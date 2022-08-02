AIC Professor discusses Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is in Taiwan Tuesday in a move that both Russian and Chinese government officials have warned could heighten tensions across hemispheres.

It’s the first time a U.S. Speaker of the House has visited the island nation in 25 years. China views Taiwan as something of a rogue province that still belongs to the mainland. They’re not happy to see a U.S. politician potentially legitimizing Taiwan’s sovereignty.

22News talked to Gary Lefort, an Associate Professor of International Business at American International College, “When a government like the United States makes a liaison visit to Taiwan, they feel that’s jeopardizing that international perception, that maybe Taiwan could be or should be an independent country of its own.”

Taiwan was a part of China but during the Chinese Civil War in the 1900s, defeated members of the KMT government fled there and declared themselves independent.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.