Sergeant dead, 1 deputy released from hospital after being shot while serving warrant in N.C.

Read on www.wect.com
Related
WECT
Funeral arrangements set for Wayne Co. deputy killed after Monday standoff
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Wayne County deputy who was killed as a result of Monday’s standoff where he and two other deputies were shot while trying to serve involuntary commitment papers. The Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home says the funeral for Sgt. Matthew...
North Carolina man charged in 2014 rape, kidnapping of 12-year-old who became pregnant
The reported assault had happened months earlier, in June, and left a 12-year-old girl pregnant, Wilson police said.
3 Wayne County deputies shot while serving papers; suspect dead after standoff
A 23-year-old man suspected of shooting three Wayne County deputies as they tried to serve involuntary commitment papers was found dead in a home hours later.
Former Wayne deputy, law enforcement veteran says officers have to go through extensive mental health training
Goldsboro, N.C. — The training that the Wayne County Sheriff's deputies receive to handle mental health crises well-prepared the three deputies who responded to Jourdan Hamilton's home on Monday morning, according to a law enforcement veteran of 40 years. Jim Davenport, a former Wayne County Sheriff's deputy, said that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
police1.com
N.C. deputy, 1 of 3 shot in 9-hour standoff, dies from his injuries
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — One of three deputies who were shot Monday morning as they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers has died from his injuries. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died from his injuries. Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were reported in stable condition and are expected to recover.
WRAL
Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved. Wayne County Sheriff Larry M. Pierce answers questions about the events that led to the shooting of...
cbs17
Footsteps heard for miles: Wayne County community runs for Fishman
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County community members ran a mile Wednesday night in honor of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who died in the line of duty after being shot on Monday. Community members ran four laps around the parking lot of Wayne Community College as part of a national movement called Running 4 Heroes. All three first responders who were shot Monday are alum of the college.
WITN
Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
RELATED PEOPLE
WITN
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement. Reno joined the department in January...
Kenly police officers hand in badges, uniforms two weeks after tendering resignations
Four full-time Kenly police officers and long-time Police Chief Josh Gibson fulfilled the resignations they put in two weeks ago. An investigation into their allegations continues.
Three juveniles arrested, charged with stealing vehicle in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police say three juveniles were arrested and are facing charges after they stole a vehicle and eventually crashed it after a chase. Police said at 11 p.m. last Saturday, officers responded to a stolen vehicle in the area of Highway 70 East. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop after […]
New Bern man held on $1.5M bond on drug charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man was being held on a $1.5 million bond after his arrest on drug-related charges following a vehicle stop on Thursday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies and New Bern police officers conducted a vehicle stop on Glenburnie Road. During the search heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
jocoreport.com
Driver Seriously Injured After Colliding With Trailer
KENLY – A serious crash shutdown Highway 42 just east of Highway 222 in the Stancil’s Chapel community late-Wednesday. The crash was reported around 11:00pm in the 12000 block of NC Highway 42 East. A passenger car was traveling westbound when it collided with a utility trailer loaded...
jocoreport.com
Troopers Identify Driver Killed In Single Vehicle Accident
ANGIER – The State Highway Patrol has released the identity of a driver killed in a single vehicle accident in the 3000 block of Benson Road near the Harnett-Johnston County line. The wreck was reported at 11:39pm Sunday, July 31. The Highway Patrol said Juan Carlos Miguel Gonzalez, age...
WRAL
Slain Wayne County deputy was husband, father of two
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was a prominent community member, serving his family as a father of two children and a husband. Reporter: Keenan Willard. Photographer: Lauren...
cbs17
Johnston County sheriff takes over Kenly Police Department following resignation
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has officially taken over law enforcement duties for the Town of Kenly. It comes after resignation letters were submitted from the Kenly police chief and officers just two weeks ago. The sheriff’s office officially took over at 2 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Craven County man facing charges of indecent liberties with child
COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child. In March, officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau started an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old. Investigators said they were able to identify a second victim […]
WITN
Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death of former ECU football player
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A Greenville man pled guilty on Tuesday to killing a former East Carolina University football player in 2017. WRAL reports that Anthony Domonique Lennon, 24, was shot to death on June 23, 2017, in the parking lot of Bahama Breeze, at 3309 Wake Forest Road. An autopsy determined that he had been shot 13 times in the torso, three times in the right arm and once each in the left arm, right leg and neck. The medical examiner said two of the wounds might have been caused by the same bullet passing through the body twice.
WECT
Burgaw PD to hold ‘Cram the Cruiser’ giveaway
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgaw Police Department announced Aug. 3 that they will be hosting a giveaway for school supplies over the course of two events, per release. Part of their “Cram the Cruiser” drive, Burgaw PD will be handing out supplies Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.
neusenews.com
Motor vehicle collision involving an 18- wheeler on the Hwy 70 Neuse River bridge
Kinston, NC – Just before 0830 this morning, Lenoir County 911 received a call reporting an MVC involving an 18- wheeler on the Hwy 70 Neuse River bridge. Fire department personnel arrived on scene to find an 18-wheel fuel tanker resting on the top rail of the river bridge.
Comments / 0