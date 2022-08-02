Wheat Ridge Acts To Restrict Race-Based Covenants

Read on ngazette.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to quiet a noisy Denver neighborDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s bodyHeather WillardAurora, CO
Denver will pay almost $100,000 to settle claims against police, DOTIDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Study: Hotels like Denver's keep homeless out of hospitalsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Suspect who tried to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack still on the looseHeather WillardAurora, CO
Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage
The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
cpr.org
Family owned liquor stores face uncertain future as voters could decide key changes at the ballot
For almost six decades Joy Wine and Spirits in Denver has been serving the local community from the corner of 6th Avenue and Marion Street. The business has always been family run; first by Tony Joy and his wife Emily. They managed the business while raising six children before passing it onto their youngest child, Carolyn.
KRDO
Multiple Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensary locations shut down for unpaid taxes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state has shut down three Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries. According to a warrant for distraint notices on the front door of one of the businesses, the owners owe thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes. Thursday, 13 Investigates learned that Tweedleaf was shut down...
boulderreportinglab.org
Newly vacated seat at Colorado Capitol sends ripples through the Boulder City Council
Editor’s note: This story was updated on Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:40 a.m. with additional information about who is seeking the vacated seat and the proposed rules for the Aug. 15 meeting. Colorado state Rep. Edie Hooton, a Democrat from Boulder, announced on July 30 she is withdrawing from...
sentinelcolorado.com
Weiser warns of ‘democracy crisis’ while Kellner warns of ‘crime wave’ at Aurora AG forum
AURORA | Democrat incumbent Phil Weiser and Republican attorney general candidate John Kellner went head to head on everything from police reform to abortion access at a sprawling forum this week. Sen. Rhonda Fields billed the Tuesday night event at the Community College of Aurora not as a debate but...
Local business owners are being priced out of Green Valley Ranch
DENVER — In one of Denver's most diverse areas, local business owners say they are continually priced out by chains. Green Valley Ranch is the fastest-growing area of the city. About 17 miles from downtown Denver, the area offers more affordable prices for families who want to buy homes.
Westword
TweedLeaf Dispensaries Shut Down Across Colorado Over Unpaid Taxes
TweedLeaf, a dispensary chain with seven stores across Colorado, has been temporarily shut down by the state Marijuana Enforcement Division over unpaid taxes, according to public notices posted on TweedLeaf storefronts. The MED declined to comment further, citing an open investigation, but confirmed that on August 2, the MED and...
Doxxing threat closes Front Range Community College
Westminster Police Department is currently responding after threats were made at the campus of Front Range Community College located in Westminster.
denverite.com
The upgraded Colfax bus line will be called the “Colfax Lynx”
The Regional Transportation District’s planned network of speedy buses all over the Denver metro will be branded the “Lynx.”. A new-on-the-scene transit advocacy group Greater Denver Transit first spotted the branding at a public open house this week for the East Colfax bus rapid transit, or BRT, line. That’s scheduled to start rolling in 2028, though the city hopes to accelerate the timeline.
DougCo school board recall fundraising efforts gain steam
(Castle Rock, CO) Ahead of next week’s first 2022-2023 DougCo school board meeting, supporters of recalling the four conservative board members are asking the community to increase donations to fund the effort.
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
milehighcre.com
Sought-After Property at the Southwest Corner of Colorado and I-25 to be Redeveloped
Denver-based real estate development and investment duo Forum Investment Group and Brookhaven Capital Partners have purchased a marquee, 2.6-acre site at the southwest corner of Colorado Boulevard and I-25, currently home to a La Quinta Inn and free-standing Perkins restaurant. Forum plans to develop a 5-story, 300-unit multifamily community according to a press release. A purchase price was not disclosed.
boulderreportinglab.org
Colorado’s largest compost manufacturer says there’s too much contamination in its organics stream. What does that mean for the future of Boulder’s curbside program?
Boulder is among a relatively small group of U.S. cities with a municipally run curbside compost program that accepts food waste and compostable packaging. Now, for the first time in the program’s 13-year history, its viability is being threatened by contamination in the organics stream. Composting is the process...
Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats
When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
Westword
Denver Zip Codes Where Home Prices Went Up the Most
The August market-trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors suggests a shift toward a buyer's market for house hunters after a long period of cost increases and bidding wars. But this development will likely take a while to impact the hottest zip codes in greater Denver. According to...
Residents in Westminster mobile home park block entrance to prevent towing
Neighbors in a Westminster mobile home park are so desperate to protect their vehicles from being towed, they are forming a blockade at night to keep tow trucks out of their community.
SENGENBERGER | The Tina Peters Charade crumbles
Failed secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has either proven she doesn’t understand Colorado’s election process, or she’s brazenly attempting to deceive the public with her statewide recount stunt. When Republican Jono Scott lost his race for Aurora City Council Ward III last fall, Ruben Medina bested him by just 128 votes. Some of Scott’s supporters expressed concern at the tight margin. Was it legitimate, or could there have been some funny business? ...
Westword
Why John Pacheaco Police Shooting Is Primed to Make Colorado Legal History
The tragic story of John Pacheaco, who died on Halloween 2020 after two Glendale Police Department officers, Neal McCormick and Chandler Phillips, repeatedly shot into his vehicle, is on track to make Colorado legal history as the first case to be tried under reform legislation that allows law enforcement officials to be held personally liable for wrongful death.
denverite.com
Here’s where people have been going when they can’t afford Denver anymore (or just want out)
At his final State of the City address last month, Mayor Michael Hancock described to Denverites a city recovering from a pandemic recession, one moving towards a just future when residents are not displaced by an unaffordable market and can live without worrying about safety. That he touched on those...
