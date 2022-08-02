Florida man arrested, accused of stealing roommate’s pricey parrot

Read on wsvn.com
Related
WSVN-TV
Coast Guard responds to overturned boat off Key West, 2 dead, 5 missing, 8 rescued
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescuers are searching the waters off Key West after a boat overturned, sending people into the water. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, they arrived on the scene off Key West, Friday afternoon, where 15 people approaching the key ended up in the water. Eight...
flkeysnews.com
Air ambulance’s chief nurse in Florida Keys suspended after drug discrepancies found
The chief flight nurse for the Florida Keys Trauma Star helicopter was suspended following “discrepancies” found in the air ambulance’s controlled substance logs, Monroe County announced Tuesday. Lynda Rusinowski, 56, has worked for the county since February 2017, a county spokesman told the Miami Herald/FLKeysNews.com. The county’s...
WSVN-TV
Hundreds of ‘structurally deficient’ bridges in Florida, including dozens in Miami-Dade and Broward
Hundreds of bridges across the state are under scrutiny over how badly they need fixing, and dozens are here in South Florida. The Nightteam’s Karen Hensel has this bridge breakdown in tonight’s 7 Investigates. Driving in Florida can be a trip, from terrible traffic to speed demons to...
Comments / 0