ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

A Cyclist Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Another Hit-and-Run

By Aaron Morrill
jcitytimes.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on jcitytimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
NJ.com

Teenager found dead on NJ Transit tracks, authorities say

Detectives with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy found dead Thursday night on train tracks in Plainfield, authorities said. The teenager, whose name was not released, was found about 8 p.m. on the tracks at West Second Street and Central Avenue, according...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen residents in serious condition after head-on collision

Authorities are investigating a crash in North Bergen that left two people in critical condition, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. On Wednesday, August 3, shortly after 2 a.m., members of the North Bergen Police Department responded to the intersection of River Road and Bulls Ferry Road in North Bergen on a report of a motor vehicle collision with injuries.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Hudson County, NJ
Accidents
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
Jersey City, NJ
Accidents
County
Hudson County, NJ
Daily Voice

Teen Boy Found Dead Near Union County Train Tracks

A 17-year-old boy was found dead near railroad tracks in Union County Thursday, Aug. 4, authorities said. The unidentified male was found near West Second Street and Central Avenue around 8:30 p.m. in Plainfield, a spokesperson with the prosecutor's office said. It was not clear where exactly his body was...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

North Bergen crash leaves two women in critical condition

Two North Bergen women are in critical condition Thursday morning after a two-car crash on River Road in North Bergen early Wednesday morning. The 31-year-old driver of a 2015 Mercedes Benz CLA and the 21-year-old passenger in a 2020 Honda Accord were taken to nearby Palisades Medical Center after the 2 a.m. crash at River and Bulls Ferry roads, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman dies after head-on crash with dump truck, police say

A 69-year-old Warren County woman died after a head-on crash Thursday morning with a dump truck in Hope Township, State Police report. The wreck was reported at 10:50 a.m. after the dump truck, which was northbound on County Route 521, crossed the double yellow line near Dogwood Drive and sideswiped a southbound U.S. Mail vehicle, police said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Councilwoman#Cctv
Paterson Times

Woman wounded in Paterson shooting

A woman was wounded in a shooting on Godwin Avenue late Wednesday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 46, was struck by gunfire on Godwin Avenue and Carroll Street at around 11:04 p.m. She was found at the scene suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound....
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Manhattan car crash: 2 pedestrians killed when vehicle jumps curb

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two pedestrians were killed and at least five people injured in a car crash that spilled onto an Inwood sidewalk early Wednesday, according to authorities. Two vehicles collided near West 207th Street and Sherman Avenue just after 4 a.m., officials said. One of those vehicles then struck two parked cars and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Paterson Times

Paterson man killed in Park Avenue shooting

A city man was killed in a shooting on Park Avenue on Monday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, was fatally struck by gunfire at around 9 p.m. outside 237 Park Avenue. Police found him at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
PATERSON, NJ
NBC New York

2 Pedestrians Dead, 5 Hurt in Manhattan Wreck — 30 Hours After Speed Cameras Go 24/7

A two-car collision in Manhattan early Wednesday cost two pedestrians their lives and injured another five, three of them critically, authorities say. According to the preliminary investigation, two vehicles may have collided head-on near West 207th Street on Sherman Avenue in Inwood around 4 a.m. One of those vehicles apparently hit some parked cars and pedestrians, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Man shot on N.J. city street dies of injuries, prosecutor says

A man died after he was shot several times Monday night on a street in Paterson, authorities said Wednesday. The 29-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was found about 9 p.m. shortly after police received reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Park Avenue, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ mom went into store, left child in running vehicle stolen by brazen car thief

WEST ORANGE — Police are reminding parents to not leave their children in a running vehicle unattended after a car theft nearly became a kidnapping. A mom kept her engine on and left her kid in the car when she went into a store on Columbia Street shortly after noon on Wednesday, West Orange spokesman Joseph Fagan told New Jersey 101.5. Around 12:12 p.m., police received a call reporting a motor theft.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE VS FENCE

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., a vehicle hit a fence on a residential property at the corner of Whittier Avenue and Keats Avenue in Toms River. The cause of the crash and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy