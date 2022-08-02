‘My pilot just jumped out’: 911 call paints picture of moments before RDU emergency landing

Read on www.cbs17.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
911 call: Co-pilot ‘jumped’ from plane before emergency landing in North Carolina
A 911 call released Tuesday afternoon by the City of Raleigh provides new insight into the emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday in which a man was found dead after exiting the plane mid-flight.
Live smoke grenade detected in bag at North Carolina airport
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A live smoke grenade was found in a checked bag Friday morning at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, TSA officials confirmed. TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz said the live smoke grenade was intercepted from a military checked bag at about 7:15 a.m. The male passenger connected to the bag was located, questioned and was […]
Pedestrian struck along Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck early Friday morning at the corner of Calvary Drive and Capital Boulevard. The incident occurred before 2:45 a.m. Police said the person is at the hospital in stable condition. There was no information on the driver or if that person will face...
‘Pretty crazy’: Passengers arriving at RDU witness massive volcano erupting in Iceland
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Flight 821 landed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Thursday evening. Drew Ferguson and his family were on that flight. As they were arriving in Iceland to connect to their next flight back home to Raleigh, Ferguson said he saw the massive volcano. “The Iceland air pilot...
1 dead in multi-vehicle I-440 crash near Poole Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal, multiple vehicle accident took place around 11:45 a.m. Friday on the westbound side of I-440, near I-40 near Sunnybrook Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash closed down at least two lanes of the highway for nearly two hours.
Owner apologizes after his snake ‘terrorized’ Raleigh community last summer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The owner of a venomous zebra cobra that was on the loose in Raleigh last summer made his final appearance in court Friday morning. Chris Gifford’s snake was missing for several months before it was spotted on a porch in a northwest Raleigh neighborhood last June.
Man who died before RDU emergency landing was experienced pilot, dad says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is learning more about the events surrounding a death linked to an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday afternoon. Officials said before the plane landed a man jumped or fell out of a plane without a parachute and died. That man was...
‘They had guns’: RDU parking garage reopens after safety concern reported, officials said
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Law enforcement responded to Raleigh-Durham International Airport due to a “safety concern” Tuesday morning, according to RDU officials. Officials said around 6:20 a.m. an arriving passenger called police and said they saw two individuals with weapons in the parking garage, and RDU law enforcement was informed immediately.
Van seen smashed on train tracks in Durham
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A heavily damaged car was on train tracks at the rail crossing at Ellis Road and Angier Avenue in Durham on Thursday afternoon. Photographer: Vinnie...
Durham family rescued in apartment fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A family was rescued off their balcony during an apartment fire, according to firefighters. This happened around 3:25 a.m. in the 2800 block of Chapel Hill Road. Firefighters said when they arrived at the apartment complex, they could see smoke and had the fire under control within...
Woman shot in leg outside Fayetteville motel in rain of gunfire from passing vehicle
Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn in Fayetteville. Nearly 30 bullets went flying before 12:30 a.m. at the motel on 1902 Cedar Creek Road, which shares a parking lot with a Holiday Inn. Officers with the Fayetteville...
Woman rams car into Raleigh home during dispute with juveniles, police say
Police said a woman got into an altercation with neighbors and then crashed her car into a house on Valley Edge Drive.
Amtrak train strikes truck in Durham
An Amtrak train and truck collided on the tracks in Durham on Thursday afternoon.
Parking deck reopens at RDU after public safety incident
Morrisville, N.C. — A public safety incident at Raleigh-Durham International prompted the airport to temporarily close the parking deck Tuesday morning. The parking deck reopened after 8 a.m. An RDU spokesperson said a person reported a safety incident around 6:30 a.m. The nature of the incident was not provided.
Quik Chek Employees Say New Owners Dismissive of Safety Concerns, Even After Death of Cashier
ASHEBORO N.C. – A local woman was killed while working at a convenience store in Star, NC. Now, we are hearing from current and former employees of that chain of stores who say they have been bringing up worker safety concerns for months. Laura Whitman was a graduate of...
Serial gym thief has Triangle fitness studios on alert
Fitness studios in the Triangle are on alert after a serial thief has stolen from clients’ lockers during workout classes. One studio in Durham is sharing their story with WRAL News to warn other small businesses. The Sweat Lab opened its Durham location in 2013 and its Raleigh location...
1 injured in shooting in Fayetteville hotel parking lot, 29 casings found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An early morning shooting rang out in the early morning hours Friday outside of two hotels in Fayetteville. Police responded to a call at 12:26 a.m. in the parking lot that joins the Red Roof Inn and Holiday Inn Express at 1902 Cedar Creek Road.
Investors send homeowners fake checks offering to buy homes throughout the Triangle
The housing market feels a lot like the Wild West right now with skyrocketing rent, stagnating home sales and climbing mortgage rates. Investors hoping to buy homes and resell them at a profit are getting creative in their tactics. WRAL 5 On Your Side found several instances of various investors...
Coronavirus updates for Aug. 4: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
We’re tracking information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back every Thursday for updates. At least 31,848 new coronavirus cases were reported in North Carolina last week, down from 33,159 the week before, according to preliminary data from state health officials. The N.C. Department of Health...
NC State issues alert after gas station robbed near campus
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—North Carolina State University issued an alert following an armed robbery near campus. Campus police said this happened before 4 a.m. at a gas station near Gorman and Hillsborough Street. The suspect showed a gun during the robbery, campus police said in the alert. The alert said...
