Texas State

2 Opioid Settlement Agreements Announced This Week

A bipartisan group of attorneys general announced agreements in principle have been reached to address the opioid crisis, one with former opioid maker Allergan and another with opioid maker Teva. Once finalized, the combined Allergan and Teva settlements would provide as much as $6.6 billion nationwide. Both settlements remain contingent on resolution of key issues regarding the settlement structure. The parties are also negotiating terms requiring reformed business practices and increased transparency, the news release from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxon stated.
TEXAS STATE
Northeast Texas WDA Unemployment Rates Rose In June 2022, But Remain Lower Than June 2021 Rates

Unemployment in Northeast Texas Workforce Development area rose for the second consecutive month, but the June 2022 unemployment rates were still below June 2021 unemployment rates for all nine counties in the WDA. Franklin and Hopkins continued in June 2022 to have the lowest unemployment rates in NETWDA and both county’s 3.5% unemployment rates are still below the overall state unemployment rate of 4.4% for June 2022, according to the Texas Workforce Commission’s Texas Labor Market and Career Information site (https://texaslmi.com/)
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Building Resiliency in Historic Cemeteries

Texas Historical Commission invites all with an interest to participate in the sixth and final webinar in the Cemetery Disaster Training series— Building Resiliency in Historic Cemeteries. This series trains stewards of historic cemeteries to better prepare for and respond to disasters. A resilient historic cemetery has the capacity...
TEXAS STATE
Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

