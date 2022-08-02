Behind the Badge: Teacher turned Charleston PD School Resource Officer

Read on abcnews4.com
UPDATE: Endangered woman found safe, deputies say
UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022 | 10:49 A.M. – Meghan Spinks returned safely returned to her home. CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman considered endangered. Meghan Spinks, 37, was last seen in North Charleston. Deputies say Spinks was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, […]
Woman leaves 3 young children in car to shoplift at Citadel Mall: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston woman is facing one charge of shoplifting and three counts of cruelty to children following a traffic stop on Thursday, according to an incident report from Charleston Police Department. Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a complaint that three women had entered the Hibbett...
CPD: Man jailed after argument turned physical at Trio club
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police arrested a man following an alleged assault that happened early Friday morning at a club downtown. Christian Reyes (23), of Goose Creek, was arrested after being escorted out of Trio by club staffers for assaulting another individual, according to a report obtained by News 2. Police say the victim […]
Parents frustrated about overcrowding at Lucy Beckham High School
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of parents who call themselves the ‘Long Point Parents’ are voicing their frustrations about overcrowding at a Mount Pleasant high school. They sent a letter to the Charleston County School District detailing claims of what they believe is leading to overcrowding and the need for portable classrooms at […]
SC State mourning graduate killed in Colleton County pool hall shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Community members are mourning a recent college graduate who lost his life in a Colleton County shooting. South Carolina State University shared details Thursday following the passing of 23-year-old Dexter Lynah, who was a member of the class of 2022. The Walterboro native graduated...
Police searching for vulnerable adult last seen in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department needs your help in finding a missing vulnerable adult. Gabrielle D. Smith, 24, was last seen on July 27 at a Lindo Terrace location. Police say Smith suffers from a mental illness and “is having grandiose delusions about being trafficked.” Authorities also noted Smith to […]
Charleston officers work to save man in crisis
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) helped to save the life of a man who was threatening to jump from the North Bridge over the weekend. Law enforcement officials from both CPD and the North Charleston Police Department responded to the North Bridge just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday regarding […]
Photos: FBI Hostage Rescue Team conducts training in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team conducted a four-day training exercise in and around Charleston this week. Agents practiced helicopter and jet-ski rescues in the Charleston Harbor, the Intracoastal Waterway, and off the coasts of Kiawah and Sullivan’s Islands. The FBI said that Charleston “is the perfect location for the FBI’s specialty […]
Charleston man charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department arrested and charged a Charleston man for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend Wednesday. Noah Sibley, 29, was charged with second-degree assault and battery as well as kidnapping, a police report states. According to the incident report, officers responded to...
CCSD Chief Operating Officer: Lucy Beckham should have been built larger
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mobile units will be fully installed and ready for classroom use at Lucy Beckham High School by mid-September. The "cottages" currently sit in the parking lot at Lucy Beckham. School leaders say the units will help with the expected over capacity of students for...
NCPD: Third person arrested for June homicide
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested a third person in connection to a June 22 homicide. Derwin Lucas Jr. was arrested for the incident, which took place around 1:18 a.m. on McKnight Drive. Two people were shot, one of whom died...
Racial Justice Network hosts crime summit in hopes of ending gun violence
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It was a meeting of the minds including 15 police agencies and the Racial Justice Network. "Gun violence is a problem in our society and in our state," said Venita Robertson, who is a part of the network. The Racial Justice Network hopes bringing people...
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigating bomb threat at Hilton Head High School
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking into an apparent bomb threat involving Hilton Head High School on Wednesday. Authorities said school administrators received the threat through a phone call in the afternoon. Education News: 'Poised for great things': CCSD superintendent explains changes...
Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department and the North Charleston Police Department successfully talked down a man they say was threatening to jump off the North Bridge Saturday night. Officers responded to the North Bridge, which connects North Charleston to West Ashley, at approximately 5:40...
Colleton County Sheriff's Office holding 1st Back 2 School Bash Thursday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is helping local students have a successful start to the new school year!. The office's first annual Back 2 School Bash is taking place on Thursday, Aug. 4. Back to school: 1st days quickly approaching for Lowcountry districts. The...
Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a third man has been charged in connection to a June shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
2 cats dead following West Ashley structure fire
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that left two cats dead Thursday morning. Crews responded to Ashley Crossing Drive in West Ashley around 11:00 a.m. At the scene, fire officials reported seeing smoke in front of the building. They entered the building...
CPD searching for man wanted on firearms charges
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man. Theodore Deangelo Benjamin (39) is wanted for pointing a firearm at a person in Downtown Charleston. Benjamin is 6’05” and weighs 170 pounds. Anyone with information on...
FIRST ALERT: Part of Highway 17N in Mt. Pleasant back open
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says two lanes northbound on Highway 17 and Oakland Market are back open after a crash. One lane in the area is still closed, according to police. Officials say no one was hurt in the crash.
Fun Fest Fridays return to North Charleston
North Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — In honor of North Charleston's 50th anniversary, Fun Fest Friday returns Friday, August 5. The celebration is being held at Red Barn Amenity Center on 9051 Patriot Boulevard from 3-6 p.m. and includes activities for the entire family. The family-friendly event will feature free...
