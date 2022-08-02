Savannah redistricting accommodates high population increase in District 1

Read on fox28media.com
WTGS
Bank of America gifts Union Mission with $95,000 grant
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Bank of America awarded the City of Savannah’s Union Mission emergency housing programs with a $95,000 grant. Union Mission President Michael Traynor said the funds will support their 90-day transitional housing and job assistance programs. “We're able to use these funds across all of...
blufftontoday.com
Residents talk transportation with Jasper County superintendent
Residents brought concerns and comments to Jasper County superintendent Rechel Anderson at a community meeting July 30 in Hardeeville. The district resumed its Jasper Chronicles: Community Conversation series after a hiatus that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson responded to parents’ concerns about transportation at the start of the...
WTGS
Visit Savannah opens new visitor center at City Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Visit Savannah unveiled a new Visitor Information Center at City Market Friday morning. The visitor center will be the city's fifth, according to a press release. With the new VIC, the city is hoping to provide more exposure to local businesses that work with Visit...
CBS 46
Restaurants in Savannah making meals for city workers
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund...
yourislandnews.com
Public access to Robert Smalls House leads to lawsuit
Neighborhood group claims property values are being reduced as a result of access to home. Concern over increased tourist activity at the McKee-Smalls House, also referred to as the Robert Smalls House, is at the center of a complaint filed in Court of Common Pleas last week. The action was...
COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
wtoc.com
First full-time safety director for Screven County schools
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Screven County, the school district added a full-time safety director for this school year. A generation ago, people in rural communities would have thought a “school safety director” was something for the big cities. Now, more and more of them recognize the need for one in these times.
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. students return to class
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Once again, a new group of students will be starting off the new school year this time in Effingham County on Thursday. They are ready but also always staying on their toes as the first day is always a little hectic. Especially as the enrollment...
wtoc.com
Medical center expanding in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A familiar name in healthcare for our region prepares to add more room in Statesboro. A groundbreaking ceremony might just be catching up to the weeks and weeks of actual construction. But doctors from Optim say they need newer space, and more of it, to meet the regional demand for healthcare.
wtoc.com
School zone speed cameras activated across Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids are heading back to school, but their return impacts all drivers. That’s because multiple municipalities in the area are activating school zone speed cameras. But the rules aren’t the same from city to city, and some people are not happy about the cameras near...
wtoc.com
Savannah businesses, police work to address crime linked to homeless population
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of Savannah’s downtown business owners have expressed concerns surrounding the unsheltered, or homeless population, and what business owners say they’re doing around their property. One business owner said her business, and others she’s checked in with nearby, have had issues with people defecating...
Savannah Tribune
Elevate Savannah Expands Program To DeRenne Middle School
Elevate Savannah, a local non-profit organization focused on building long-term life changing relationships with urban youth, is excited to announce expansion to DeRenne Middle School. Launched in the Fall of 2019 at A.E. Beach High School, this rapidly growing student mentor program will begin the 2022 school year with representation in all levels of the Savannah-Chatham County Schools. Due to the program’s success, they have expanded their team and their reach, to launch their first classroom at DeRenne Middle School starting this Fall.
Savannah Tribune
Gilliard Weighs In On Community’s Discussion Of “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence” At The Hungry Club Forum
On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 9:30 AM, you, your neighbors and associates are invited to participate in Part 3 of one of the most well-received community-oriented discussions that the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) has hosted in its sixteen-year history. Entitled, “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence? Some Unconventional Thoughts,” this free and open to the public forum is designed to delve into the framework for developing sound, replicable, and community-supported actions leading to solutions to reduce and minimize the instances of danger, death and destruction brought on by increasing gun violence in the Savannah-Chatham County area.
Chatham County Commission appoints Interim County Manager
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —The Chatham County Commission has named an Interim County Manager, as County Manager Lee Smith remains suspended from the position. County leaders still won’t say why Smith was suspended. On Friday, commissioners voted to appoint Assistant County Manager Michael Kaigler to the interim manager position. They haven’t said how long he will […]
hiltonheadsun.com
Availability of affordable housing reaches critical deficit
The local housing market is on a collision course with local workers’ paychecks, and that’s a problem for Southern Beaufort County’s tourist industry. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “affordable housing is … housing on which the occupant is paying no more than 30% of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.”
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
wtoc.com
New records detail investigation on former Beach High JROTC instructor
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC Investigates obtained new documents from the Savannah-Chatham Public School District revealing more information about former JROTC instructor Harry Drayton Jr. He taught at Beach High School. Drayton turned himself into the Chatham County jail last month. Drayton was charged with child molestation and criminal attempt...
wtoc.com
Increased interest rates impact on Hinesville housing market
HINESVILLE Ga. (WTOC) - The Federal Reserve increased interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point last week, marking the fourth increase of the year, which could have an impact on mortgage rates and the housing market. Realtor Jimmy Shanken says there’s always a need for housing in Hinesville,...
Gallery: Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Chatham County managers
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Chatham County managers on Wednesday. Check out a photo gallery below.
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it’s not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
