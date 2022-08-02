Read on alternativemissoula.com
NEW PHOTOS, MAP: Clover Fire grows to 1,099 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Clover Fire burning in the Middlefork of Warm Springs Creek on the Madison Ranger District of the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest has grown to 1,099 acres, according to overnight infrared flight data. That's up 1 acre from Thursday. The daily flight log notes the following:...
In 2021, far more people moved to Montana than out of it (thanks for the assist, research team!) Thanks to never running out of stuff to look at or do, Billings and Missoula continue to see about a 4:1 ratio of inbound moves versus people moving away. That trend seems to be continuing in 2022.
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Coming on November 7th is the big Montana Food and Beverage Show, a huge opportunity for the “Montana Made” vendor to showcase wonderous wares and samples from all across our great state. As such being able to make an impression on professional buyers from the world of retail stores, hotels, distributors, restaurants, bars, and others did I say ONLY professional buyers? Yes, it’s a big deal.
Can I help it if my mom whispered down from Heaven and said, "Make sure you say beloved, honey." Mom loved her son and I think she had a bit of a weakness for BINGO, too. I will try to make her proud, as I get my first opportunity since 2019 to have a great time with you at the Soroptimist BINGO booth this coming week at the Western Montana Fair. I get to take a turn Wednesday night, August 10, from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. You'll be supporting a wonderful organization and hopefully taking home a few bucks, too.
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire burning on the Kootenai National Forest, near the Canadian border, was measured at 146 acres early Tuesday morning by infrared flight. The flight log notes the following about data collected in the first flight to go over the Weasel Fire: " There were two areas of intense heat; one along the northern edge near the junction of Rd 539 and Trail 5113, and the other along the whole southern edge of the fire. Scattered heat is spread throughout the remainder of the inside of the main heat perimeter. There is one island perimeter east of Rd 539 which also had scattered heat throughout."
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to a possible structure fire near Neil Drive in Lolo. The caller reported hearing a loud ‘pop’ and a power line had fallen causing smoke and flames. However, while crews were responding, the dispatch was changed to...
Two suspects are in custody after being apprehended early Wednesday morning having barricaded themselves inside a residence on Tucker Lake near the Wye. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reported that the homeowner reported a security camera alert while they were out of town.
LOLO, Mont. - A fire was reported early Wednesday morning along Highway 93. Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) tells Montana Right Now the fire was first called in by someone passing by. MRFD and DNRC responded to the fire, which burned a small part of the land. Fire crews were...
After a bit of a hiatus, Logger Days has finally returned to the Jack Saloon, and this year they are going big. If you haven't been to the Jack Saloon, what are you doing with your life? Like, seriously. This very well could be the most Montana bar in Montana. It's only a bit outside of Missoula but feels about as western as it gets. Everyone has a story or two about the night they ended up at the Jack, and on September 13th there is a good chance you will, too.
On July 30, 2022, around 6:30 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the pedestrian bridge underneath the Madison Street bridge. An officer spoke with the young adult victim and his friend. The victim said he and his friend were recreating on the river and bridge when they were approached by an individual later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Kaiser.
These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is sharing more information on a standoff that took place Wednesday morning. They say that around 3:00 am Wednesday, a homeowner reported seeing two people on security camera footage after a notification was sent. Just after 3:30 am, deputies confirmed there was one man...
Stage II fire restrictions declaration in place for all lands in Lake County due to wildfires that could harm people and destroy property.
On July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy were dispatched to reports of a Semi truck driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate I-90 near mile marker 119 in Missoula County. There were six separate callers...
On July 30, 2022, around 10:34 am, Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a reported assault at a residence on East Mullan Road. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an older adult male, John Doe, sitting in a recliner. Doe was covered in blood. A deputy observed two large lacerations on Doe’s head, on the top of his scalp, and another on the back of his head. There was also a large abrasion on the left side of his back.
We’ve complained about the heat as far back as clay tablets record. Long ago someone realized it got hot when Alpha Canis Majoris, the Star Sirius, rose in the sky and they blamed it on the Dog. How convenient. Dictionary.com has as good examples as any as to why it’s called the “Dog Days of Summer.”
U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations has determined the Moose Fire to be human caused The post Cause determined for Moose Fire appeared first on Local News 8.
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alternativemissoula.com/
