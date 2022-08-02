ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Behind the Badge: Teacher turned Charleston PD School Resource Officer

By Katy Solt
abcnews4.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on abcnews4.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

UPDATE: Endangered woman found safe, deputies say

UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022 | 10:49 A.M. – Meghan Spinks returned safely returned to her home. CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman considered endangered. Meghan Spinks, 37, was last seen in North Charleston. Deputies say Spinks was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: Man jailed after argument turned physical at Trio club

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police arrested a man following an alleged assault that happened early Friday morning at a club downtown. Christian Reyes (23), of Goose Creek, was arrested after being escorted out of Trio by club staffers for assaulting another individual, according to a report obtained by News 2. Police say the victim […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston officers work to save man in crisis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) helped to save the life of a man who was threatening to jump from the North Bridge over the weekend. Law enforcement officials from both CPD and the North Charleston Police Department responded to the North Bridge just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday regarding […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Photos: FBI Hostage Rescue Team conducts training in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team conducted a four-day training exercise in and around Charleston this week. Agents practiced helicopter and jet-ski rescues in the Charleston Harbor, the Intracoastal Waterway, and off the coasts of Kiawah and Sullivan’s Islands. The FBI said that Charleston “is the perfect location for the FBI’s specialty […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clyde King
live5news.com

Charleston man charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department arrested and charged a Charleston man for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend Wednesday. Noah Sibley, 29, was charged with second-degree assault and battery as well as kidnapping, a police report states. According to the incident report, officers responded to...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

NCPD: Third person arrested for June homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested a third person in connection to a June 22 homicide. Derwin Lucas Jr. was arrested for the incident, which took place around 1:18 a.m. on McKnight Drive. Two people were shot, one of whom died...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Resource Officer#Abc News 4#West Ashley High School#Northwood Academy#Sro#Cpd
WIS-TV

Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department and the North Charleston Police Department successfully talked down a man they say was threatening to jump off the North Bridge Saturday night. Officers responded to the North Bridge, which connects North Charleston to West Ashley, at approximately 5:40...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a third man has been charged in connection to a June shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
live5news.com

2 cats dead following West Ashley structure fire

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that left two cats dead Thursday morning. Crews responded to Ashley Crossing Drive in West Ashley around 11:00 a.m. At the scene, fire officials reported seeing smoke in front of the building. They entered the building...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD searching for man wanted on firearms charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man. Theodore Deangelo Benjamin (39) is wanted for pointing a firearm at a person in Downtown Charleston. Benjamin is 6’05” and weighs 170 pounds. Anyone with information on...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Fun Fest Fridays return to North Charleston

North Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — In honor of North Charleston's 50th anniversary, Fun Fest Friday returns Friday, August 5. The celebration is being held at Red Barn Amenity Center on 9051 Patriot Boulevard from 3-6 p.m. and includes activities for the entire family. The family-friendly event will feature free...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy