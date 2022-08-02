Becky Lynch Says She Held Two Titles Better Than Roman Reigns Because She Showed Up To Work

Read on www.fightful.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Says He Will Be Resurrected After Being 'Killed'
Shinsuke Nakamura vows to return. "Half of Nakamura" was found in the WWE Performance Center with Bayley coming to the rescure to resuscitate him. Nakamura took to social media to say someone "killed" him, but he will be resurrected. Nakamura last wrestled on the July 22 epsidoe of WWE SmackDown,...
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'
CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
Report: Vince McMahon Removed From WWE Internal Roster, 'Wrestling' And 'Wrestler' No Longer 'Dirty'
More fallout from Vince McMahon's retirement. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Vince McMahon is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster. McMahon had reportedly been listed internally as a talent alongside other talents who were not assigned to an official brand but would make occasional appearances and were signed to WWE deals such as The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) and John Cena.
WWE SmackDown Results (8/5/2022): Gauntlet Match, Roman Reigns Address Clash At The Castle + More!
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 8/5/2022 edition of SmackDown, live on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
Ciampa: I'm The Greatest Sports Entertainer Of All Time
Ciampa had a night to remember on Monday's WWE Raw when he won a triple threat match featuring Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler earlier in the night and then went on to defeat AJ Styles later in the night. The two victories earned him a shot at Bobby Lashley and...
Big E: Bryan Danielson Told Us Rap Battle With The Usos Could've Gone An Hour
On July 4, 2017, The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods, & Kofi Kingston) took on The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) in a rap battle. The battle was hosted by Wale, who did his best Smack impression as New Day and the Usos battled it out like they were on URL TV.
Butch Describes Backstage Atmosphere At WWE SmackDown Day Of Vince McMahon Retirement Announcement
On July 22, Vince McMahon announced he would be retiring as CEO of WWE. The news came around 4 p.m. ET with SmackDown set to go live at 8 p.m. ET. Butch was backstage at SmackDown described the atmosphere to Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy. "To be honest, up till...
Becky Lynch: It Is The Dawning Of A New Era In WWE
Becky Lynch comments on Triple H leading WWE creative. On July 22, Vince McMahon retired as CEO of WWE amid a WWE Board investigation over alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. Triple H assumed all creatives duties for the company and made an immediate impact at WWE SummerSlam when he aligned a returning Bayley (injury), Dakota Kai (released), and IYO SKY (injury). The trio squared off with Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch after Belair defeated Lynch to retain the Raw Women's Championship.
Orange Cassidy: AEW Is Moving Wrestling Forward, Britt Baker Calls It 'Very Progressive'
Orange Cassidy and Britt Baker believe that All Elite Wrestling is moving wrestling forward. Since its launch in 2019, AEW has been a buzzworthy promotion, and it has continued to evolve by adding a number of top-level stars. This ongoing growth has helped AEW establish its place as a legitimate competitor in the wrestling landscape.
Dakota Kai Says WWE SummerSlam Return Was Last Minute, Wanted To Work With Bayley For Years
At WWE SummerSlam, Bayley made her return from injury, and she wasn't alone. Bayley was flanked by IYO SKY (Io Shirai), who was also returning from injury, and Dakota Kai, who had been released in April. The group entered the ring and confronted WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, who was quickly joined by her SummerSlam opponent Becky Lynch by her side.
Jimmy Hart Says Warner Has Unrelased WWE Themes, Talks Music, More | 2022 Interviews
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Jimmy Hart in a 2-for-1 Interview!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Jade Cargill Explains How She's Gotten More Comfortable On The Mic, Says She Does Better Live
Jade Cargill made her first AEW appearance on the November 11, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite where she confronted Cody Rhodes and teased the arrival of Shaquille O'Neal. Cargill was a relative unknown at the time, but has turned into one of the top stars in the women's division and the reigning AEW TBS Champion.
Triple H: Without Vince McMahon None Of This Exists And He Will Have Massive Shoes To Fill
Triple H joined the WWE in 1995, twenty-seven years later he replaced the most prolific Professional Wrestling promoter of all-time, his Father-in-Law Vince McMahon. When Triple H was an in-ring competitor, he knew when it was time to play the game, and he knew how to play it. He is now the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and the Head of Creative. Now, he has all the control, and the wrestling world awaits to see if he can take it.
Logan Paul: WWE Is A Well-Organized Machine, I've Never Felt More Accepted As An Employee
Logan Paul first teamed up with WWE going into WrestleMania 37 when he was part of the storyline between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. One year later at WrestleMania 38, Paul made his in-ring debut, teaming with The Miz to take on The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio). Paul made his singles debut at WWE SummerSlam when he faced The Miz.
Jimmy Hart Says Warner Has Hundreds Of Unreleased WCW Songs That WWE Did Not Buy
Jimmy Hart reflects on the many theme songs he's made throughout the years and some of them ending up in the care of Ted Turner’s organizations. Jimmy Hart is one of the most famous professional wrestling theme composers in history. He has had a hand in making the theme songs for Shawn Michaels, The Honky Tonk Man, Hulk Hogan, and more.
Ciampa Reflects On Adapting To NXT 2.0, Says Being The First Champion Of The Era Meant A Lot To Him
Ciampa says that the NXT 2.0 rebranding process wasn't that challenging for him because he focused on controlling what he could and adapting as much as possible. "The Blackheart" won the NXT Championship for the second time on September 14, 2021, the first night of the 2.0 Era. As someone who was one of the show's most prominent stars throughout the black-and-gold years, many fans wondered how Ciampa and other veterans would fare in the new NXT. Among other changes, this different version leaned away from established stars like Ciampa and Johnny Gargano and focused on elevating younger talent. Though he won the title early on, Ciampa and his many of his peers were gradually phased out of the roster.
Chris Jericho Jokes He'll Do Another Barbed Wire Match In 30 Years
At AEW Fyter Fest week two, Chris Jericho competed in a barbed wire everywhere match against Eddie Kingston. Jericho was victorious in the bout, but suffered a broken nose and needed stitches in his inner thigh due to a cut suffered. Speaking on the Absolute Geek Podcast at San Diego...
