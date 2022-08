“Block until the echo of the whistle,” is a phrase many offensive lines have heard at one point or another in their time as a lineman. Trevor Penning, the No. 19 overall selection for the New Orleans Saints from Northern Iowa in the 2022 NFL Draft, takes that saying to a new level. However, the left tackle seems to do more than just block until the echo of the whistle. He’s showcasing his abilities as a multi-sport athlete as he waits for Dana White to elect him as the new challenger for the Heavyweight belt.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO