) and John Cena.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Dakota Kai
Person
Io Shirai
Person
Bayley
Fightful

Ciampa: I'm The Greatest Sports Entertainer Of All Time

Ciampa had a night to remember on Monday's WWE Raw when he won a triple threat match featuring Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler earlier in the night and then went on to defeat AJ Styles later in the night. The two victories earned him a shot at Bobby Lashley and...
WWE
Fightful

Becky Lynch: It Is The Dawning Of A New Era In WWE

Becky Lynch comments on Triple H leading WWE creative. On July 22, Vince McMahon retired as CEO of WWE amid a WWE Board investigation over alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. Triple H assumed all creatives duties for the company and made an immediate impact at WWE SummerSlam when he aligned a returning Bayley (injury), Dakota Kai (released), and IYO SKY (injury). The trio squared off with Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch after Belair defeated Lynch to retain the Raw Women's Championship.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Fox#Wwe Universal Champion#Https T Co Fmul7mm0g3#Wwe Summerslam#Wwe Raw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Triple H: Without Vince McMahon None Of This Exists And He Will Have Massive Shoes To Fill

Triple H joined the WWE in 1995, twenty-seven years later he replaced the most prolific Professional Wrestling promoter of all-time, his Father-in-Law Vince McMahon. When Triple H was an in-ring competitor, he knew when it was time to play the game, and he knew how to play it. He is now the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and the Head of Creative. Now, he has all the control, and the wrestling world awaits to see if he can take it.
WWE
Fightful

Top Contender Match | AEW Dynamite 8/3/22 Full Show Review | Sean Ross Sapp

Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for August, 3, 2022. - Top Contender Match: Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!. Go to Harrys.com/Fightful to get your razors at a much more...
WWE
Fightful

Jimmy Hart Says Warner Has Hundreds Of Unreleased WCW Songs That WWE Did Not Buy

Jimmy Hart reflects on the many theme songs he's made throughout the years and some of them ending up in the care of Ted Turner’s organizations. Jimmy Hart is one of the most famous professional wrestling theme composers in history. He has had a hand in making the theme songs for Shawn Michaels, The Honky Tonk Man, Hulk Hogan, and more.
WWE
Fightful

Ciampa Reflects On Adapting To NXT 2.0, Says Being The First Champion Of The Era Meant A Lot To Him

Ciampa says that the NXT 2.0 rebranding process wasn't that challenging for him because he focused on controlling what he could and adapting as much as possible. "The Blackheart" won the NXT Championship for the second time on September 14, 2021, the first night of the 2.0 Era. As someone who was one of the show's most prominent stars throughout the black-and-gold years, many fans wondered how Ciampa and other veterans would fare in the new NXT. Among other changes, this different version leaned away from established stars like Ciampa and Johnny Gargano and focused on elevating younger talent. Though he won the title early on, Ciampa and his many of his peers were gradually phased out of the roster.
WWE
Fightful

Chris Jericho Jokes He'll Do Another Barbed Wire Match In 30 Years

At AEW Fyter Fest week two, Chris Jericho competed in a barbed wire everywhere match against Eddie Kingston. Jericho was victorious in the bout, but suffered a broken nose and needed stitches in his inner thigh due to a cut suffered. Speaking on the Absolute Geek Podcast at San Diego...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy