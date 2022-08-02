Becky Lynch Says She Held Two Titles Better Than Roman Reigns Because She Showed Up To Work

Ciampa says that the NXT 2.0 rebranding process wasn't that challenging for him because he focused on controlling what he could and adapting as much as possible. "The Blackheart" won the NXT Championship for the second time on September 14, 2021, the first night of the 2.0 Era. As someone who was one of the show's most prominent stars throughout the black-and-gold years, many fans wondered how Ciampa and other veterans would fare in the new NXT. Among other changes, this different version leaned away from established stars like Ciampa and Johnny Gargano and focused on elevating younger talent. Though he won the title early on, Ciampa and his many of his peers were gradually phased out of the roster.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO