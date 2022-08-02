Read on www.kksa-am.com
kksa-am.com
Salvation Army Fan Giveaway Friday Afternoon August 8th
The Salvation Army of San Angelo is set to distribute free fans. Westlake Ace Hardware recently hosted a fan drive to benefit. The Salvation Army and San Angelo customers generously. donated proceeds to purchase new box fans to help their fellow. citizens in need. The giveaway will be a drive-through...
Drug Arrest in Construction Zone
On Thursday, Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Webster,. while working traffic control in a work zone on US Highway 87, with. workers present, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling 81. mph in a 60 mph zone. The driver, Camron Dairshawn Meyers was. determined to be wanted...
North San Angelo Structure Fire
The cause of a structure fire this afternoon near 17th and North Oaks. street is under investigation. Reports say 6 fire units responded to the. fire around 3 pm and there were no reported injuries. Apparently, a. vehicle was also involved in the fire which heavily damaged a structure. on...
House Fire in Southeast San Angelo Thursday Morning
Several San Angelo Fire units and an ambulance were called to a house. fire this morning around 11:15 am. The call came in from the 100 block of. Glenmore Dr. When firefighters arrived, thick white smoke was coming. from the roof area of the older single-story brick and wood structure....
