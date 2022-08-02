Unemployment in Northeast Texas Workforce Development area rose for the second consecutive month, but the June 2022 unemployment rates were still below June 2021 unemployment rates for all nine counties in the WDA. Franklin and Hopkins continued in June 2022 to have the lowest unemployment rates in NETWDA and both county’s 3.5% unemployment rates are still below the overall state unemployment rate of 4.4% for June 2022, according to the Texas Workforce Commission’s Texas Labor Market and Career Information site (https://texaslmi.com/)

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO