Sheriff: Death toll in Northern California wildfire path rises to 4

Support for The Women of Afghanistan's Military on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It has been one year since the Taliban Resurgence in Afghanistan. Rebekah Edmondson, Program Manager at the PenFed Foundation, discusses the effort for support, rescue and resettlement of female Afghan soldiers who assisted the United States Armed Forces. Presented by PenFed Credit Union.
Suit claims 8-year-old transgender student was harassed, misgendered
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Human Rights Campaign Foundation announced a lawsuit against the Williamson County Board of Education and the Tennessee Department of Education in the District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee for a law that denies transgender students and staff access to bathrooms, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities that reflect their gender identity.
First Warning Forecast: Triple digit heat index, Afternoon "pop up" storms
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. ***Heat Advisory from 11 AM to 8 PM Thursday for the Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, parts of the Southside, and parts of Northeastern North Carolina. A stretch of typical summer days with heat, humidity, and a chance for afternoon storms. More heat and humidity...
The Better Business Break with Atomic Plumbing on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Jim Steinle from Atomic Plumbing stops by Coast Live to discuss the key differences between tankless and tank-type water heaters. Visit atomicplumbing.com for all your plumbing needs!. The Better Business Break is presented by Southern Bank. For more information visit southernbank.com/getwell.
Delectable Food-Themed Candles on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Stephanie Perkins from Lily Haberdashery stops by Coast Live to show off some of her incredible candles, which use carefully-crafted wax to capture the looks and smells of fresh-baked desserts and other treats. Visit litlyhaberdashery.com to purchase. 20% of proceeds benefit the homeless in our community.
Reduce Visceral Fat with Fast Fit on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Russ Mall from Fast Fit Body Sculpting discusses how Fast Fit light technology can help burn stubborn fat and even improve health, and shares his personal experiences working as a Fast Fit consultant. Presented by Fast Fit Body Sculpting. 1-800-FAST-FIT.
