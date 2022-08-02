A Cyclist Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Another Hit-and-Run

Read on jcitytimes.com
Pedestrian, 64, Hospitalized In Morris County Hit-And-Run, Police Say
A 64-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a car that left the scene in Morris County, authorities said. The female victim was struck on Main Street near Waverly Place in Madison around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, local police said in a release. The victim was taken...
Good Samaritan among 2 seriously injured after being hit on N.J. Turnpike following earlier crash
A teenaged Good Samaritan standing on the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County was among two people seriously injured early Friday after a tractor-trailer hit a stalled vehicle following an earlier crash, authorities said. The Good Samaritan, a 17-year-old from Scarsdale, New York, was on the northbound side assisting the...
Teenager found dead on NJ Transit tracks, authorities say
Detectives with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy found dead Thursday night on train tracks in Plainfield, authorities said. The teenager, whose name was not released, was found about 8 p.m. on the tracks at West Second Street and Central Avenue, according...
North Bergen residents in serious condition after head-on collision
Authorities are investigating a crash in North Bergen that left two people in critical condition, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. On Wednesday, August 3, shortly after 2 a.m., members of the North Bergen Police Department responded to the intersection of River Road and Bulls Ferry Road in North Bergen on a report of a motor vehicle collision with injuries.
Teen Boy Found Dead Near Union County Train Tracks
A 17-year-old boy was found dead near railroad tracks in Union County Thursday, Aug. 4, authorities said. The unidentified male was found near West Second Street and Central Avenue around 8:30 p.m. in Plainfield, a spokesperson with the prosecutor's office said. It was not clear where exactly his body was...
North Bergen crash leaves two women in critical condition
Two North Bergen women are in critical condition Thursday morning after a two-car crash on River Road in North Bergen early Wednesday morning. The 31-year-old driver of a 2015 Mercedes Benz CLA and the 21-year-old passenger in a 2020 Honda Accord were taken to nearby Palisades Medical Center after the 2 a.m. crash at River and Bulls Ferry roads, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
N.J. woman dies after head-on crash with dump truck, police say
A 69-year-old Warren County woman died after a head-on crash Thursday morning with a dump truck in Hope Township, State Police report. The wreck was reported at 10:50 a.m. after the dump truck, which was northbound on County Route 521, crossed the double yellow line near Dogwood Drive and sideswiped a southbound U.S. Mail vehicle, police said.
Three Injured in Early Morning Crash in North Bergen
NORTH BERGEN, NJ – Police in North Bergen are continuing their investigation into a multi-car...
Woman Beaten, Deliberately Hit By Car In Motel Parking Lot, BF In Custody: South Hackensack PD
A man repeatedly punched a woman in the face, knocked her down and then hit her with his car in the parking lot of a motel just off Route 46 – all of which was captured on security video, authorities said. Choice Neely Jr., 44, of Paterson sped off...
Woman wounded in Paterson shooting
A woman was wounded in a shooting on Godwin Avenue late Wednesday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 46, was struck by gunfire on Godwin Avenue and Carroll Street at around 11:04 p.m. She was found at the scene suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound....
Manhattan car crash: 2 pedestrians killed when vehicle jumps curb
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two pedestrians were killed and at least five people injured in a car crash that spilled onto an Inwood sidewalk early Wednesday, according to authorities. Two vehicles collided near West 207th Street and Sherman Avenue just after 4 a.m., officials said. One of those vehicles then struck two parked cars and […]
Newark Police Seeking to Identify Porch Pirate Package Thieves
NEWARK, NJ – Police are investigating the theft of packages from an apartment building lobby...
Newark Man With Dementia, 58, Missing For Several Days, Police Say
Authorities are searching for a missing 58-year-old man from Newark who suffers from dementia. Luis E. Pacheo was last seen on the 100 block of Elwood Avenue in Newark around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Pacheo was wearing a white...
Paterson man killed in Park Avenue shooting
A city man was killed in a shooting on Park Avenue on Monday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, was fatally struck by gunfire at around 9 p.m. outside 237 Park Avenue. Police found him at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
Search for hit-and-run driver after 40-year-old NJ man seriously injured
Authorities are asking anyone with any information about the case to contact them.
NBC New York
2 Pedestrians Dead, 5 Hurt in Manhattan Wreck — 30 Hours After Speed Cameras Go 24/7
A two-car collision in Manhattan early Wednesday cost two pedestrians their lives and injured another five, three of them critically, authorities say. According to the preliminary investigation, two vehicles may have collided head-on near West 207th Street on Sherman Avenue in Inwood around 4 a.m. One of those vehicles apparently hit some parked cars and pedestrians, police said.
Man shot on N.J. city street dies of injuries, prosecutor says
A man died after he was shot several times Monday night on a street in Paterson, authorities said Wednesday. The 29-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was found about 9 p.m. shortly after police received reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Park Avenue, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.
NJ mom went into store, left child in running vehicle stolen by brazen car thief
WEST ORANGE — Police are reminding parents to not leave their children in a running vehicle unattended after a car theft nearly became a kidnapping. A mom kept her engine on and left her kid in the car when she went into a store on Columbia Street shortly after noon on Wednesday, West Orange spokesman Joseph Fagan told New Jersey 101.5. Around 12:12 p.m., police received a call reporting a motor theft.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Bayonne man pulls knife on Walmart worker after shoplifting $390 worth of merchandise
A Bayonne man pulled a knife on a Walmart worker after shoplifting $390 worth of merchandise yesterday afternoon, police said. Jayson R. Ruiz, 49, of Bayonne, was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE VS FENCE
Shortly after 8:00 p.m., a vehicle hit a fence on a residential property at the corner of Whittier Avenue and Keats Avenue in Toms River. The cause of the crash and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
