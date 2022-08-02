Read on www.ksstradio.com
Johanna Hicks Receives State Honors, Commissioners Court Recognized At 2022 Extension Conference
Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension Agent Johanna Hicks earned state honors and Hopkins County Commissioner Court was recognized last week at the 2022 Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences state conference. Hicks Receives State Honors. Johanna Hicks received the Healthy Texas Award at the TEAFCS Awards...
2 Opioid Settlement Agreements Announced This Week
A bipartisan group of attorneys general announced agreements in principle have been reached to address the opioid crisis, one with former opioid maker Allergan and another with opioid maker Teva. Once finalized, the combined Allergan and Teva settlements would provide as much as $6.6 billion nationwide. Both settlements remain contingent on resolution of key issues regarding the settlement structure. The parties are also negotiating terms requiring reformed business practices and increased transparency, the news release from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxon stated.
Northeast Texas WDA Unemployment Rates Rose In June 2022, But Remain Lower Than June 2021 Rates
Unemployment in Northeast Texas Workforce Development area rose for the second consecutive month, but the June 2022 unemployment rates were still below June 2021 unemployment rates for all nine counties in the WDA. Franklin and Hopkins continued in June 2022 to have the lowest unemployment rates in NETWDA and both county’s 3.5% unemployment rates are still below the overall state unemployment rate of 4.4% for June 2022, according to the Texas Workforce Commission’s Texas Labor Market and Career Information site (https://texaslmi.com/)
TWC Receives $3.66 Million Award from U.S. Department of Labor for Apprenticeship Expansion
AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) will add new apprenticeship opportunities with $3.66 million in grant funding awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). The grant is the seventh consecutive award from DOL to support the expansion of Registered Apprenticeship Programs in Texas. “TWC continues our work...
Arrest Made In Connection With Bank Robberies, Including Pilgrim Bank-Sulphur Springs
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas on July 22, 2022, reported an arrest has been made in connection with a series of bank robberies, including the June 15 robbery at Sulphur Springs Pilgrim Bank. The man taken into custody is believed to have been involved...
Building Resiliency in Historic Cemeteries
Texas Historical Commission invites all with an interest to participate in the sixth and final webinar in the Cemetery Disaster Training series— Building Resiliency in Historic Cemeteries. This series trains stewards of historic cemeteries to better prepare for and respond to disasters. A resilient historic cemetery has the capacity...
