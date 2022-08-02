ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Alt 95.7

SRT and SWAT Teams Called to Apprehend Burglars Near the Wye

Two suspects are in custody after being apprehended early Wednesday morning having barricaded themselves inside a residence on Tucker Lake near the Wye. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reported that the homeowner reported a security camera alert while they were out of town.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula CSO shares more information on Wednesday’s standoff

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is sharing more information on a standoff that took place Wednesday morning. They say that around 3:00 am Wednesday, a homeowner reported seeing two people on security camera footage after a notification was sent. Just after 3:30 am, deputies confirmed there was one man...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
Alt 95.7

Man Threatens Two People With a Knife Near the Clark Fork River

On July 30, 2022, around 6:30 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the pedestrian bridge underneath the Madison Street bridge. An officer spoke with the young adult victim and his friend. The victim said he and his friend were recreating on the river and bridge when they were approached by an individual later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Kaiser.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Man Assaults His Father With a Guitar and Screwdriver

On July 30, 2022, around 10:34 am, Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a reported assault at a residence on East Mullan Road. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an older adult male, John Doe, sitting in a recliner. Doe was covered in blood. A deputy observed two large lacerations on Doe’s head, on the top of his scalp, and another on the back of his head. There was also a large abrasion on the left side of his back.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Alt 95.7

Fire Crews Across the Northwest Continue to Battle the Moose Fire

The Moose Fire burning near Salmon Idaho in the Salmon-Challis National Forest has been burning since July 17 and has consumed nearly 60,000 acres, primarily in wilderness areas. KGVO spoke to Fire Information Officer Bobbi Filbert with Great Basin Team 2 early on Tuesday afternoon. “The fire was started on...
SALMON, ID
montanarightnow.com

Fire crews put out fire along Highway 93 Wednesday

LOLO, Mont. - A fire was reported early Wednesday morning along Highway 93. Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) tells Montana Right Now the fire was first called in by someone passing by. MRFD and DNRC responded to the fire, which burned a small part of the land. Fire crews were...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Elmo Fire Mushrooms to 20,000 Acres and Has Cost $6.2 Million

The Elmo Fire burning on the west side of Flathead Lake not far from Polson has mushroomed over the past several days to over 20,000 acres of primarily grassland with a number of homes and outbuildings destroyed. Our news team spoke to Fire Information Officer Kelli Roemer on Thursday for...
POLSON, MT
Alt 95.7

An Open Letter to Missoula’s Graffiti Taggers

No one has a more inflated sense of their own abilities than Missoula's graffiti taggers. When I think of the graffiti "art" around Missoula, some words come to mind. Ugly, basic, cliché— that's all I can tell you without cussing. There's more creativity in a single Facebook status update than in all of Missoula's taggers combined. There's more beauty in an eviction notice than there is in any of Missoula's spay-painted surfaces. So here's a few reasons to think twice next time you feel like vandalizing our city.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Man Doing “Whippets” Causes Crash on Highway 93 in Missoula

On July 23, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident near mile marker 89 on Highway 93. Dispatch notified the deputy that one of the involved drivers, identified as C.S., had contacted 911 and reported that her son 41-year-old Justin Stovall had broken the windshield from the passenger’s seat while she was driving, which caused her to crash. She also told dispatch that Stovall was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Man Fires Gun Near Vehicle for Driving “Too Fast” Past His House

On July 26, 2022, a male, identified as KM, was driving along Conifer Drive, in Huson, Montana with his cousin, BM, as a passenger. KM and BM were headed to BM’s father’s house to get supplies for a fishing excursion. On their way there, KM drove past a residence on Conifer Drive where 43-year-old David Evitts resides. When they passed his house, Evitts was near the road and was unhappy with KM’s driving behavior.
HUSON, MT
NBCMontana

Semi tipped on its side near Elmo

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a semitruck that rolled on its side near Elmo around 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff Don Bell says the driver was injured and taken to the hospital. There were no other vehicles involved. Officials say there is...
ELMO, MT
Alt 95.7

Alt 95.7

Missoula, MT
